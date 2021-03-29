Real Madrid vs Liverpool: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

The 2020/21 quarter-finals bring together two of the European Cup's most successful clubs with Real Madrid taking on Liverpool in a repeat of the 2018 final.

• The pair, who have 19 European Cup successes between them, set up this meeting by each finishing first in their group before easing through the round of 16, Madrid seeing off Atalanta and Liverpool safely negotiating their tie against Leipzig. Both sides' 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaigns were ended by clubs from their opponents' country in the last 16, holders Liverpool being eliminated by Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid bowing out against Manchester City.

• The sides have twice met in European Cup finals, Liverpool winning the 1981 decider in Paris – the teams' first fixture – and Madrid claiming their 13th title, and third in a row, in Kyiv in 2018.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid down the years

Previous meetings

• The teams last met at Kyiv's NSC Olimpiyski on 26 May 2018, Zinédine Zidane's Madrid becoming the first team to win three successive European Cups twice with a 3-1 victory against a Liverpool side managed, as now, by Jürgen Klopp. Karim Benzema's 51st-minute opener was cancelled out within four minutes by Sadio Mané, but two goals from substitute Gareth Bale (64, 83) – including a stunning overhead effort – took the trophy to Madrid again.

• That was the sides' sixth meeting, all in the European Cup, and made it three wins and seven goals apiece.

• The teams also crossed paths in the 2014/15 group stage, Madrid winning both games with Benzema scoring twice in the first, a 3-0 away win. The Frenchman also got the only goal as Madrid won 1-0 in Spain two weeks later.

• Liverpool beat Madrid 5-0 on aggregate in the 2008/09 round of 16. Rafael Benítez's Reds won the first leg 1-0 in Spain, Yossi Benayoun getting the only goal with eight minutes left, before completing a comfortable aggregate victory with a 4-0 success back on Merseyside – Madrid's biggest UEFA Champions League defeat – thanks to two Steven Gerrard goals (28pen, 47) and further strikes from Fernando Torres (16) and Andrea Dossena (88).

• Bob Paisley's Liverpool also beat Madrid, coached by Vujadin Boškov, 1-0 in the 1981 European Champion Clubs' Cup final in Paris, Alan Kennedy scoring the only goal nine minutes from time.

Watch all of Real Madrid's goals so far this season

Form guide

Real Madrid

• Madrid are in the European Cup quarter-finals for the 36th time, more than any other side. Their record is W29 L6:

2017/18 Juventus W 4-3 (3-0 a, 1-3 h)

2016/17 Bayern München W 6-3 (2-1 a, 4-2 h)

2015/16 Wolfsburg W 3-2 (0-2 a, 3-0 h)

2014/15 Atlético de Madrid W 1-0 (0-0 a, 1-0 h)

2013/14 Borussia Dortmund W 3-2 (3-0 h, 0-2 a)

2012/13 Galatasaray W 5-3 (3-0 h, 2-3 a)

2011/12 APOEL W 8-2 (3-0 a, 5-2 h)

2010/11 Tottenham W 5-0 (4-0 h, 1-0 a)

2003/04 Monaco L 5-5, away goals (4-2 h, 1-3 a)

2002/03 Manchester United W 6-5 (3-1 h, 3-4 a)

2001/02 Bayern München W 3-2 (1-2 a, 2-0 h)

2000/01 Galatasaray W 5-3 (2-3 a, 3-0 h)

1999/00 Manchester United W 3-2 (0-0 h, 3-2 a)

1998/99 Dynamo Kyiv L 1-3 (1-1 h, 0-2 a)

1997/98 Bayer Leverkusen W 4-1 (1-1 a, 3-0 h)

1995/96 Juventus L 1-2 (1-0 h, 0-2 a)

1990/91 Spartak Moskva L 1-3 (0-0 a, 1-3 h)

1988/89 PSV Eindhoven W 3-2 (1-1 a, 2-1 h)

1987/88 Bayern München W 4-3 (2-3 a, 2-0 h)

1986/87 Crvena zvezda W 4-4 away goals (2-4 a, 2-0 h)

1980/81 Spartak Moskva W 2-0 (0-0 a, 2-0 h)

1979/80 Celtic W 3-2 (0-2 a, 3-0 h)

1975/76 Borussia Mönchengladbach W 3-3 away goals (2-2 a, 1-1 h)

1972/73 Dynamo Kyiv W 3-0 (0-0 a, 3-0 h)

1967/68 Sparta Praha W 4-2 (3-0 h, 1-2 a)

1966/67 Internazionale Milano L 0-3 (0-1 a, 0-2 h)

1965/66 Anderlecht W 4-3 (0-1 a, 4-2 h)

1964/65 Benfica L 3-6 (1-5 a, 2-1 h)

1963/64 AC Milan W 4-3 (4-1 h, 0-2 a)

1961/62 Juventus W 3-1 replay (1-0 a, 0-1 h)

1959/60 Nice W 6-3 (2-3 a, 4-0 h)

1958/59 Wiener Sport-Club W 7-1 (0-0 a, 7-1 h)

1957/58 Sevilla W 10-2 (8-0 h, 2-2 a)

1956/57 Nice W 6-2 (3-0 h, 3-2 a)

1955/56 Partizan W 4-3 (4-0 h, 0-3 a)

• Madrid collected six of their ten points in this season's group stage against Internazionale, who they beat 3-2 at home and 2-0 away. They took only one point from their first two Group B games, losing 3-2 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk before late goals from Benzema (87) and Casemiro (90+3) rescued a 2-2 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Matchday 2. The wins against Inter were followed by a 2-0 loss at Shakhtar, but Mönchengladbach were then beaten by the same scoreline in the final round of group games.

