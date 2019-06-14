The UEFA Regions' Cup kicks off in Bavaria on Tuesday and we have the lowdown on the 11th edition of the tournament.

What is the UEFA Regions' Cup?

The UEFA Regions' Cup is a competition for players who have never featured at any professional level. Contested by the winners of national amateur tournaments – with the smallest countries fielding national amateur teams – it is a showcase for the wealth of talent that exists under the radar in European football.

Have players gone on from the UEFA Regions' Cup into professional football?

Christoph Metzelder went from UEFA Regions' Cup qualifying to Real Madrid ©Getty Images

Quite a few, most notably Christoph Metzelder, who played in 1999 qualifying for Westphalia and three years later started the FIFA World Cup final for Germany. Bulgaria have also seen seven players go on from their amateur squads to play competitively at senior level for their country.

Who are the contenders?

In Group A, hosts Bavaria start against Ligue de Normandie from France, who knocked out holders Zagreb in qualifying. Also involved are West Slovakia, qualifying victors against the Irish representative side that reached the last two finals, and 2017 hosts Istanbul.

Group B features Hradec Králové, a record seventh different Czech qualifier, 2007 champions Dolnośląski of Poland, Russia's South Region – Chayka, and Castilla y León, winners in 2009 and taking Spain's unmatched tally of total finals appearances to eight.

When and where are the games?

The group stage is played on Tuesday, Thursday and next Sunday. The top team in each group will then vie for the trophy on Wednesday 26 June. Matches will be held at stadiums in Hankofen, Kelheim, Landshut and Neustadt, with the final at Burghausen.

Where can I watch the games?

The Bavarian Football Association (BFV) is streaming every game on its Facebook page.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available from all the host stadiums.

Who are the past winners?



Italian sides have won three of the previous ten editions (with Veneto the only multiple champions), with two successes for amateur teams from Spain. Five editions have been won by the hosts – including three of the last four. The last two finals have starred the same teams, with the Irish representative winning as hosts in Dublin in 2015 against Zagreb, who took revenge two years ago in Istanbul.

Hall of fame

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup appearances (including qualifying)

28: Ken Hoey (IRL: Republic of Ireland, Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region, Region 2)

27: Ray Whelehan (IRL: Republic of Ireland, Region 1, Leinster & Munster)

26: Brendan O'Connell (IRL: Republic of Ireland, Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region)

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup finals appearances

15: Ken Hoey (IRL: Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region)

13: Brendan O'Connell (IRL: Republic of Ireland, Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region)

11: Nikica Brujić (CRO: Zagreb)

Record-breaker Ken Hoey lifts the trophy in 2015 ©Sportsfile

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup final appearances

3= Ken Hoey (IRL: Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region)

3= Brendan O'Connell (IRL: Republic of Ireland, Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eatsern Region)



Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup goals (including qualifying)

18: Željko Štulec (CRO: Zagreb)

9= Serhiy Chudak (UKR: Kahovka-Kzeso)

9= Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid)

9= Aretas Gėgžna (LTU: Nevézis)

9= Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport)

9= James Walsh (IRL: Republic of Ireland, Region 1, Leinster & Munster)

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup finals goals

6: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport)

5: Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia)

Finals top scorers

2017: Roberto García (ESP, Castilla y León) 4

2015: Salim Uzun (TUR: Ankara) 4

2013: Franco Ballarini (ITA: Veneto) 4

2011: José Ferreira (POR: Braga) 3

2009: Aleksandr Gorbunov (RUS: Privolzhie) 4

2007: Admir Hanić (BIH: Tuzla Canton); Szymon Jaskułowski (POL: Dolnośląski); Javier Santos (POR: Aveiro) 2

2005: Ivan Todorov (BUL: South-West Sofia) 4

2003: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport) 6

2001: Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia) 5

1999: Alain Borriero (ITA: Veneto); Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid) 3

Winners