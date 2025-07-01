2025 Regions' Cup finals top scorer: Samir Benkreira

Samir Benkreira of Switzerland's Vaud ended the UEFA Regions' Cup final tournament as top scorer on three goals.

Benkreira, of FC Champagne Sports, struck twice in the first half of Vaud's 3-2 win against Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys on Matchday 2. The 30-year-old was on target again versus Rijeka Region, though the Croatian side were to recover to beat the Swiss team 3-2 to pip them to bronze.

He finished one ahead of four players: Chegu and final hero Daniel Torcal of winners Aragón, Hradec Králové's Adam Novotný, and Marino Matković, who scored twice in added time against Vaud to give Rijeka that medal-clinching 3-2 victory.

For the tournament as a whole including qualifying, Jakub Slavík of Hradec Králové led the way on six goals though did not score in the finals. He was one ahead of Aragón's Raúl Samitier, who also got all his goals in the intermediate round, and missed the final tournament through injury.

Benkreira strikes twice against Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys

Top scorers (finals)

3 Samir Benkreira (SUI: Vaud)

2 Chegu (ESP: Aragón)

2 Marino Matković (CRO: Rijeka)

2 Adam Novotný (CZE: Hradec Králové)

2 Daniel Torcal (ESP: Aragón)

Jakub Slavik of Hradec Králové scored six goals in their campaign, including qualifying UEFA

Top scorers (including qualifying)



6 Jakub Slavík (CZE: Hradec Králové)

5 Raúl Samitier (ESP: Aragón)

4 Levani Botkoveli (GEO: Football School Bridge)

4 Mate Ivetić (CRO: Rijeka)

4 Marino Matković (CRO: Rijeka)

4 Dobrin Petrov (BUL: South-West Bulgaria)

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup goals (including qualifying)

18 Željko Štulec (CRO: Zagreb)

9 Serhiy Chudak (UKR: Kahovka-Kzeso)

9 Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid)

9 Aretas Gėgžna (LTU: Nevézis)

9 Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport)

9 James Walsh (IRL: Republic of Ireland Amateur, Region 1, Leinster & Munster)

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup finals goals

6 Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport)

5 Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia)

5 Roberto Puente (ESP: Castilla y León)