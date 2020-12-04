Lazio vs Club Brugge: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

• Lazio have nine points, one behind already-qualified Borussia and two above Club Brugge, with whom they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture. Another draw would therefore be enough for Lazio to join Dortmund in the round of 16; Club Brugge need a win to go through. With Zenit on one point, both sides are guaranteed to finish no lower than third. Lazio will top the group if they win and Dortmund do not take all three points at Zenit, or if they draw and the German side lose.

• Both goals in Belgium on Matchday 2 came in the first half, Joaquín Correa giving the visitors a 14th-minute lead before Hans Vanaken levelled from the penalty spot three minutes before the break.

Form guide

Lazio

• Lazio have drawn three of their five Group F games 1-1, all away from home, at Club Brugge, Zenit and, last time out, Dortmund. They have also won both home matches 3-1, defeating Dortmund on Matchday 1 and Zenit on Matchday 4.

• The Rome club have not kept a clean sheet in their last 16 UEFA Champions League group games, including their last eight at home.

• Matchday 2 marked Lazio's first draw in 19 European games, since they were held 2-2 by Dynamo Kyiv in Rome in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg in March 2018.

• This is Lazio's sixth UEFA Champions League campaign. On their most recent appearance, in 2007/08, they finished fourth in their section having picked up only five points from six games. Their previous appearances in the competition all came between 1999 and 2004.

• Lazio's record in the initial group stage is now W14 D10 L11.

• Despite this season's wins against Dortmund and Zenit, Lazio have won only three of their last 16 UEFA Champions League matches, group stage to final (D7 L6).

• Before their first Group F game, Lazio's sole UEFA Champions League tie since 2007 had been a play-off defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in 2015/16 (1-0 h, 0-3 a).

• The Rome club's most successful European Cup campaign came in 1999/2000, when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Valencia (2-5 a, 1-0 h).

• The Biancocelesti took part in the UEFA Europa League group stage in 2019/20, winning two of their fixtures but losing the other four including all three away games, to finish third in the standings behind Celtic and CFR Cluj.

• Although unbeaten in this season's competition, Simone Inzaghi's side – who qualified for the group stage by finishing fourth in Serie A in 2019/20 – have lost eight of their last 15 European matches (W4 D3).

• The Italian side have won their last three home European matches, and seven of the last ten (L3).

• This is only Lazio's sixth game against a club from Belgium. They have won both at home, beating Zulte Waregem 2-0 in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League group stage with Felipe Caicedo and Ciro Immobile on target. Caicedo and Lucas Leiva both scored in a 3-2 away defeatin the return fixture.

• Lazio were also victorious in their only previous UEFA Champions League fixture against Belgian visitors in Rome, beating Anderlecht 2-1 in the 2000/01 second group stage.

Club Brugge﻿

• After kicking off Group F with a 2-1 win at Zenit, the Belgian club took only one point from their two subsequent home games, against Lazio and Dortmund (0-3). They then lost by the same scoreline in Germany, but a 3-0 home win against Zenit last time out has kept them in contention.

• Club Brugge are in the group stage for the third year in a row, the first time they have achieved that feat; it is their eighth UEFA Champions League group appearance overall. They have never progressed to the knockout rounds.

• In 2019/20, the Belgian side finished third behind Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in Group A, picking up three points (D3 L3). It was the second year running they had finished third in their group.

• They went on to lose to Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 (1-1 h, 0-5 a).

• The Matchday 5 win against Zenit was one of only three victories for Club Brugge in their last 23 fixtures in the UEFA Champions League proper (D7 L13), and the first of those three wins to come at home. That ended a run of 12 home matches in the group stage without a victory (D5 L7), since a 3-2 defeat of Rapid Wien in November 2005.

• Club Brugge have lost only two of their last seven away matches in the UEFA Champions League group stage (W2 D3).

• The Matchday 2 draw with Lazio ended Club Brugge's four-game scoreless run against Italian sides although, home and away, they are now without a win in their last ten matches (D3 L7), since a 1-0 triumph at AC Milan in the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• Club Brugge's only other victory in Italy came at the Stadio Olimpico, a 1-0 success away to Roma in the 1975/76 UEFA Cup third round second leg (2-0 aggregate) on their first visit.

• The Belgian side conceded five goals without reply on their last trip to Italy, at Napoli in the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League group stage.

Links and trivia

• Have played in Belgium:

Sergej Milinković-Savić (Genk 2014/15)

Wesley Hoedt (Antwerp 2019/20)

Adam Marušić (Oostende 2016/17)

• Has played in Italy:

David Okereke (Spezia 2016–19, Cosenza 2018 loan)

• Have played together:

Sergej Milinković-Savić & Siebe Schrijvers (Genk 2014/15)

Luis Alberto & Simon Mignolet (Liverpool 2013/14)

Lucas Leiva & Simon Mignolet (Liverpool 2013–17)

Latest ﻿news

Lazio

• Lazio have lost one of their last ten matches in all competitions (W5 D4), a 3-1 home defeat against Udinese in Serie A on 29 November.*

• Ciro Immobile scored his 108th Serie A goal for Lazio against Udinese, taking him into outright second place in the club's all-time rankings, behind only Silvio Piola (143 goals). Immobile had moved alongside Giuseppe Signori with a goal in a 2-0 win at Crotone on 21 November.*

• Immobile has found the net in Lazio's last seven matches, scoring eight goals in total.*

• Joaquín Correa, who scored nine Serie A goals in 2019/20, opened his account for the current campaign with the second at Crotone.

• Lazio have only failed to score once this season, a 3-0 defeat at Sampdoria on 17 October.*

• The Biancocelesti, however, have only kept two clean sheets this season, including only one in their last 13 games in all competitions, at Crotone.*

• Sergej Milinković-Savić played in Serbia's UEFA EURO 2020 play-off defeat by Scotland on 12 November and was a late substitute in the 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw in Hungary three days later but was then out due to illness before returning at Dortmund on Matchday 5.

• Gonzalo Escalante also returned to action at Dortmund, coming on as a substitute to make his first appeance since 24 October after recovering from a thigh injury.

• Vedat Muriqi suffered a thigh injury at Zenit on Matchday 4 and has not played since.

• Francesco Acerbi played 90 minutes in each fixture as Italy beat Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina, both 2-0, in the UEFA Nations League in November.

• Muriqi scored in Kosovo's 2-1 friendly defeat against Albania on 11 November, and in the 2-1 defeat against Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League four days later, taking his tally to ten international goals and thus becoming the first player from his country to reach double figures.

• Immobile signed a new contract until 2025 on 31 August.

Club Brugge

• Club Brugge have won eight of their 14 league games this season (D3 L3).*

• Matchday 5 made it four victories in Club Brugge's last 11 matches in all competitions (D4 L3).*

• Top scorer Krépin Diatta has six goals in the league this season, one more than Hans Vanaken.*

• Charles De Ketelaere made his senior international debut as a late substitute in Belgium's 2-1 friendly win against Switzerland on 11 November.

• Matej Mitrović has a heel problem and has not played since the 5-0 loss at Manchester United in last season's UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg on 27 February.

• Federico Ricca returned on Matchday 5 having been sidelined by injury since 24 October.

• Eduard Sobol came on as a substitute against Zenit having been out with illness since 16 November.

*Subject to weekend updates