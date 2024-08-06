UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round latest: Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys in finals

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Finland's Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys have booked the first place in next summer's finals with seven more spots to be decided.

Pawel Niemienionek helped Dolnośląski win in 2019, played in the 2023 finals, and is now in their squad again
Pawel Niemienionek helped Dolnośląski win in 2019, played in the 2023 finals, and is now in their squad again Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

The 2024/25 UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round runs until 19 November, deciding the eight teams that will compete in next summer's finals of Europe's premier amateur competition.

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys topped Group 2 as hosts to become the first team from Finland to reach the finals, in the decisive game beating Lisboa, who qualified for the second time in 2023. Among teams already confirmed as representing their nations in the remaining one-venue mini-tournaments are Poland's Dolnośląski Region, winners in 2007 and 2019 and final tournament contenders for a record fourth time in 2023.

The associations with the highest competition coefficients are beginning in this round, 30 in all (two of who have subsequently withdrawn), joined by the two winners of the preliminary round groups, debutants Albania Amateur and Football School Bridge of Georgia. While Malta and San Marino field national amateur teams, the rest are represented by regional selections that won their country's qualifying competitions.

The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the finals – to be held, in principle, in the first two weeks of either June or July 2025 and hosted by one of the qualifiers.

This is the 13th edition. The 12th edition was won in June 2023 by Spanish hosts Galicia, who beat FA of Belgrade of Serbia in the final.

Matches

Intermediate round groups

Group 1 (25 August): Dolnośląski Region (POL), Football Club Akbet (KAZ, hosts)
Israel & Ukraine withdrawn

Group 2 (compete)
Qualified for final tournament: Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (FIN, hosts)
Also in group: Arthurian League (ENG), Lisboa (POR), Latvia Amateur (LVA)

Group 3 (13–19 September): FA of Vojvodina (SRB, hosts), Slovakia, Wales, North Macedonia

Group 4 (21–27 October): Munster FA (IRL), Switzerland (hosts), Northern Ireland, Football School Bridge (GEO)

Group 5 (14–20 August): Hradec Králové (CZE), Tuzla Canton (BIH, hosts), Central Scotland (SCO), Albania Amateur (ALB)

Group 6 (13–19 November): Türkiye, Hungary, San Marino* (SMR, hosts), Slovenia

Group 7 (29 October–4 November): Spain, Bulgaria (hosts), Belarus, Moldova

Group 8 (17–23 September): Croatia, Italy (hosts), Romania, Malta* (MLT)

*National amateur team; all other associations represented by regional amateur teams to be determined if not already indicated.

