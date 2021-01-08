Lazio vs Bayern: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Lazio, in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds for only the second time, face holders Bayern München, who are on a long unbeaten run in UEFA competition.

• Both clubs came through the group stage undefeated. While Bayern won five of their six fixtures this season to finish seven points clear at the top of Group A, Lazio needed a 2-2 draw at home to Club Brugge on Matchday 6 to claim second place in Group F behind Borussia Dortmund.

• This is the teams' first meeting in UEFA competition.

Form guide

Lazio

• Lazio drew four of their six Group F games, all three away matches – at Club Brugge, Zenit and Dortmund – ending 1-1. They won their first two home matches 3-1, defeating Dortmund on Matchday 1 and Zenit on Matchday 4, before the qualification-sealing draw against Club Brugge in Rome on Matchday 6.

• The Rome club have not kept a clean sheet in their last 17 UEFA Champions League games, group stage to final, since a 2-0 win at Beşiktaş on Matchday 1 of the 2003/04 campaign. It is nine games in the competition proper since they kept their goal intact at home – in a 1-0 defeat of Galatasaray on 24 October 2001.

• Matchday 2 marked Lazio's first draw in 19 European games, since they were held 2-2 by Dynamo Kyiv in Rome in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg in March 2018; three of their subsequent four matches have also finished all square.

• This is Lazio's sixth UEFA Champions League campaign. On their most recent appearance, in 2007/08, they finished fourth in their section having picked up only five points from six games. Their previous appearances in the competition all came between 1999 and 2004.

• Despite this season's wins against Dortmund and Zenit, Lazio have won only three of their last 17 UEFA Champions League matches, group stage to final (D8 L6).

• Before their first Group F game, Lazio's sole UEFA Champions League tie since 2007 had been a play-off defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in 2015/16 (1-0 h, 0-3 a), their last knockout contests against Bundesliga opponents.

• Lazio's record in two-legged ties against German clubs is W2 L2.

• The Biancocelesti took part in the UEFA Europa League group stage in 2019/20, winning two of their fixtures, both at home, but losing the other four to finish third in the standings behind Celtic and CFR Cluj.

• Although unbeaten in this season's competition, Simone Inzaghi's side – who qualified for the group stage by finishing fourth in Serie A in 2019/20 – have lost eight of their last 16 European matches (W4 D4).

Immobile 'proud' as Lazio make last 16

• The Italian side had won three successive home European matches before drawing with Club Brugge; they have been victorious in seven of their last 11 European games in Rome (D1 L3).

• Lazio's 3-1 victory against Dortmund on Matchday 1 ended a three-match losing streak, home and away, against German clubs and is their only victory in the last five such contests (D1 L3). Their record against German clubs in Rome is W6 D1 L1.

• This is Lazio's second appearance in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds; their sole previous tie was a defeat by Valencia in the 1999/2000 quarter-finals (2-5 a, 1-0 h). That is their most successful campaign in the competition.

• Lazio are one of two teams to be making their round of 16 debut in 2020/21, along with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Bayern

• The German giants extended their competition record run of victories to 15 this season, following up a 4-0 home defeat of Atlético de Madrid with wins at Lokomotiv Moskva (2-1) and Salzburg (6-2) before a 3-1 home victory against the Austrian side on Matchday 4 sealed progress. Their long winning run was ended by a 1-1 draw at Atleti on Matchday 5, the first time Bayern had failed to win a UEFA Champions League match since 13 March 2019, before a 2-0 closing victory at home to Lokomotiv.

• Bayern claimed their sixth European Cup in 2019/20, and third in the UEFA Champions League era, with a 1-0 final defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon. That was Bayern's 11th successive win in the competition, surpassing the record mark they set between April and November 2013 and which Real Madrid matched between April 2014 and February 2015. Bayern were the first unbeaten champions since Manchester United in 2007/08.

• The Munich club became only the seventh team – and first from Germany – to win all six games in the UEFA Champions League group stage last season, before easing through the knockout stages, beating Chelsea in the round of 16 (3-0 a, 4-1 h) before wins in one-off ties against Barcelona (8-2) – the first time Bayern had scored eight goals in a UEFA Champions League match – Lyon (3-0) and Paris in Lisbon.

