Bayern 2-1 Lazio (agg: 6-2): Holders ease into last eight



Match in brief

Robert Lewandowski sends Pepe Reina the wrong way from the penalty spot Getty Images

While the visitors settled quickly, the home side looked the more likely scorers and they were presented with the chance to extend their aggregate advantage in the 33rd minute when Leon Goretzka was pulled down by Vedat Muriqi as he tried to get on the end of a corner. Robert Lewandowski duly sent Pepe Reina the wrong way from the spot to find the net for the seventh game in a row in all competitions.

Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting chips in Bayern's second goal Getty Images

With Bayern in control, Lewandowski came close to doubling their advantage with a low shot that struck Reina's right-hand post. Joaquín Correa was denied by Alexander Nübel at the end of a flowing move but, within minutes, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting – on for Lewandowski – supplied a fine chipped finish after sumptuous passes from Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba.

Lazio at least had the last word on the night, Marco Parolo sneaking in at the far post to get on the end of a deep free-kick from fellow substitute Andreas Pereira, but despite a late flurry thereafter Bayern held on to win on the night and on aggregate.

Player of the Match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

"He was the one that dictated the tempo of the game. He was really intelligent in his playmaking and defensive position. He gave balance to the team."

Patrick Vieira, UEFA Technical Observer

Bayern celebrate Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's second goal AFP via Getty Images

Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter

Bayern's spot in the last eight was never seriously in doubt and the late Lazio goal was the only blemish in an otherwise professional performance from the holders. Tougher opponents surely await in the quarter-finals, but no matter which team they are drawn against on Friday, Bayern remain the team to beat.

Marco Parolo celebrates (2nd R) scores the 2-1 goal with his head during the UEFA Champions League Last-16, second leg football match FC Bayern Munich v Lazio in Munich, southern Germany on March 17, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)heads in Lazio's consolation goal AFP via Getty Images

Vieri Capretta, Lazio reporter

The tie was never in doubt tonight, but Lazio produced a much better performance. A positive approach, some good moments of football, and a deserved goal. Overall, they showed that their performance in the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico was below their usual level. A step forward from the first leg, but not enough to really cause Bayern too many problems.

Reaction

Robert Lewandowski after opening the scoring AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

• Lewandowski has scored five goals or more in nine successive UEFA Champions League seasons and has ten goals in his last seven games in all competitions.

• Bayern have won all 22 of their home matches in the competition when Lewandowski has been on the scoresheet.

• Bayern are in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for the 19th time, a new competition record. They had previously been level with Barcelona on 18.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting enjoys his goal Getty Images

Line-ups

Bayern: Nübel; Pavard, Boateng (Süle 46), Alaba, Hernández; Kimmich (Martínez 77), Goretzka (Davies 64); Sané, Müller (Musiala﻿ 71), Gnabry; Lewandowski (Choupo-Moting 71)

Lazio: Reina; Marušić, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari (Parolo 57), Milinković-Savić, Escalante (Akpa-Akpro﻿ 84), Alberto (Cataldi 75), Fares (Lulić 46); Muriqi (Pereira 55), Correa

What's next?

The quarter-final and semi-final draws will be streamed live on UEFA.com from midday CET on Friday 19 March. There are no seedings or country protection.