Paris v Dortmund facts

Paris Saint-Germain have work to do as they welcome Borussia Dortmund, and their in-form teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland, to the Parc des Princes hoping to turn round their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie.

• January signing Haaland marked his first appearance in the competition for his new club with both goals at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on 18 February, inflicting a fifth defeat in six knockout matches on Paris and making it ten goals in seven UEFA Champions League appearances for the 19-year-old Norwegian. The French champions remain in contention, however, thanks to an away goal from Neymar in between Haaland's double in Germany.

• While Paris have lost in the last 16 in each of the last three seasons, Dortmund were beaten at this stage in 2018/19 and have not reached the quarter-finals since 2016/17 – the year after Paris's most recent last-eight appearance.

• The tie pits Paris coach Thomas Tuchel against his former club.

Previous meetings

• The teams' only past fixtures before the first leg came in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League group stage, when both games ended all square. An 87th-minute goal from Paris substitute Clément Chantôme cancelled out Nuri Şahin's penalty opener for Dortmund five minutes into the second half on Matchday 3. The game at the Parc des Princes two weeks later finished goalless.

• Paris finished top of the section on 12 points, with Dortmund eliminated after finishing third on nine. The French club went on to reach the round of 16, losing to Benfica.

Form guide

Paris

• Paris won all but one of their six games in this season's group stage, dropping points only in a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid on Matchday 5. They beat the Spanish side 3-0 at the Parc des Princes in the opening round of fixtures, and twice defeated Club Brugge (5-0 a, 1-0 h) and Galatasaray (1-0 a, 5-0 h).

• Tuchel's side had the best defensive record in this season's group stage having conceded only twice, both goals against Madrid, although the defeat in Dortmund means they have now let in four goals in their last three UEFA Champions League matches.

• Paris have won nine of their last 14 UEFA Champions League matches (D3 L2) and have now scored in 31 consecutive games in the competition.

• Ligue 1 champions for the sixth time in seven years in 2018/19, and eighth time overall, this is the French side's eighth successive UEFA Champions League campaign.

• Semi-finalists in 1995, Paris have been knocked out in the round of 16 in the last three seasons having been eliminated in the quarter-finals in the four previous campaigns.

• In 2018/19, Paris looked set to reach the last eight after a 2-0 first-leg victory at Manchester United in the round of 16, but bowed out on away goals following a 3-1 home defeat.

• That gave Paris the round of 16 record W4 L3.

• The second-leg defeat against United was only the Parisian club's third reverse in their last 54 European home games since crashing 4-2 to Hapoel Tel-Aviv in the 2006/07 UEFA Cup group stage (W35 D16) – they also went down 3-1 to Barcelona in the 2014/15 quarter-finals and 2-1 against Real Madrid in the 2017/18 round of 16 second leg.

• Paris have won both of their previous two-legged knockout ties against German clubs, defeating Wolfsburg in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup round of 32 (2-0 h, 3-1 a) and Bayer Leverkusen in the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (4-0 a, 2-1 h).

• Paris's last home game against German opposition came in the 2017/18 group stage, a 3-0 win against Bayern Munchen. That extended the French side's record of never having lost at home to German visitors (W6 D1), although the subsequent 3-0 defeat in Munich ended a run of three successive wins, and seven games unbeaten, against German clubs, home and away.

• Paris have lost the away first leg on eight previous occasions; they have won five of those ties on aggregate, although they have lost the last two, most recently against Real Madrid in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (1-3 a, 1-2 h).

• Paris have also suffered aggregate defeats in both ties when the away first leg has finished 1-2 – against Juventus in the 1992/93 UEFA Cup semi-finals (0-1 h) and Benfica in the 2010/11 UEFA Europa League round of 16 (1-1 h).

• Paris's European shoot-out record is W0 L1:

3-4 v Rangers, 2001/02 UEFA Cup third round

Dortmund

• Dortmund picked up ten points in this season's group stage to finish second behind Barcelona (14 points) in Group F, booking their place in the last 16 with a 2-1 home win against Slavia Praha on Matchday 6. Only three of their points came away from home; they lost at Internazionale (0-2) and Barcelona (1-3) after a 2-0 success at Slavia.

• Dortmund have won only five of their last 12 UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L5), including four this season.

