Juventus vs Ferencváros: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Away wins have proved crucial so far this season for Juventus, who are looking for their first home points in Group G when Ferencváros come to Turin.

• The Italian side have six points in the section, three of them from a 4-1 success in Hungary on Matchday 3 in which Álvaro Morata scored twice to establish a five-point cushion in second place behind Barcelona, who have won all three games.

• Ferencváros, who have one point from their three matches, are level with Dynamo Kyiv at the halfway stage.

Previous meetings



Highlights: Ferencváros 1-4 Juventus

• Ferencváros and Juventus had never met in UEFA competition prior to Matchday 3 but the Hungarian club's greatest moment in European football came when József Mészáros' team lifted the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup after Máté Fenyvesi's second-half header earned a 1-0 final win against the Bianconeri in Turin in June 1965.

Form guide

Juventus

• Juve's only previous home Group G game ended in a 2-0 loss against Barcelona on Matchday 2; either side of that they won at Dynamo (2-0) and Ferencváros, Morata scoring twice in each game.

• Champions of Italy for a record ninth season in a row in 2019/20, and 36th time in all, this is Juve's 21st UEFA Champions League campaign; they have reached the last 16 in 17 of those seasons.

• The Bianconeri, under Maurizio Sarri, finished first in their section ahead of Atlético de Madrid in last season's competition but bowed out in the round of 16, eliminated by Lyon on away goals (0-1 a, 2-1 h).

• Juve won five of their six Group D games in last season's competition to finish six points clear at the top. They dropped points only in their first fixture, being pegged back by two late Atlético goals in a 2-2 draw in Spain, but went on to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in Italy and Lokomotiv Moskva 2-1 home and away. A 1-0 home win against Atlético and a 2-0 success at Leverkusen completed the section.

• The Turin team have finished first in their UEFA Champions League section on 13 occasions, including in each of the last two seasons.

Centurion Morata on Juventus win

• Winners in 1985 and 1996, Juventus have played in nine European Cup finals – losing a record seven, including all of their last five.

• Andrea Pirlo replaced Sarri as Juve coach on 8 August.

• Juventus have lost only five of their 43 European matches at the Juventus Stadium (W26 D12), although four of those defeats have come in their last 11 matches.

• Juve had not faced a Hungarian club in Europe for over 40 years before Matchday 3, beating Győri ETO in the 1979/80 European Cup Winners' Cup first round (2-0 h, 1-2 a). That defeat in Győr was the Bianconeri's first against a Hungarian team in UEFA competition; they previously beat Újpest on away goals in the 1972/73 European Champion Clubs' Cup quarter-final (0-0 h, 2-2 a).

Ferencváros

• Ferencváros conceded five goals in their only away game in this season's group stage to date, going down 5-1 at Barcelona on Matchday 1 in their first game in the UEFA Champions League proper since 1995. They subsequently drew 2-2 at home to Dynamo, a match in which they trailed 2-0 and snatched a point thanks to Franck Boli's 90th-minute leveller, before losing to Juve.

• Having claimed their 31st league title – and second in succession – in 2019/20, Ferencváros are making their second appearance in the UEFA Champions League group stage, after 1995/96.

• Twenty-five years ago the Hungarian club finished third in a section behind Ajax and Real Madrid, four of their five points coming against Swiss club Grasshoppers – including their sole victory, a 3-0 away win.

• All of Ferencváros's next five UEFA Champions League campaigns foundered in the qualifying phase, including in 2019/20 when they came through two rounds only to suffer a heavy defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the third qualifying round (1-1 a, 0-4 h) – the second leg equalling their heaviest home European loss.

• Ferencváros went on to defeat Sūduva of Lithuania in the UEFA Europa League play-offs (0-0 a, 4-2 h) before picking up seven points in the group stage to finish third in their section behind Espanyol and Ludogorets.

• Serhiy Rebrov's team scored two or more goals in each of their first four UEFA Champions League matches this season, beating Swedish side Djurgården 2-0 at home in the first qualifying round before 2-1 successes at Celtic and at home to Dinamo Zagreb. They drew 3-3 at Molde in the first leg of their play-off tie and went through on away goals after a scoreless home draw in the return.

• The most successful of Fradi's 12 previous European Cup campaigns came in 1965/66, when they got as far as the quarter-finals before losing to Internazionale.

• Ferencváros are the first Hungarian club to feature in the UEFA Champions League group stage since Debrecen in 2009/10 – only the country's second appearance after Ferencváros in 1995.

• Ferencváros were unbeaten in nine European away matches (W3 D6) before losing in Barcelona.

• Ferencváros have played only two other matches against Italian clubs in UEFA competition, losing that 1965/66 European Champion Clubs' Cup quarter-final 5-1 on aggregate to Inter (0-4 a, 1-1 h).

Links and trivia

• Aaron Ramsey scored both goals as Wales beat Hungary 2-0 on 19 November 2019 to book their place at UEFA EURO 2020; Ferencváros captain Gergő Lovrencsics played 90 minutes for the visitors.