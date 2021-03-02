Chelsea vs Atlético de Madrid Champions League preview: where to watch, predicted line-ups, team news

Chelsea host Atlético in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on 17 March at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

A tight contest with chances hard to come by was decided by a moment of magic from Olivier Giroud, whose sensational overhead kick midway through the second half separated the sides in Bucharest.

Highlights: Atlético 0-1 Chelsea (2 mins)

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Chelsea

Form: DWDWWW

Latest: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United, 28/02

Next: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 04/03

Where they stand: 5th in Premier League

Atlético

Form: WLLDWD

Latest: Villarreal 0-2 Atlético, 28/02

Next: Atlético vs Real Madrid, 07/03

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Atlético v Chelsea memorable moments

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, Alonso; Mount, Jorginho, Kovačić; Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Werner



Atlético: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Savić, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, Llorente, Lemar; Félix, Suárez



Expert predictions

To follow

View from the camps

Diego Simeone, Atlético coach: "If you'd told me in September that we would be 1-0 down after the first leg of the last 16 in the Champions League and top of the Liga, I'd have signed up for it. The second leg will be tough and hard but that's the same with any Champions League game."

Koke, Atlético captain: "We need to carry on fighting and competing. We know we need to go to London and win. If we score twice, we go through."



More to follow