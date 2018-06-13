UEFA Regions' Cup
Group
A
Istanbul
0
-
1
-
Bavaria
Live Reporting
Group
A
Ligue de Normandie
2
-
0
-
West Slovakia
Live Reporting
Group
B
Dolny Śląsk
-
-
Hradec Králové
Live Reporting
Group
B
Castilla y León
-
-
South Region – Chayka
Live Reporting
Landshut Stadium
-
Landshut
Group stage – final tournament
-
Group A
Istanbul
0
-
1
-
Bavaria
Koudossou
90+2
Istanbul
Live statistics
Corners
7
Dangerous attacks
45
Total attempts
15
On target
7
Off target
2
Blocked
6
Disciplinary
0
0
Bavaria
Live statistics
Corners
8
Dangerous attacks
57
Total attempts
15
On target
5
Off target
8
Blocked
2
Disciplinary
2
0
