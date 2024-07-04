UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round: Albania, Bridge through

The 2024/25 UEFA Regions' Cup begun with the two preliminary round groups, won by debutants Albania Amateur and Football School Bridge of Georgia.

In all, 35 teams will take part in qualifying, with Malta and San Marino fielding national amateur teams and the rest represented by regional selections that win their country's qualifying competitions. The teams from the 30 entering associations with the highest competition coefficients were entered straight into the intermediate round, with the other six taking part in the preliminary round to fill the remaining two intermediate round slots.

The first preliminary round group ran in May. In that group, hosts Albania Amateur were the first entrants from that country, and finished top ahead of Vayk representing Armenia, who last sent a team in 2010/11. Albania will now compete in intermediate round Group 5 in Bosnia and Herzegovina in August.

The winners of the other preliminary round group in Georgia was also won by the home team, Football School Bridge, to complete the intermediate round line-up and earn an October trip to Switzerland.

The eight intermediate round group winners, to be decided between 31 July and 4 November, will qualify for the finals – to be held, in principle, in the first two weeks of either June or July 2025 and hosted by one of the qualifiers.

This is the 13th edition. The 12th edition was won in June 2023 by Spanish hosts Galicia, who beat FA of Belgrade of Serbia in the final.

Matches

Group A

Through to intermediate round: Albania Amateur (ALB, hosts)

Also in group: Vayk (ARM), Saue (EST)

Group B

Through to intermediate round: Football School Bridge (GEO, hosts)

Also in group: Gothenburg (SWE), Shimal (AZE)

Group winners progress to intermediate round.