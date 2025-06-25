2025 UEFA Regions' Cup fixtures and results: Dolnośląski first to final, Vojvodina and Aragón set up decider

The UEFA Regions' Cup, the first-ever UEFA final tournament played entirely in San Marino, continued on Wednesday with eight teams competing for the European amateur title, and Poland's Dolnośląski Region sealed their place in Tuesday's final while FA Vojvodina and Aragón set up a Saturday decider in their group.

Dolnośląski defeated Vaud 1-0 on Matchday 1 thanks to Kamil Olek's deft 39th-minute chip, but the Swiss representatives bounced back in Group B by beating the first-ever Finnish qualifiers, Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys, 3-2. Tom Boillot headed in an early corner and Samir Benkreira added two more before the break although substitutes Jusso Heinonen and Edim Uzun both struck in quick succession during the second half to set up a thrilling finish.

That meant two-time winners Dolnośląski knew they would reach the final with a game to spare if they defeated Rijeka Region, who drew 1-1 with Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys on Monday. And with less than ten minutes left, substitute Dawid Bąk sent in a low first-time shot to ensure Dolnośląski sealed top spot in the group.

Both opening games in Group A were drawn 1-1 but FA of Vojvodina and Aragón each won on Matchday 2 to ensure their Saturday encounter will decide who reaches the final. Milovan Vukas scored an added-time winner for Vojvodina as they beat Hradec Králové 2-1, having trailed at half-time as Adam Novotný got his second goal of the finals despite the Czech team being reduced to ten men in the second minute. Bratislav Jelić headed a 65th-minute equaliser to get the Serbian side back into the game.

Then the first San Marino team to play in any UEFA final tournament were unable to add to the point they achieved on Monday against Vojvodina as César San Agustín finished off an impressive one-two to give Aragón a 1-0 win, though the Spanish side trail Vojovdina on goals scored. César is now finals joint top scorer with Novotný and Benkreira.

Regions' Cup highlights: Vaud 0-1 Dolnośląski

Matches

Venues

Stadio di Acquaviva

Stadio di Montecchio

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 23 June

Group A

Aragón 1-1 Hradec Králové (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino 1-1 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Regions' Cup highlights: Aragón 1-1 Hradec Králové

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 1-1 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Vaud 0-1 Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Regions' Cup highlights: Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 1-1 Rijeka

Matchday 2

Wednesday 25 June

Group A

Hradec Králové 1-2 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino 0-1 Aragón (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-3 Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio)

Dolnośląski Region 1-0 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Regions' Cup highlights: San Marino 1-1 Vojvodina

Matchday 3

Saturday 28 June

Group A

Hradec Králové vs San Marino (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)

FA of Vojvodina vs Aragón (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)

Group B

Dolnośląski Region vs Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (Stadio di Acquaviva, 18:00)

Rijeka Region vs Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio, 18:00)

Final

Tuesday 1 July

FA of Vojvodina / Aragón vs Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Aquaviva, 20:45)