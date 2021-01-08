Porto vs Juventus: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

There is a wealth of UEFA Champions League knockout experience between Porto and Juventus, although history suggests the Italian side hold the edge for their round of 16 tie.

• Juve, who are in the last 16 for the seventh season in a row, are unbeaten in their five previous matches against the Portuguese side (W4 D1) and come into this tie having finished first in Group G thanks to a remarkable Matchday 6 triumph at Barcelona.

• Porto finished second behind Manchester City in Group C, conceding only three goals and winning four of their six matches as they progressed from the UEFA Champions League group stage to the knockout phase for the fourth time in a row.

Previous meetings



Vítor Baía on Porto's Juventus test

• Juventus beat Porto 2-0 away and 1-0 at home in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves were on target in the first leg at the Estádio do Dragão, before Paulo Dybala's 42nd-minute penalty settled the second game at the Juventus Stadium.

• Juve took four points off Porto in the 2001/02 UEFA Champions League first group stage, following up a 0-0 draw in Portugal with a 3-1 victory in Turin. Clayton struck an early goal for Octávio Machado's visitors before Alessandro Del Piero and Paolo Montero turned the game for Marcello Lippi's Juve. David Trezeguet sealed the victory late on.

• The Bianconeri also beat Porto 2-1 in the 1984 European Cup Winners' Cup final in Basel. Beniamino Vignola's early effort was cancelled out as António Morais's Porto drew level through António Sousa but Zbigniew Boniek won it for Giovanni Trapattoni's Juventus with a goal just before half-time.

Form guide

Porto



Nedvěd on Juventus' Porto test

• Porto are unbeaten in this season's UEFA Champions League since a 3-1 Matchday 1 defeat at Manchester City, winning the next three at home against Olympiacos (2-0) and Marseille (3-0) plus a 2-0 victory in France before a goalless draw against City in Portugal ensured they would finish in second place in Group C. They made it five successive UEFA Champions League clean sheets with a 2-0 win at Olympiacos on Matchday 6.

• The Dragons have not conceded a goal in the competition in 467 minutes.

• This is Porto's 24th UEFA Champions League campaign, fewer only than Real Madrid and Barcelona (both 25). The Portuguese side have now qualified for the last 16 on each of their last four appearances in the group stage.

• Porto's 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign lasted a single tie, Krasnodar beating them on away goals in the third qualifying round (1-0 a, 2-3 h). They went on to finish first in a UEFA Europa League section including Rangers, Young Boys and Feyenoord, but were beaten by Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 32 (1-2 a, 1-3 h).

• Porto have lost four of their last ten matches in the UEFA Champions League proper (W5 D1) and have won only four of their last nine home European matches (D2 L3).

• Sérgio Conceição's side won the club's eighth domestic double in 2019/20, claiming Porto's 29th league title and a 17th Portuguese Cup.

• Porto's record in the round of 16 is W4 L7; they have won only two of their last six ties although they were victorious in the most recent, against Roma in 2018/19 (1-2 a, 3-1 h aet).

• That home win against Roma was Porto's sixth at their own ground in 11 round of 16 matches (D3 L2), after defeats against Juventus in 2016/17 and Liverpool 12 months later.

• The 2017 defeat by Juventus in Portugal is Porto's sole reverse in their last nine home matches against Italian visitors (W4 D4).

Juventus



Watch Del Piero free-kick for Juventus against Porto

• This season Andrea Pirlo's side picked up 15 points to finish top of Group G, a closing 3-0 win at Barcelona – 2-0 winners in Turin on Matchday 2 – enabling them to finish above the Spanish side on head-to-head record. Juve also recorded two victories against both Dynamo Kyiv (2-0 a, 3-0 h) and Ferencváros (4-1 a, 2-1 h).

• Cristiano Ronaldo was on target against Ferencváros on Matchday 4 and has now found the net in 16 consecutive editions of the UEFA Champions League, matching the feat of Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.

• Álvaro Morata is the joint leading scorer in this season's UEFA Champions League with six goals – the same number as Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, Erling Braut Haaland of Dortmund and Marcus Rashford of eliminated Manchester United.

• Champions of Italy for a record ninth season in a row in 2019/20, and 36th time in all, this is Juve's 21st UEFA Champions League campaign; they have now reached the last 16 in 18 of those seasons, 2020/21 marking the seventh successive campaign in which they have progressed to the knockout phase.

