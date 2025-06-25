2025 UEFA Regions' Cup fixtures and results

The UEFA Regions' Cup, the first-ever UEFA final tournament played entirely in San Marino, continued on Wednesday with eight teams competing for the European amateur title.

Vaud were the only team to lose on Matchday 1 but the Swiss representatives bounced back in Group B by beating the first-ever Finnish qualifiers, Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys, 3-2. Tom Boillot headed in an early corner and Samir Benkreira added two more before the break although substitutes Jussi Heinonen and Edim Uzun both struck in quick succession during the second half to set up a thrilling finish.

Two-time winners Dolnośląski Region of Poland, who defeated Vaud 1-0 on Matchday 1 thanks to Kamil Olek's deft 39th-minute chip, could reach the final tonight if they beat Rijeka Region, who drew 1-1 with Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys on Monday.

Both Group A games were drawn 1-1 on Monday and that looked like continuing in today's early game between Hradec Králové and FA of Vojvodina before Milovan Vukas scored an added-time winner for the Serbian side. Vojvodina had trailed at half-time as Adam Novotný got his second goal of the finals despite the Czech team being reduced to ten men in the second minute but Bratislav Jelić headed a 65th-minute equaliser. Later on the first San Marino team to play in any UEFA final tournament meet Spain's Aragón.

Both groups end on Saturday, with the two winners advancing to Tuesday's final in Acquaviva.

Matches

Venues

Stadio di Acquaviva

Stadio di Montecchio

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Monday 23 June

Group A

Aragón 1-1 Hradec Králové (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino 1-1 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 1-1 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Vaud 0-1 Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 25 June

Group A

Hradec Králové 1-2 FA of Vojvodina (Stadio di Acquaviva)

San Marino vs Aragón (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)

Group B

Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-3 Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio)

Dolnośląski Region vs Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)

Matchday 3

Saturday 28 June

Group A

Hradec Králové vs San Marino (Stadio di Acquaviva, 21:30)

FA of Vojvodina vs Aragón (Stadio di Montecchio, 21:30)

Group B

Dolnośląski Region vs Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (Stadio di Acquaviva, 18:00)

Rijeka Region vs Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio, 18:00)

Final

Tuesday 1 July

Winners Group A vs Winners Group B (Stadio di Aquaviva, 20:45)