Lazio vs Bayern Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Lazio host Bayern in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 23 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

What's the story?

Highlights: Lazio 3-1 Dortmund

The Bayern juggernaut shows no sign of slowing. The holders are nearly two years unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League, winning 16 and drawing one since defeat by Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16 second leg. Lazio will approach the game unburdened by expectation and they have an ace in their pack. For all Robert Lewandowski's brilliance in 2019/20, one man outscored even him in Europe's top leagues: Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Lazio

Form: WLWWWW

Latest: Atalanta 1-3 Lazio, 31/01

Where they stand: 6th in Serie A

Classic Bayern Champions League goals

Bayern

Form: WWWWDL

Latest: Bayern 4-1 Hoffenheim, 30/01

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

Possible line-ups

Lazio: Reina; Luis Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinković-Savić, Lucas, Luis Alberto, Marušić; Caicedo, Immobile



Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski



Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Watch Inzaghi score four for Lazio in 2000 last-16

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern forward: "Lazio are a great team. They proved it last year by fighting to the end for the Scudetto. It will certainly be a very tough match. We will have to be very prepared."

Thomas Müller, Bayern forward: "Lazio are definitely opponents who can be very awkward in attack, especially with Ciro Immobile, who was top scorer in Serie A last season."

Manuel Neuer, Bayern goalkeeper: "I think we go in as favourites but they have to be taken seriously with their class forwards. We know how dangerous Ciro Immobile is. I think Robert Lewandowski is looking forward to that clash a bit."

More to follow