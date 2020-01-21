Atlético v Liverpool facts

Liverpool return to the scene of last season's UEFA Champions League triumph as they visit Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

• The contest brings together two sides with formidable recent knockout records in European football. Liverpool have reached the last two UEFA Champions League finals and are unbeaten in two-legged knockout ties under Jürgen Klopp; Atlético were UEFA Champions League runners-up in 2014 and 2016 and won the UEFA Europa League two seasons ago.

• The first leg will hold happy memories for Liverpool, who defeated Tottenham Hotspur in last season's final at Atlético's Estadio Metropolitano home.

• Both sides were made to wait until Matchday 6 before securing their last-16 places with 2-0 wins; Liverpool were victors at Salzburg to win Group E, while a home defeat of Lokomotiv Moskva meant Atlético finished second in Group D.

Previous meetings

• The teams have not met since the 2009/10 UEFA Europa League semi-finals, a tie Atlético won on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate draw. Diego Forlán got the only goal of the first game in Spain, Alberto Aquilani levelling the tie a minute before half-time in Liverpool. With no further goals the match went to extra time, Yossi Benayoun putting Liverpool in front on aggregate in the 95th minute only for Forlán to supply the decisive moment seven minutes later.

• Atlético went on to beat another English club, Fulham, in the final in Hamburg, Forlán getting both goals in a 2-1 win.

• The sides met for the first time in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League group stage with both games ending 1-1, Simão scoring in the 83rd minute at the Vicente Calderón after Robbie Keane had given Liverpool a 14th-minute lead. At Anfield, a Steven Gerrard penalty five minutes into added time earned the home side a point, Maxi Rodríguez having put Atlético in front in the 37th minute.

• Liverpool went on to top Group D with 14 points and Atlético finished as runners-up on 12. Los Rojiblancos were knocked out by Porto on away goals in the last 16, while the Reds lost to Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

Form guide

Atlético

• Atlético finished with ten points in this season's group stage, six behind Juventus. Having fought back from two goals down to draw with Juve on Matchday 1, Atlético then won 2-0 at Lokomotiv Moskva and 1-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen only to lose 2-1 in Germany and 1-0 at Juve; a 2-0 defeat of Lokomotiv in Madrid on Matchday 6 nevertheless earned second place.

• Second in Spain in 2018/19, this is Atlético's tenth UEFA Champions League campaign and their eighth appearance in the knockout stages.

• Atleti also finished second in their section in 2018/19 and bowed out in the round of 16 after succumbing to a Juventus fightback (2-0 h, 0-3 a).

• The Spanish side have still won four of their six round of 16 ties, losing only the first – on away goals against Porto in 2008/09 – and the last. Their most recent win was a 4-2 aggregate defeat of Leverkusen in 2016/17 (4-2 a, 0-0 h).

• Last season's 2-0 first-leg win against Juventus extended Atlético's unbeaten run in home UEFA Champions League knockout matches to 13 (W8 D5), since a 3-2 loss to Ajax in the 1996/97 quarter-final second leg that sealed a 4-3 aggregate defeat.

• A 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Matchday 2 in 2017/18 is Atlético's only defeat in the last 25 European games in their own stadium (W20 D4).

• Despite defeats on Matchdays 4 and 5 this season, Atlético have lost only five of their last 28 matches in continental competition (W17 D6).

• Atlético's last meetings with an English club came in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League semi-final, when they beat Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate (1-1 a, 1-0 h). They have been victorious in eight of their ten two-legged knockout contests against English teams, including the last four; only Derby County (1974/75 UEFA Cup) and Bolton Wanderers (2007/08 UEFA Cup) have eliminated them.

• At home Atlético have lost just once in 12 visits from English clubs (W7 D4) – that 2017 defeat against Chelsea in their first European game at the Estadio Metropolitano.

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last ten seasons.

Liverpool

• Liverpool won Group E with 13 points, one ahead of Napoli who were 2-0 winners against the holders on Matchday 1. The Reds won their next three matches, at home against Salzburg (4-3) and away (4-1) and home (2-1) against Genk, before being held 1-1 by Napoli at Anfield on Matchday 5. A 2-0 success at Salzburg proved enough to secure progress in first place.

• Last season, Jürgen Klopp's team beat Bayern München 3-1 away in the second leg of their round of 16 tie, going through by the same aggregate score, before ousting Porto 6-1 over two legs in the quarter-finals (2-0 h, 4-1 a). The journey looked to be over when the Reds went down 3-0 at Barcelona in the semi-final first leg, but two goals apiece from Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi sealed a rousing second-leg turnaround, before Mohamed Salah and Origi secured the club's sixth European Cup with a 2-0 final defeat of Tottenham in Madrid.

• Those results mean Liverpool have won their last 11 two-legged European ties, qualifying included. Their last defeat was on penalties in the 2014/15 UEFA Europa League round of 32 against Beşiktaş (1-0 home, 0-1 away). They have not lost a knockout phase tie in the UEFA Champions League since Chelsea beat them 7-5 on aggregate in the 2008/09 quarter-finals.

• The remarkable comeback win against Barcelona in 2018/19 made it four wins out of four against Spanish clubs in two-legged European Cup knockout ties for Liverpool, whose overall aggregate record in knockout ties with Liga sides is W9 L2.

• That second-leg win against Barcelona was only Liverpool's second success in their last ten fixtures against Spanish clubs (D2 L6) – a sequence that also includes 3-1 losses under Klopp in the 2016 UEFA Europa League final to Sevilla and the 2018 UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.

• The 3-0 loss at Barcelona last season made it five games without a win away to Spanish sides (D1 L4), since Liverpool's 1-0 victory at Real Madrid in the 2008/09 UEFA Champions League round of 16, although their overall record in Spain is W7 D5 L6.

• Liverpool have won nine of their last 12 European fixtures (D2 L1) but have lost seven of their last 13 UEFA competition matches outside England.

• Premier League runners-up in 2018/19, this is Liverpool's third successive appearance in the round of 16 and eighth overall; their record is W6 L1. The sole defeat came against Benfica as holders in 2005/06.

• The Reds are unbeaten in eight UEFA Champions League round of 16 matches (W6 D2) and had kept seven consecutive clean sheets before conceding at Bayern last season. Their last defeat was a 1-0 loss at home to Barcelona in the 2006/07 second leg; they won that tie on away goals having triumphed 2-1 in Spain.

• Liverpool have already claimed European silverware this term, beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul. They also won the FIFA Club World Cup in December, overcoming Flamengo 1-0 after extra time in the final.

Links and trivia

• Have played in England:

Kieran Trippier (Manchester City 1999–2011, Barnsley 2010–11 (loan), Burnley 2011–15, Tottenham 2015–19)

Stefan Savić (Manchester City 2011–12)

Álvaro Morata (Chelsea 2017–18)

Diego Costa (Chelsea 2014–17)

• Trippier played 90 minutes as Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool in last season's UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio Metropolitano.

• Have played in Spain:

Fabinho (Real Madrid 2012/13)

Adrián (Real Betis 1998–2013, Alcalá 2008 (loan), Utrera 2009 (loan))

• Have played together:

Stefan Savić & James Milner (Manchester City 2011–12)

Thomas Lemar & Fabinho (Monaco 2015–18)

• International team-mates:

Kieran Trippier & Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana (England)

Renan Lodi & Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho (Brazil)

Šime Vrsaljko & Dejan Lovren (Croatia)

Yannick Carrasco & Divock Origi (Belgium)