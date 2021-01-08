Atlético vs Chelsea: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Two clubs that have enjoyed some memorable contests in recent years renew their rivalry as Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

• Both teams have been knockout regulars in recent seasons; this is the sixth time Chelsea have reached this stage in the last eight campaigns, although they have advanced no further since 2013/14. That campaign was ended by Atlético, who are making a seventh appearance in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in the last eight years.

• The London club have enjoyed a straightforward campaign this season, remaining unbeaten to finish first in Group E ahead of Atlético's domestic rivals Sevilla. Atleti, meanwhile, suffered their joint heaviest European defeat on Matchday 1 and, although unbeaten since then, have won only two of their six matches, victory at Salzburg in their most recent fixture securing second place in Group A behind holders Bayern München.

Previous meetings

• All seven of the clubs' previous fixtures have come since 2009 and there has been nothing between them overall, with two victories and 11 goals scored apiece.

• Atlético and Chelsea were paired together in the 2017/18 group stage, the English club winning 2-1 in Spain before a 1-1 draw in London.

• The teams had previously met in the 2013/14 semi-finals, when the first game in Spain finished goalless.

• The following week at Stamford Bridge, José Mourinho's Chelsea looked on course for the final when Fernando Torres, who had two spells at Atlético, gave them a 36th-minute lead. However, Adrián López levelled a minute before half-time, then Diego Costa (60pen) – who joined Chelsea three months later – and Arda Turan (72) gave the visitors victory.

Čech reaction to Chelsea-Atlético tie

• These sides also met in the 2012 UEFA Super Cup when Radamel Falcao's first-half hat-trick earned Atlético a 4-1 success in Monaco and their second triumph in the competition in three years. Gary Cahill got Chelsea's consolation after Miranda had made it 4-0 on the hour.

• The teams' other meetings came in the 2009/10 UEFA Champions League group stage when Chelsea collected four points from their Spanish rivals to finish top of Group D. Atlético came third and transferred to the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa League, which they eventually won, beating Chelsea's local rivals Fulham in the final.

• Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea prevailed 4-0 at Stamford Bridge, Salomon Kalou scoring twice (41, 52) before current Blues head coach Frank Lampard (69) added another and Luis Perea (90+1) headed a Florent Malouda free-kick into his own net. The defeat prompted the departure of Atlético coach Abel Resino, Quique Sánchez Flores taking over.

• The game in Spain two weeks later ended 2-2, confirming Chelsea's knockout place and ending Atlético's hopes. Substitute Sergio Agüero (66, 90+1) earned a point despite Didier Drogba's double (82, 88).

Form guide

Atlético

• The Rojiblancos responded to a record-equalling 4-0 opening loss at Bayern with a 3-2 home win against Salzburg. They drew their next three matches, away (1-1) and home (0-0) against Lokomotiv Moskva and 1-1 against Bayern, ending the holders' competition-record winning streak at 15, before ensuring they would join the Munich club in the round of 16 with a 2-0 win at Salzburg on Matchday 6.

• Third in Spain in 2019/20, this is Atlético's 11th UEFA Champions League campaign and eighth in a row; they are in the knockout stages for the ninth time.

• Last season, Diego Simeone's side finished second in their section behind Juventus, picking up ten points. Atlético then ousted holders Liverpool in impressive style in the round of 16 (1-0 h, 3-2 a aet) but came up short against Leipzig in the quarter-finals in Lisbon, going down 2-1.

Classic Chelsea v Atlético goals

• Atlético have lost only seven of their last 37 European matches (W21 D9), although four of those defeats have come in their last 12.

• That 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Matchday 2 in 2017/18 is Atlético's only defeat in the last 29 European games in their own stadium (W22 D6).

• Atlético have won five of their seven round of 16 ties. Last season's first-leg win against Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in home UEFA Champions League knockout matches to 14 (W9 D5), since a 3-2 loss to Ajax in the 1996/97 quarter-final second leg that sealed a 4-3 aggregate defeat.

