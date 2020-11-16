Bayern vs Salzburg: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Bayern München were made to wait to finish off Salzburg on Matchday 3 but now welcome the Austrian champions to Germany looking for a 15th successive UEFA Champions League victory.

• The holders put six goals past Salzburg in the reverse fixture although four came in the final 11 minutes of a 6-2 victory in which last season's top scorer Robert Lewandowski opened his account for the current campaign with a goal in each half.

• That made it three wins from three in 2020/21 for Hansi Flick's side, who hold a five-point advantage at the top of Group A. Salzburg are fourth on one point, trailing second-placed Atlético de Madrid by three despite scoring twice in each of their opening three fixtures.

Form guide

Bayern



Highlights: Salzburg 2-6 Bayern

• The German giants have extended their competition record run of victories to 14 this season, opening with a 4-0 home defeat of Atlético before wins at Lokomotiv Moskva (2-1) and Salzburg.

• Bayern claimed their sixth European Cup in 2019/20, and third in the UEFA Champions League era, with a 1-0 final defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

• Last season's final was Bayern's 11th successive win in the competition, surpassing the record mark they set between April and November 2013 and which Real Madrid matched between April 2014 and February 2015. Bayern were the first unbeaten champions since Manchester United in 2007/08.

• The Munich club became only the seventh team – and first from Germany – to win all six games in the UEFA Champions League group stage last season, recording big wins at Tottenham (7-2) – in which Serge Gnabry scored four goals – and Crvena zvezda (6-0). Lewandowski scored four times in the latter win, at 16 minutes the fastest quadruple in UEFA Champions League history.

• Bayern finished as top scorers in the 2019/20 group stage with 24 goals – one short of Paris's competition record, set in 2017/18. They are halfway to that total this season with 12 goals in their first three games.

• The German champions then eased through the knockout stages, beating Chelsea in the round of 16 (3-0 a, 4-1 h) before wins in one-off ties against Barcelona (8-2) – the first time Bayern had scored eight goals in a UEFA Champions League match – and Lyon (3-0) in Lisbon.

• With 43 goals last term, Bayern set a new club record for a UEFA Champions League campaign, eclipsing the mark of 33 set in 2014/15, and was the highest recorded by any club since the competition changed format in 2003/04. The all-time record for a single campaign is the 45 scored by Barcelona in 1999/2000 – though they played 16 matches in the competition that season compared to Bayern's 11 in 2019/20.

Boateng: 'Bayern always believed'

• Lewandowski finished as the top scorer in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League with 15 goals, two shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's competition record of 17 for Real Madrid in 2013/14.

• This is Bayern's 24th UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 25). They have won their section 16 times, including in each of the last two seasons. Only Barcelona have done so more often (21).

• Champions of Germany for a record 30th time last season – with a landmark eighth successive Bundesliga title – Bayern have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in eight of the last nine seasons, the exception their defeat by eventual champions Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16.

• Bayern have already won European silverware this season, defeating UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla 2-1 after extra time in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on 24 September thanks to goals from Leon Goretzka (34) and Javi Martínez (104).

• This season's victories have made it 15 successive wins in UEFA competition for Bayern, whose sole loss in their last 24 European outings is the 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg (W19 D4).

• Matchday 3 was Bayern's first game against Austrian opposition since the 2005/06 UEFA Champions League group stage, when they won 1-0 at Rapid Wien and 4-0 at home.

• The win at Salzburg made it eight games unbeaten against Austrian clubs for Bayern, since their first fixture – a 1-0 loss at Rapid in the 1966/67 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final first leg. Their record since then is W6 D2, including a 2-0 victory in the second leg of that tie which sealed an aggregate win. Bayern have won all four of their home games against Austrian visitors.

Salzburg

• Salzburg were held 2-2 at home by Lokomotiv on Matchday 1 before losing at Atlético (2-3) and at home to Bayern.

• Salzburg secured consecutive group stage campaigns this season by coming through the UEFA Champions League qualifying phase for the first time since 1994.

• In 2019/20 Salzburg qualified automatically for the group stage, where they finished third in their section behind Liverpool and Napoli; the Austrian club picked up seven points from their six matches to finish six ahead of Genk.

• Jesse Marsch's side therefore moved into the UEFA Europa League, losing 6-3 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 32 (1-4 a, 2-2 h).

• Salzburg ended a run of 13 successive eliminations in UEFA Champions League qualifying since their first group stage appearance in 1994/95 by beating Maccabi Tel-Aviv in this season's play-offs (2-1 a, 3-1 h), Dominik Szoboszlai converting a penalty in each game. The Hungarian scored in Salzburg's first four European games this season having also found the net against Lokomotiv and at Atlético before the run ended against Bayern.

• The Austrian club won a seventh successive Bundesliga title in 2019/20 – their 14th overall – adding the Austrian Cup to complete a domestic double for the seventh time, all in the last nine seasons.

• The 2-1 victory at Maccabi Tel-Aviv in this season's play-offs made it two wins in Salzburg's last four European away games (L2), although those are the only victories in their last eight such matches (D1 L5).

• Salzburg were knocked out of Europe by German opposition last season, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt in that UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie. Matchday 3 made it two defeats in their last eight games against Bundesliga clubs (W4 D2).

• Salzburg's overall record against teams from across the border is W5 D4 L6. The 4-1 defeat at Eintracht last season was their fourth loss in their seven games in Germany (W2 D1); they had won on their previous two visits.

• Salzburg are matching Sturm Graz's Austrian record of three group stage appearances this season.

Links and trivia

• Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi was born in Munich, and was part of Bayern's youth set-up between 2010 and 2012.

• Mërgim Berisha was born in Berchtesgaden in Bavaria while Alexander Walke (Oranienburg) was also born in Germany.

• Salzburg boss Marsch was assistant to RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick in 2018/19.

• Goretzka scored in Schalke's 3-1 win against Salzburg in the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League group stage.

• Bayern's Austrian international David Alaba was born in Vienna and joined Austria Wien aged ten, moving to Munich in summer 2008.

• Have played in Germany:

Alexander Walke (Energie Cottbus youth 1997–99, Werder Bremen 1999–2005, Freiburg 2005–08, Wehen Wiesbaden 2008/09, Hansa Rostock 2009/10, Greuther Fürth 2011 loan)

André Ramalho (Bayer Leverkusen 2015–18, Mainz 2016/17 loan)

Zlatko Junuzović (Werder Bremen 2012–18)

Jérôme Onguéné (Stuttgart 2017)

Masaya Okugawa (Holstein Kiel 2018/19 loan)

• Have played together:

Serge Gnabry & Zlatko Junuzović (Werder Bremen 2016/17)

Benjamin Pavard & Jérôme Onguéné (Stuttgart 2017)

• International team-mates:

David Alaba & Cican Stankovic, Maximilian Wöber, Andreas Ulmer, Zlatko Junuzović (Austria)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting & Jérôme Onguéné (Cameroon)

• Junuzović scored Austria's goal in a 2-1 home defeat against Germany in 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying on 11 September 2012. Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller were in the visitors' line-up.

• Neuer, Müller and Jérôme Boateng all featured in Germany's home game against Austria in that World Cup qualifying competition, Müller scoring the final goal in a 3-0 win at Bayern's Fußball Arena München on 6 September 2013.