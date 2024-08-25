UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round latest: Dolnośląski seal finals spot

The 2024/25 UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round runs until 19 November, deciding the eight teams that will compete in next summer's finals of Europe's premier amateur competition.

So far, three teams have sealed places, with Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys getting the ball rolling when they topped Group 2 as hosts to become the first team from Finland to reach the finals. Czechia's Hradec Králové then secured their return as Group 5 winners, having previously appeared in the 2019 finals.

On Sunday, they were joined by Poland's Dolnośląski Region, winners in 2007 and 2019 and final tournament contenders for a record fourth time in 2023. Dolnośląski earned their berth by defeating Football Club Akbet 3-1 in a one-off game in Kazakhstan, with their group reduced to two teams by withdrawals.

The associations with the highest competition coefficients are beginning in this round – 30 in all (including the pair of withdrawals), joined by the two winners of the preliminary round groups, debutants Albania Amateur (eliminated in the intermediate round) and Football School Bridge of Georgia. While Malta and San Marino field national amateur teams, the rest are represented by regional selections that won their country's qualifying competitions.

The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the finals – to be held, in principle, in the first two weeks of either June or July 2025 and hosted by one of the qualifiers.

This is the 13th edition. The 12th edition was won in June 2023 by Spanish hosts Galicia, who beat Serbia's FA of Belgrade in the final. In 2024/25, Spain are represented by Aragón, who defeated Galicia in the final of their national qualifying competition.

Matches

Group 1 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: Dolnośląski Region (POL)

Also in group: Football Club Akbet (KAZ, hosts)

Israel & Ukraine withdrawn

Group 2 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (FIN, hosts)

Also in group: Arthurian League (ENG), Lisboa (POR), Latvia Amateur (LVA)

Group 3 (13–19 September): FA of Vojvodina (SRB, hosts), West Slovakia (SVK), Tim Rhanbarthol y De (WAL), North Macedonia

Group 4 (21–27 October): Munster FA (IRL), Vaud (SUI, hosts), Northern Ireland Western (NIR), Football School Bridge (GEO)

Group 5 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: Hradec Králové (CZE)

Also in group: Tuzla Canton (BIH, hosts), Albania Amateur (ALB), Central Scotland (SCO)

Group 6 (13–19 November): Türkiye, Hungary, San Marino* (SMR, hosts), Medobčinska nogometna zveza Lljubljana (SVN)

Group 7 (29 October–4 November): Aragón (ESP), South-West Bulgaria (BUL, hosts), FC Ivatsevichi-Duss (BLR), ARF Anenii Noi (MDA)

Group 8 (17–23 September): Rijeka Region (CRO), Liguria (ITA, hosts), Romania Amateur (ROU), Malta* (MLT)

*National amateur team; all other associations represented by regional amateur teams to be determined if not already indicated.