• Dortmund have managed only three victories in their last 15 European away matches (D4 L8), although all of those wins have come in their last seven matches (L4) – and all in the UEFA Champions League.

• Second in the Bundesliga in 2018/19, this is Dortmund's 14th UEFA Champions League campaign; they were winners in 1997, and runners-up in 2013. BVB have now reached the round of 16 in six of their last seven participations.

• In last season's round of 16, Dortmund went down 4-0 on aggregate to Tottenham (0-3 a, 0-1 h). That gave the German club a record of W3 L2 at this stage of the competition.

• The loss at Tottenham made it five successive away defeats in UEFA Champions League knockout games for Dortmund, since a 4-2 victory at Zenit in the 2013/14 round of 16 first leg. They have scored only two goals in those defeats, conceding 12.

• The first-leg defeat of Paris was only the German club's third win in their last 13 knockout phase matches in UEFA competition (D3 L7).

• Dortmund's record in two-legged knockout ties against French clubs is W3 L2; having won the first three ties they have lost the last two, most recently against Monaco in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (2-3 h, 1-3 a).

• Monaco also provided the opposition for Dortmund's most recent matches with a Ligue 1 side, in last season's group stage; the German club won 3-0 at home thanks to goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen, Paco Alcácer and Marco Reus, and 2-0 away through Raphaël Guerreiro's double.

• Dortmund have lost five of their ten away games against French clubs (W3 D2); last season's success at Monaco was only their second victory in eight trips (D2 L4).

• Dortmund have won 17 of the 18 UEFA competition ties in which they won the first home leg, most recently against Atalanta in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 32 (3-2 h, 1-1 a). They have never previously won a first leg at home 2-1.

• The last time they won the first leg at home in the UEFA Champions League was in the 2012/13 semi-final against Real Madrid (4-1 h, 0-2 a). Their only elimination after a home first-leg win was in the 1987/88 UEFA Cup third round, when they won 3-0 at home to Club Brugge but lost the return in Belgium 5-0 after extra time.

• Dortmund's record in UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L2:

6-5 v Auxerre, 1992/93 UEFA Cup semi-final

3-1 v Rangers, 1999/2000 UEFA Cup third round

2-4 v Club Brugge, 2003/04 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

3-4 v Udinese, 2008/09 UEFA Cup first round

Links and trivia

• Tuchel was Dortmund coach between June 2015 and May 2017, winning the German Cup in 2016/17.

• Abdou Diallo joined Paris from Dortmund last summer, making 28 Bundesliga appearances in his only season with BVB. He spent 2017/18 at Mainz.

• Dan-Axel Zagadou joined Paris aged 12 in 2011, staying with the club for six years before signing for Dortmund; he spent 2016/17, his final campaign with Paris, in the B team.

• Emre Can was sent off for two yellow cards in Leverkusen's 2-1 loss at Paris in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in March 2014.



• Dortmund coach Lucien Favre was in charge of French side Nice between 2016 and 2018, guiding the club to third place in Ligue 1 in 2016/17 – their highest final placing for 40 years. His record against Paris was W1 D1 L2.

• Have also played in Germany:

Juan Bernat (Bayern München 2014–18)

Thilo Kehrer (Schalke 2012–18)

Julian Draxler (Schalke 2001–15, Wolfsburg 2015–17)

• Draxler scored in Schalke's 2-1 win against Dortmund in 2012/13.

• A Kehrer goal earned Schalke a 1-1 draw against Dortmund in 2016/17.

• Have played in France:

Thorgan Hazard (Lens 2007–12)

Raphaël Guerreiro (Caen 2012/13, Lorient 2013–16)

• Have played together:

Juan Bernat & Mario Götze (Bayern München 2014–16)

Juan Bernat & Mats Hummels (Bayern München 2016–18)

Keylor Navas & Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid 2017/18)

• Kylian Mbappé scored twice in Monaco's 3-2 first-leg win at Dortmund in 2017, and was also on target in the return, when Reus got the Dortmund goal (1-3).

• International team-mates:

Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler, Emre Can & Mario Götze, Julian Brandt, Nico Schulz, Mats Hummels, Marco Reus (Germany)

Thomas Meunier & Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel (Belgium)

• Two Edinson Cavani goals helped Uruguay to a 2-1 win against Guerreiro's Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16.

