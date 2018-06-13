Landshut Stadium - Landshut
Group stage – final tournament - Group A
Istanbul
0-1 -
Bavaria

      Istanbul

          Live statistics
          Corners
          7
          Dangerous attacks
          45
          Total attempts
          15
          On target
          7
          Off target
          2
          Blocked
          6
          Disciplinary
          0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards

          Bavaria

              Live statistics
              Corners
              8
              Dangerous attacks
              57
              Total attempts
              15
              On target
              5
              Off target
              8
              Blocked
              2
              Disciplinary
              2 Yellow cards 0 Red cards
              Top