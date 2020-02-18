Dortmund 2-1 Paris: Haaland gives BVB edge

The match at a glance



Paris were the brighter in the formative stages with Neymar fizzing an early free-kick just wide but a curling effort from Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, that was kept out by Keylor Navas, was the only effort on target from either side before the break.

Roman Bürki then thwarted Kylian Mbappé twice and those stops proved vital as Erling Braut Haaland fired in the opening goal. Neymar levelled six minutes later after Mbappé's mazy run and cross, but the home side's man of the moment would not be denied.

Fed by substitute Giovanni Reyna, Haaland rifled in his 11th goal in seven games since joining Dortmund to send the home crowd ecstatic, though Neymar nearly silenced them again as he fired against the upright late on.

Man of the match: Erling Braut Haaland (Dortmund)

Packie Bonner, UEFA Technical Observer: "He worked very hard up front and was a real handful throughout. The striker created a number of chances and got himself two goals."

View from the stadium: Steffen Potter, Dortmund reporter

For a long time, this game reminded me a lot of the goalless draw in the group stage between BVB and Barcelona. Then, and tonight, a very disciplined Dortmund team were able to shut down some of the most gifted attacking players on the planet and produced a few high-quality chances for themselves. The difference between now and then? It's that winter signing Haaland, the guy who ultimately turns those chances into goals. Should Favre's side be able to repeat a similar performance in the return leg, I'd rate them highly to go through.

Visitors' view: Chris Burke, Paris reporter

Paris tasted defeat for the first time in the UEFA Champions League this season but will retain strong belief in their ability to recover at home. Although Tuchel's charges never fully clicked and were well-marshalled by Dortmund, they proved they have the talent to score even when under pressure – and of course they also boast a potentially crucial away goal after scoring for a 31st successive game in the competition.

Reaction

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre: "We have to remain positive despite conceding an unnecessary goal between our two goals. It was important how the team reacted after the equaliser, they were going forward and aiming for that second goal. The key for us is defending well. We know that we always have solutions going forward. Defending cleverly, that’s important."

Paris coach Thomas Tuchel: "We were lacking patience and timing in attacking, were not able to counter-press as intended and were not able to get enough possession. At the time when the goals came, I felt the game had opened up more and we were close to getting the second one."

Key stats

5: Paris have lost five of their last six UEFA Champions League knockout phase matches

10: Haaland now has ten goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances, finding the net in all bar one of his matches in the competition

11: Haaland has scored two or more goals in 11 of the 29 club matches he has played in 2019/20 for Salzburg and Dortmund

12: Of Paris's last 13 away goals in the UEFA Champions League, 12 have been scored in the second half

Neymar scores the equaliser for Paris AFP via Getty Images

13: Neymar has scored 13 goals in 16 UEFA Champions League matches for Paris

31: Paris have scored at least one goal in each of their last 31 UEFA Champions League matches



39: Haaland has 39 goals in 29 club appearances in all competitions this season

Line-ups

Dortmund: Bürki; Hummels, Piszczek, Zagadou; Hakimi, Witsel, Emre Can, Guerreiro; Sancho (Schmelzer 90), Haaland, Hazard (Reyna 67)



Paris: Navas; Meunier, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Verratti, Marquinhos; Di María (Sarabia 77), Mbappé, Neymar