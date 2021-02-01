UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Lazio-Bayern UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Stadio Olimpico - Rome
Round of 16 , 1st leg
Lazio
-
-
Bayern
      Lazio vs Bayern Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Monday 1 February 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 first leg.

      Bayern have won 16 of their last 17 games
      Bayern have won 16 of their last 17 games AFP via Getty Images

      Lazio host Bayern in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on 23 February at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Lazio vs Bayern build-up

      What's the story?

      Highlights: Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
      The Bayern juggernaut shows no sign of slowing. The holders are nearly two years unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League, winning 16 and drawing one since defeat by Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16 second leg. Lazio will approach the game unburdened by expectation and they have an ace in their pack. For all Robert Lewandowski's brilliance in 2019/20, one man outscored even him in Europe's top leagues: Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Lazio

      Form: WLWWWW
      Latest: Atalanta 1-3 Lazio, 31/01
      Where they stand: 6th in Serie A

      Classic Bayern Champions League goals
      Bayern

      Form: WWWWDL
      Latest: Bayern 4-1 Hoffenheim, 30/01
      Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga

      Possible line-ups

      Lazio: Reina; Luis Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinković-Savić, Lucas, Luis Alberto, Marušić; Caicedo, Immobile

      Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Watch Inzaghi score four for Lazio in 2000 last-16
      Robert Lewandowski, Bayern forward: "Lazio are a great team. They proved it last year by fighting to the end for the Scudetto. It will certainly be a very tough match. We will have to be very prepared."

      Thomas Müller, Bayern forward: "Lazio are definitely opponents who can be very awkward in attack, especially with Ciro Immobile, who was top scorer in Serie A last season."

      Manuel Neuer, Bayern goalkeeper: "I think we go in as favourites but they have to be taken seriously with their class forwards. We know how dangerous Ciro Immobile is. I think Robert Lewandowski is looking forward to that clash a bit."

      More to follow

