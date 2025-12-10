New documentary shines football's floodlights onto the 2025 UEFA Regions’ Cup

Telling the story of the tournament itself and providing insight into the lives of several players, the documentary uses in-depth interviews and behind-the-scenes footage to show how the participants balance playing high-level amateur football with other responsibilities outside the game – and why participating in such a tournament is of such value.

Individual players tell their stories

The documentary takes a closer look at individual players from across Europe.

"I have a football-first mentality," explains Taavi Taalikka, the goalkeeper for Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys of Finland. "I want to play football so much, so I need to have a job that allows me to play at the elite level of amateur football. It's great to represent the first team from Finland in the UEFA Regions' Cup. We are the first to get that far."

UEFA head of national team competitions Marcello Alleca explains where the event stands within our wider operation: "The Regions' Cup is a very important competition for UEFA, because it perfectly illustrates the importance of the pyramid, where at the top we know what all the most important competitions are, and the top players. But it stands on everything that is underneath: youth football, grassroots and amateur football. The Regions' Cup brings a competitive edge to this and gives the amateur players a target at European level. They can show their skills and at the end the best team will win."

Showcasing a unique tournament

Using match footage and interviews, the documentary reflects on the 2025 edition of the Regions' Cup, the first UEFA tournament to be staged wholly in San Marino.

Spanish region Aragón triumphed in their first appearance at the tournament, winning a hard-fought final 1-0 after extra-time against the Dolnośląski region from Poland – two-time former champions.

César San Agustín and Karol Losin of Aragón pose for a photo with the UEFA Regions Cup 2025 trophy UEFA via Getty Images

The 2025 UEFA Regions' Cup documentary is now available to watch on UEFA.tv.