• Atleti have been victorious in nine of their 11 two-legged knockout contests against English teams, including the last five; only Derby County (1974/75 UEFA Cup) and Bolton Wanderers (2007/08 UEFA Cup) have eliminated them.

• At home Atlético have lost just once in 14 visits from English clubs (W8 D5) – that 2017 defeat against Chelsea in their first European game at the Estadio Metropolitano.

• The Madrid club have reached the quarter-finals or better in five of their last seven UEFA Champions League campaigns – all under Simeone.

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last 11 seasons.

Chelsea

• Chelsea made smooth progress through Group E, winning all three away fixtures and dropping points only in their first and last fixtures, at home to Sevilla (0-0) and Krasnodar (1-1) respectively. Rennes were beaten 3-0 at Stamford Bridge before the English club picked up maximum points at Krasnodar (4-0), Rennes (2-1) and Sevilla (4-0); the latter result made sure of first place in the section, Olivier Giroud becoming the first Chelsea player to score four times in a European Cup match – and at 34 years 63 days the oldest hat-trick scorer in UEFA Champions League history.

Watch Lampard strike for Chelsea against Atlético

• Fourth in the Premier League in 2019/20, this is Chelsea's 17th venture into the UEFA Champions League and a third in four years. The exception came in 2018/19, when they won the UEFA Europa League under Maurizio Sarri.

• Last season Frank Lampard's side recovered from a Matchday 1 defeat at home to Valencia (0-1) to progress as Group H runners-up with 11 points, finishing behind the Spanish side on head-to-head record, before losing to eventual champions Bayern (0-3 h, 1-4 a) in the last 16.

• Chelsea's record in the round of 16 is W8 L6. They have lost their last four contests at this stage.

• The loss in Munich in last season's round of 16 second leg is Chelsea's only defeat in 14 European away matches (W10 D3).

• Despite their four victories this season, the Blues have won only five of their last 11 UEFA Champions League matches (D4 L2).

• European champions in 2012 having been runners-up four years earlier, Chelsea now won their UEFA Champions League group 12 times, although they were runners-up in their section on each of their previous two participations before this season.

• Last season's home loss to Valencia was one of only four defeats in the Blues' last 26 matches against Spanish opponents, home and away (W8 D14). They drew 2-2 at Valencia last season, the Matchday 5 win at Sevilla making it one defeat in their last 13 matches away to Liga clubs (W4 D8).

• However, the victory in Seville was only Chelsea's second success in their last 12 fixtures against Liga clubs, home and away (D6 L4), the other that 2017 win at Atlético.

• Chelsea have played 11 two-legged knockout ties against Spanish clubs (W4 L7), most recently in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16 when they lost 3-0 at Barcelona in the second leg to go down 4-1 overall.

• The London club have won only two of their 11 away knockout games against Spanish teams in UEFA competition (D4 L5).

Links and trivia

• Have played in England:

Kieran Trippier (Manchester City 1999–2012, Barnsley 2010, 2010/11 loan, Burnley 2011–15, Tottenham 2015–19)

Stefan Savić (Manchester City 2011–12)

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal 2018–20)

• Have played in Spain:

Kepa (Athletic Club 2014–18, Ponferradina 2015 loan, Valladolid 2015/16 loan)

César Azpilicueta (Osasuna 2001–10)

Marcos Alonso (Real Madrid 1999–2010)

Mateo Kovačić (Real Madrid 2015–18)

Willy Caballero (Elche 2004–11, Málaga 2011–14)

• Have played together:

Stefan Savić & Marcos Alonso (Fiorentina 2013–15)

• International team-mates:

Kieran Trippier & Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham (England)

Šime Vrsaljko & Mateo Kovačić (Croatia)

Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Marcos Llorente, Mario Hermoso, Vitolo & Kepa, Marcos Alonso (Spain)

Thomas Lemar & Kurt Zouma, N'Golo Kanté, Olivier Giroud (France)

Renan Lodi, Felipe & Thiago Silva (Brazil)