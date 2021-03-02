Chelsea vs Atlético de Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news
Tuesday 2 March 2021
Where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news for the round of 16 second leg.
Chelsea host Atlético in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 17 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Chelsea vs Atlético build-up
What happened in the first leg?
A tight contest with chances hard to come by was decided by a moment of magic from Olivier Giroud, whose sensational overhead kick midway through the second half separated the sides in Bucharest.
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
Form guide
Form: DWDWWW
Latest: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United, 28/02
Next: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 04/03
Where they stand: 5th in Premier League
Form: WLLDWD
Latest: Villarreal 0-2 Atlético, 28/02
Next: Atlético vs Real Madrid, 07/03
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Possible line-ups
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, Alonso; Mount, Jorginho, Kovačić; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Werner
Atlético: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Savić, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, Llorente, Lemar; Félix, Suárez
Expert predictions
Match stats and facts
View from the camps
Diego Simeone, Atlético coach: "If you'd told me in September that we would be 1-0 down after the first leg of the last 16 in the Champions League and top of the Liga, I'd have signed up for it. The second leg will be tough and hard but that's the same with any Champions League game."
Koke, Atlético captain: "We need to carry on fighting and competing. We know we need to go to London and win. If we score twice, we go through."