• The Bianconeri, under Maurizio Sarri, finished first in their section ahead of Atlético de Madrid in last season's competition having again won five of their six fixtures (D1) but bowed out in the round of 16, eliminated by Lyon on away goals (0-1 a, 2-1 h).

• The Turin team have finished first in their UEFA Champions League section on 14 occasions, including in each of the last three seasons.

• Winners in 1985 and 1996, Juventus have played in nine European Cup finals – losing a record seven, including all of their last five.

• Juve have won five of their last six away European games (L1); the defeat at Lyon last season is their only reverse in the last eight such matches (W5 D2).

• Juventus are in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 for the 12th time (W7 L4); last season's defeat by Lyon ended a run of three successive aggregate victories.

• The Bianconeri's last trip to Portugal brought a 1-1 draw at Sporting CP in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage. That made their overall record against Portuguese sides W8 D3 L4; away it is W2 D2 L3. All four of those defeats came against Benfica.

• Juve's record in two-legged knockout ties against Portuguese clubs is W3 L2.

Links and trivia

• Juventus full-backs Alex Sandro (2011–15) and Danilo (2012–15) both played for Porto. Alex Sandro scored three goals in 135 appearances in all competitions, winning two league titles; Danilo also lifted two Portuguese Liga titles with the Dragons, for whom his 138 matches brought 12 goals.

• Ronaldo has scored 102 goals in 170 international appearances for Portugal. In 2002/03, his only season as a professional in his homeland, his Sporting CP side lost 1-0 at home and 2-0 away against Porto.

• Ronaldo was on the books at Sporting between 1997 and 2003, when he left to join Manchester United. He scored five goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Lisbon club's senior side.

• Ronaldo was in the United side that lost 3-2 on aggregate to Porto at this stage of the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League (1-2 a, 1-1 h) before scoring the only goal at the Estádio do Dragão in the 2008/09 quarter-final second leg to give United a 3-2 aggregate victory.

• Has also played in Portugal:

Merih Demiral (Alcanenense 2016/17, Sporting CP B 2017/18)

• Have played in Italy:

Felipe Anderson (Lazio 2013–18)

Iván Marcano (Roma 2018/19)

• Anderson lost all 11 games against Juventus as a Lazio player, including defeats in the Coppa Italia finals of 2014/15 (1-2 aet) and 2016/17 (0-2).

• Jesús Corona scored past Wojciech Szczęsny in Porto's 3-0 victory at Roma in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League play-off second leg.

• Porto coach Sérgio Conceição marked his Lazio debut with an-added time winner against Juventus in the 1998 Italian Super Cup. He played for the Rome club until 2000, when he won the league and cup double, before going on to have spells at Parma (2000/01) and Internazionale (2001–03); his Serie A record against Juve was W2 D3 L2.

• Conceição was a Lazio team-mate of current Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedvěd.

• Pirlo's AC Milan team were 1-0 winners against Porto in the 2003 UEFA Super Cup.

• Conceição and Pirlo faced each other seven times during their playing career, the Portuguese winning three games and the Italian one. One of the three draws was 1-1 in the 2002/03 UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg, a result that took Pirlo's Milan into the final at the expense of Conceição and neighbours Inter, Milan going on to beat Juventus on penalties in the final.

• Pepe was in the Portugal team that beat Dejan Kulusevski's Sweden 2-0 away in September and 3-0 at home in October in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League.

• Rodrigo Bentancur's Uruguay were 2-1 winners against Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 despite Pepe's goal.

• Have played together:

Pepe & Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid 2009–17)

Pepe & Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid 2010–14, 2016/17)

Pepe & Danilo (Real Madrid 2015–17)

Felipe Anderson & Alex Sandro, Danilo (Santos 2010–11)

• Ronaldo and Pepe were both in the Real Madrid side were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Juventus in the 2014/15 semi-finals, Morata scoring in both legs for the Bianconeri.

• International team-mates:

Pepe, Sérgio Oliveira & Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Luis Díaz, Mateus Uribe & Juan Cuadrado (Colombia)

Agustín Marchesín & Paulo Dybala (Argentina)

Felipe Anderson & Alex Sandro, Danilo, Arthur (Brazil)

• Danilo and Sérgio Oliveira were on opposing sides in the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup final, the former's Brazil side running out 3-2 winners against Portugal in Bogota, Colombia.