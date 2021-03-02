UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Chelsea-Atlético UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Stamford Bridge - London
Round of 16, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-0
Chelsea
-
-
Atlético
      Chelsea vs Atlético de Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

      Tuesday 2 March 2021

      Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.

      Atleti's Luis Suárez is crowded out during the first leg
      Atleti's Luis Suárez is crowded out during the first leg AFP via Getty Images

      Chelsea host Atlético in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 17 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Chelsea vs Atlético build-up

      What happened in the first leg?

      A tight contest with chances hard to come by was decided by a moment of magic from Olivier Giroud, whose sensational overhead kick midway through the second half separated the sides in Bucharest.

      Highlights: Atlético 0-1 Chelsea (2 mins)
      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Form guide

      Chelsea

      Form: DWDWWW
      Latest: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United, 28/02
      Next: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 04/03
      Where they stand: 5th in Premier League

      Atlético

      Form: WLLDWD
      Latest: Villarreal 0-2 Atlético, 28/02
      Next: Atlético vs Real Madrid, 07/03
      Where they stand: 1st in Liga

      Atlético v Chelsea memorable moments
      Atlético v Chelsea memorable moments

      Possible line-ups

      Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, Alonso; Mount, Jorginho, Kovačić; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Werner

      Atlético: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Savić, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, Llorente, Lemar; Félix, Suárez

      Expert predictions

      To follow

      Match stats and facts

      View from the camps

      Diego Simeone, Atlético coach: "If you'd told me in September that we would be 1-0 down after the first leg of the last 16 in the Champions League and top of the Liga, I'd have signed up for it. The second leg will be tough and hard but that's the same with any Champions League game."

      Koke, Atlético captain: "We need to carry on fighting and competing. We know we need to go to London and win. If we score twice, we go through."

      More to follow

