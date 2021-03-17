UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Bayern-Lazio UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Fußball Arena München - Munich
Round of 16, 2nd leg
Bayern
2-1
Lazio
      Bayern 2-1 Lazio (agg: 6-2): Holders ease into last eight

      Wednesday 17 March 2021

      Robert Lewandowski and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were both on target as Bayern reached a record 19th UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

      Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the opening goal
      Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring the opening goal AFP via Getty Images
      Bayern vs Lazio: match as it happened, reaction


      Match in brief

      Robert Lewandowski sends Pepe Reina the wrong way from the penalty spot
      Robert Lewandowski sends Pepe Reina the wrong way from the penalty spotGetty Images

      While the visitors settled quickly, the home side looked the more likely scorers and they were presented with the chance to extend their aggregate advantage in the 33rd minute when Leon Goretzka was pulled down by Vedat Muriqi as he tried to get on the end of a corner. Robert Lewandowski duly sent Pepe Reina the wrong way from the spot to find the net for the seventh game in a row in all competitions.

      Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting chips in Bayern's second goal
      Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting chips in Bayern's second goalGetty Images

      With Bayern in control, Lewandowski came close to doubling their advantage with a low shot that struck Reina's right-hand post. Joaquín Correa was denied by Alexander Nübel at the end of a flowing move but, within minutes, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – on for Lewandowski – supplied a fine chipped finish after sumptuous passes from Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba.

      Lazio at least had the last word on the night, Marco Parolo sneaking in at the far post to get on the end of a deep free-kick from fellow substitute Andreas Pereira, but despite a late flurry thereafter Bayern held on to win on the night and on aggregate.

      Player of the Match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

      "He was the one that dictated the tempo of the game. He was really intelligent in his playmaking and defensive position. He gave balance to the team."
      Patrick Vieira, UEFA Technical Observer

      Check out every official UEFA Champions League Player of the Match.

      Bayern celebrate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's second goal
      Bayern celebrate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's second goalAFP via Getty Images

      Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

      Bayern's spot in the last eight was never seriously in doubt and the late Lazio goal was the only blemish in an otherwise professional performance from the holders. Tougher opponents surely await in the quarter-finals, but no matter which team they are drawn against on Friday, Bayern remain the team to beat.

      Marco Parolo heads in Lazio's consolation goal
      Marco Parolo celebrates (2nd R) scores the 2-1 goal with his head during the UEFA Champions League Last-16, second leg football match FC Bayern Munich v Lazio in Munich, southern Germany on March 17, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)heads in Lazio's consolation goalAFP via Getty Images

      Vieri Capretta, Lazio reporter

      The tie was never in doubt tonight, but Lazio produced a much better performance. A positive approach, some good moments of football, and a deserved goal. Overall, they showed that their performance in the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico was below their usual level. A step forward from the first leg, but not enough to really cause Bayern too many problems.

      Reaction

      Robert Lewandowski after opening the scoring
      Robert Lewandowski after opening the scoringAFP via Getty Images

      Key stats

      • Lewandowski has scored five goals or more in nine successive UEFA Champions League seasons and has ten goals in his last seven games in all competitions.

      • Bayern have won all 22 of their home matches in the competition when Lewandowski has been on the scoresheet.

      • Bayern are in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the 19th time, a new competition record. They had previously been level with Barcelona on 18.

      Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting enjoys his goal
      Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting enjoys his goalGetty Images

      Line-ups

      Bayern: Nübel; Pavard, Boateng (Süle 46), Alaba, Hernández; Kimmich (Martínez 77), Goretzka (Davies 64); Sané, Müller (Musiala﻿ 71), Gnabry; Lewandowski (Choupo-Moting 71)

      Lazio: Reina; Marušić, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari (Parolo 57), Milinković-Savić, Escalante (Akpa-Akpro﻿ 84), Alberto (Cataldi 75), Fares (Lulić 46); Muriqi (Pereira 55), Correa

      What's next?

      The quarter-final and semi-final draws will be streamed live on UEFA.com from midday CET on Friday 19 March. There are no seedings or country protection.

