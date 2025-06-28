2025 UEFA Regions' Cup fixtures and results: Dolnośląski in final and Rijeka take bronze ahead of Vojvodina-Aragón decider

Poland's Dolnośląski Region are through to a record third UEFA Regions' Cup final after ending Group B with three wins while Rijeka stunned Vaud with a late comeback to claim a bronze medal and Vojvodina meet Aragón later for the right to face to play the Polish side in Tuesday's decider as the first-ever UEFA final tournament played entirely in San Marino continues.

Dolnośląski won their group with a game to spare as Kamil Olek's deft 39th-minute chip gave them a 1-0 victory against Vaud and substitute Dawid Bąk struck late on against Croatia's Rijeka for the same scoreline. Dawid Wasilewski and Adam Bońkowski got the goals on Saturday to ensure they became the first team to compete a Regions' Cup finals group on nine points since 2015 as Dolnośląski overcame the first-ever Finnish qualifiers Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-1, Joni Merinen scoring a late consolation to deny the Polish side a third clean sheet. Dolnośląski are the first team to pick up a maximum nine points in a Regions' Cup finals group since 2015.

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys had drawn 1-1 with Rijeka but then lost 3-2 to Switzerland's Vaud despite nearly overturning a three-goal half-time deficit. Samir Benkreira scored twice for Vaud in that game and headed the opener against Rijeka, added to by a Steve Grand penalty on the stroke of half-time. However, Luka Hodak pulled one back and in added time Marino Matković converted a free-kick before a stunning volley on the turn to turn the game for a 3-2 victory and bronze for Rijeka as group runners-up.

Dolnośląski Region 1-0 Rijeka Region

Both opening games in Group A were drawn 1-1 but FA of Vojvodina and Aragón each won on Matchday 2 to ensure their Saturday encounter will decide who reaches the final. Milovan Vukas scored an added-time winner for Vojvodina as they beat Hradec Králové 2-1, having trailed at half-time as Adam Novotný got his second goal of the finals despite the Czech team being reduced to ten men in the second minute. Bratislav Jelić headed a 65th-minute equaliser to get the Serbian side back into the game.

Then the first San Marino team to play in any UEFA final tournament were unable to add to the point they achieved on Monday against Vojvodina as César San Agustín finished off an impressive one-two to give Aragón a 1-0 win, though the Spanish side trail Vojovdina on goals scored.

Matches

Venues

Stadio di Acquaviva

Stadio di Montecchio

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 23 June

Group A

Aragón 1-1 Hradec Králové (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino 1-1 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Regions' Cup highlights: San Marino 1-1 Vojvodina

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 1-1 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Vaud 0-1 Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Regions' Cup highlights: Vaud 0-1 Dolnośląski

Matchday 2

Wednesday 25 June

Group A

Hradec Králové 1-2 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino 0-1 Aragón (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Regions' Cup highlights: Hradec Králové 1-2 Vojvodina

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-3 Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio)

Dolnośląski Region 1-0 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Regions' Cup highlights: Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-3 Vaud

Matchday 3

Saturday 28 June

Group A

Hradec Králové vs San Marino (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)

FA of Vojvodina vs Aragón (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)

Regions' Cup highlights: San Marino 0-1 Aragón

Group B

Dolnośląski Region 2-1 Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Rijeka Region 3-2 Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio)

Final

Tuesday 1 July

FA of Vojvodina / Aragón vs Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Aquaviva, 20:45)