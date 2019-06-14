Regions' Cup starts on Tuesday
Friday 14 June 2019
The UEFA Regions' Cup finals schedule kicks off on Tuesday in Bavaria with eight teams going for the amateur title.
The UEFA Regions' Cup finals start on Tuesday in Bavaria, with 13 matches at five venues involving eight teams competing for the European amateur title.
The groups
Group A: Bavaria (GER, hosts), Istanbul (TUR), West Slovakia (SVK), Ligue de Normandie (FRA)
Group B: Hradec Králové (CZE), Dolnośląski (POL), South Region – Chayka (RUS), Castilla y León (ESP)
- Former champions qualified: Dolnośląski (2007), Castilla y León (2009)
- Spain have a team in the finals for a record eighth time
- Istanbul hosted the 2017 tournament
- Hradec Králové are a record seventh different Czech team to qualify
- Ligue de Normandie were formed in 2016 by a merger of clubs including 2007 qualifiers Ligue de Basse-Normandie
- Zagreb of Croatia, 2017 winners and 2015 runners-up, were beaten to the 2019 finals by Ligue de Normandie
- The Irish representatives, who won in 2015 but lost in the 2017 final, missed out behind West Slovakia
The matches (all times CET)
Group stage
Tuesday 18 June:
Group A
West Slovakia v Istanbul (14:00, Kelheim)
Bavaria v Ligue de Normandie (18:45, Kelheim)
Group B
Hradec Králové v Castilla y León (14:00, Neustadt)
South Region – Chayka v Dolnośląski (18:45, Neustadt)
Thursday 20 June:
Group A
Istanbul v Ligue de Normandie (13:00, Hankofen)
Bavaria v West Slovakia (14:30, Landshut)
Group B
Hradec Králové v South Region – Chayka (16:00, Kelheim)
Dolnośląski v Castilla y León (18:00, Hankofen)
Sunday 23 June:
Group A
Istanbul v Bavaria (10:30, Landshut)
Ligue de Normandie v West Slovakia (10:30, Neustadt)
Group B
Dolnośląski v Hradec Králové (17:30, Neustadt)
Castilla y León v South Region – Chayka (17:30, Hankofen)
Final
Wednesday 26 June
Winner Group A v Winner Group B (18:30, Burghausen)