• Bayern's 43 goals in last season's UEFA Champions League campaign was the highest total by any club since the competition changed format in 2003/04. The all-time record for a single campaign is the 45 scored by Barcelona in 1999/2000 – though they played 16 matches compared to Bayern's 11 in 2019/20.

• Robert Lewandowski finished as the top scorer in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League with 15 goals, two shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's competition record of 17 for Real Madrid in 2013/14. The goal he scored against Salzburg on Matchday 4 this season was his 71st in the UEFA Champions League, moving him level with Raúl González in joint third in the competition's all-time scoring list.

• This is Bayern's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 25). They have now won their section 17 times, including in each of the last three seasons. Only Barcelona (21 times) have done so more often.

• Champions of Germany for a record 30th time last season – with a landmark eighth successive Bundesliga title – Bayern have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in eight of the last nine seasons, the exception their defeat by eventual champions Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16.

• Bayern have already won European silverware this season, defeating UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla 2-1 after extra time in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on 24 September thanks to goals from Leon Goretzka (34) and Javi Martínez (104).

• The draw at Atlético on Matchday 5 ended Bayern's run of UEFA competition victories at 16; their sole loss in their last 26 European outings is the 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg (W21 D5).

• Bayern's last European away defeat was a 3-0 loss at Paris on Matchday 1 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League; their record since is W12 D4. Outside Munich they had won ten in a row before being held at Atleti, a result that matched Manchester United's UEFA Champions League record of 16 away games without defeat.

Highlights (2 mins): Salzburg 2-6 Bayern

• This is Bayern's first trip to Italy since a 2-2 draw at Juventus in the 2015/16 round of 16 first leg, a tie they went on to win 6-4 on aggregate. That made their record in two-legged ties against Serie A sides W5 L6, with aggregate victories in their last two contests.

• Bayern recorded their joint biggest away victory in UEFA competition at the Stadio Olimpico, beating Lazio's city rivals Roma 7-1 in the 2014/15 UEFA Champions League group stage. Their record away to Serie A sides is W7 D4 L9 with no defeats in their last five visits (W3 D2); their away record in knockout ties against Italian sides is W4 D2 L5.

• Bayern's round of 16 record is W12 L4; they beat Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate last season (3-0 a, 4-1 h). The 2018/19 defeat by another English club, Liverpool (0-0 a, 1-3 h) is the only one of their last nine last-16 ties they have failed to win; this is their 13th successive season at this stage.

• The 2016 contest with Juventus was Bayern's fourth UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie against an Italian club; their record is W2 L2.

Links and trivia

• Pepe Reina was a Bayern player in 2014/15, although he made only three Bundesliga appearances. His team-mates included Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng, Javi Martínez, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski.

• Has also played in Germany:

Ciro Immobile (Borussia Dortmund 2014/15)

• Bayern assistant coach Miroslav Klose played for Lazio between 2011 and 2016, scoring 63 goals in 170 games for the club and winning the Coppa Italia in 2012/13.

• Have also played in Italy:

Douglas Costa (Juventus 2017–20)

Kingsley Coman (Juventus 2014/15)

• Costa won four of his five Serie A games against Lazio with Juve, although his only goal against them came in a 2-1 home defeat in October 2017.

• International team-mates:

Andreas Pereira & Douglas Costa (Brazil)

• Have played together:

Felipe Caicedo & Marc Roca (Espanyol 2016/17)

• Francesco Acerbi helped Italy keep two clean sheets (0-0 away, 2-0 home) against Lewandoswki's Poland in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League on 11 October and 15 November respectively.

• Italy's Marco Parolo scored a penalty past Neuer in the UEFA EURO 2016 quarter-finals, but a Germany side also including Boateng, Joshua Kimmich and Müller ran out 6-5 winners in the shoot-out. Boateng and Kimmich both converted their penalties, although Müller missed from the spot.