• Guerreiro was in the Portugal side that beat France in the UEFA EURO 2016 final at the Stade de France in St-Denis, playing 120 minutes in a 1-0 victory.

Latest news

Paris

• UEFA Champions League squad changes

In: Marcin Bulka

Out: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

• Edinson Cavani's next goal in UEFA club competition will be his 50th.

• The first-leg defeat in Dortmund ended Paris's 23-game unbeaten run in all competitions, since a 2-1 league reverse in Dijon on 1 November; their record since was W20 D3. Thomas Tuchel's team had won nine successive matches in all competitions before drawing 4-4 at Amiens on 15 February.

• Paris have scored four or more goals in all three of their fixtures since losing in Dortmund. The Ligue 1 leaders won at home against Bordeaux (4-3) and Dijon (4-0).*

• A Kylian Mbappé hat-trick helped Paris to a 5-1 win at Lyon in the French Cup semi-final on 4 March. It is the sixth year in a row Paris have reached the final; they will play St-Étienne at the Stade de France on 25 April.

• Paris have scored 62 goals in their 16 matches in all competitions in 2020.*

• Paris have found the net in their last 34 matches in all competitions, since a 2-0 home defeat against Reims on 25 September.*

• Mbappé has scored six goals in Paris's last three matches in all competitions, and has found the net in all bar one of the club's last six fixtures; the exception was the defeat in Dortmund.*

• Mbappé is the top scorer in Ligue 1 in 2019/20 with 18 goals. He is also Paris's top scorer in 2020 with 12, two more than Pablo Sarabia.*

• Cavani scored his 200th goal for Paris in the win against Bordeaux and made his 300th appearance for the club at Lyon.

• Paris will play Lyon again in the French League Cup final on 4 April.

• Abdou Diallo has not played since 26 January due to a thigh problem, while Colin Dagba has been out since spraining a knee during the 2-0 French Cup victory at Pau on 29 January.

• Captain Thiago Silva has not played since sustaining a thigh injury against Bordeaux on 23 February.*

• Ander Herrera (out since 23 February) and Ángel Di María (29 February) have both also been sidelined by thigh problems.*

Dortmund

• UEFA Champions League squad changes

In: Emre Can (Juventus, loan), Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg)

Out: Paco Alcácer (Villarreal), Jacob Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim), Julian Weigl (Benfica)

• Axel Witsel's next appearance in UEFA club competition will be his 50th.

• Łukasz Piszczek made his 50th appearance in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final, in the first leg.

• Dortmund have won their last four competitive matches.*

• Four days after beating Paris, BVB prevailed 2-0 at Werder Bremen before a 1-0 home win against Freiburg.

• Dortmund scored five goals in each of their first three Bundesliga games this year, at Augsburg (5-3) and at home to Köln (5-1) and Union Berlin (5-0). They have scored 25 goals in their seven league matches this year.*

• January signing Haaland found the net again against Bremen, making him the first Bundesliga player to score nine goals in his first six games. His first six goals were scored in only 77 minutes of playing time, surpassing Paco Alcácer's record of 81 minutes set last season. In nine competitive games for Dortmund Haaland has scored 12 goals.*

• Jadon Sancho's strike against Union Berlin on 1 February made him the first Bundesliga player to score 25 league goals before his 20th birthday. The England international was also on target against Freiburg, his 14th league goal of the season – a new personal best. Sancho has scored 11 goals in his last 13 league games.*

• Dan-Axel Zagadou opened the scoring in Bremen, his first Dortmund goal since 16 March 2019.

• Marco Reus has been sidelined by a muscle injury since the 3-2 German Cup defeat in Bremen on 4 February.*

• Thomas Delaney is yet to play in 2020 because of knee problems.*

*Subject to weekend updates

Official UEFA Champions League Man of the Match award introduced

UEFA will give out an official Man of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League knockout stage game to recognise the top performers in Europe's top club competition. UEFA Technical Observers at each UEFA Champions League game from the round of 16 on will decide who deserves the Man of the Match, with an official award being handed to the successful players after full-time in recognition of their roles in decisive moments, tactical maturity, creativity and inspiration, exceptional skill and fair play.