• Madrid therefore finished first in their group for only the second time in the last five seasons but for the 17th time in all, second only to Barcelona (21).

• Zidane's side then beat Atalanta away (1-0) and at home (3-1) in the round of 16 to reach their first quarter-final since 2017/18, when they went on to beat Liverpool in the final.

• Spanish champions for a record-extending 34th time in 2019/20, this is Madrid's 25th UEFA Champions League campaign – a joint record along with Barcelona. They have qualified for the knockout rounds in all of their 25 seasons, also a competition best.

• This is the 13-time champions' 51st European Cup campaign, more than any other side.

Watch classic Real Madrid goals

• In 2019/20, Zidane's team were runners-up in their section behind eventual finalists Paris Saint-Germain, finishing on 11 points, five fewer than Paris. Their campaign came to an end in the round of 16 as they lost 2-1 home and away to Manchester City.

• Having reached the semi-finals or better for eight successive seasons between 2010/11 and 2017/18, that was Madrid's second successive last-16 elimination, bowing out against Ajax in 2018/19.

• This is Madrid's 17th appearance in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. It is the first time this century that they have been Spain's lone representatives in the last eight.

• Madrid have won only six of their last 12 UEFA Champions League matches (D2 L4). They have lost seven of their last 19 (W9 D3).

• Despite this season's victories against Inter, Mönchengladbach and Atalanta, Madrid have won only four of their last ten home European games (D2 L4).

• Benzema's goal on Matchday 2 means he has matched the record of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in scoring in 16 successive UEFA Champions League campaigns.

• Madrid's record in two-legged knockout ties against English clubs is W8 L5; they had won three in a row before last season's defeat by Manchester City.

• The first-leg loss to City was only Madrid's third at home to English clubs; their record otherwise is W8 D6. Having being held 1-1 by Tottenham in the 2017/18 group stage, Madrid have won neither of their last two home matches against Premier League visitors.

Watch all Salah's Liverpool Champions League goals

Liverpool

• Liverpool have won 11 of their previous 15 European Cup quarter-finals:

2018/19 Porto W 6-1 (2-0 h, 4-1 a)

2017/18 Manchester City W 5-1 (3-0 h, 2-1 a)

2008/09 Chelsea L 5-7 (1-3 h, 4-4 a)

2007/08 Arsenal W 5-3 (1-1 a, 4-2 h)

2006/07 PSV Eindhoven W 4-0 (3-0 a, 1-0 h)

2004/05 Juventus W 2-1 (2-1 h, 0-0 a)

2001/02 Bayer Leverkusen L 3-4 (1-0 h, 2-4 a)

1984/85 Austria Wien W 5-2 (1-1 a, 4-1 h)

1983/84 Benfica W 5-1 (1-0 h, 4-1 a)

1982/83 Widzew Łódź L 3-4 (0-2 a, 3-2 h)

1981/82 CSKA Sofia L 1-2 (1-0 h, 0-2 a)

1980/81 CSKA Sofia W 6-1 (5-1 h, 1-0 a)

1977/78 Benfica W 6-2 (2-1 a, 4-1 h)

1976/77 St-Étienne W 3-2 (0-1 a, 3-1 h)

1964/65 Köln W 2-2, Liverpool won on coin toss (0-0 a, 0-0 h, 2-2 n)

• The Reds won their first three games in this season's competition without conceding, beating Ajax (1-0) and Atalanta (5-0) away and Midtjylland (2-0) at home. A 2-0 defeat by the Italian side on Matchday 4 was their first group stage reverse at Anfield since October 2014, but progress and first place were assured by another 1-0 win against Ajax on Matchday 5 before a closing 1-1 draw at Midtjylland.

• Klopp's team then won 2-0 in both legs against Leipzig at Budapest's Puskás Aréna in the round of 16.

• Liverpool have won 15 of their last 23 European fixtures (D3 L5).

• The Reds are in the UEFA Champions League for the 13th time; this is the eighth time they have reached the last quarter-finals.

• Liverpool were champions of England for the 19th time in 2019/20, their first league title since 1990.

• Klopp's side also finished top of Group E in 2019/20, recovering from losing their opening fixture 2-0 at Napoli to advance with 13 points ahead of the Italian club. They sealed progress on Matchday 6 with a 2-0 victory at Salzburg.

• Liverpool had won their sixth European Cup in 2018/19, but their defence of the trophy came to a halt in the round of 16, Atlético winning 1-0 in Spain and, after extra time, 3-2 at Anfield. The latter result ended Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten home run in Europe (W18 D7), since the 3-0 loss to Real Madrid on 22 October 2014, and was their first aggregate defeat in 12 two-legged knockout ties in UEFA competition.

Classic Liverpool Champions League goals

• Defeat by Atlético last season and Atalanta this have made it two losses in Liverpool's last four European games at Anfield (W2).

• Last season's elimination by Atlético was Liverpool's first two-legged defeat in the UEFA Champions League since a 7-5 aggregate loss to Chelsea in the 2008/09 quarter-finals.

• That aggregate defeat against Atlético ended Liverpool's perfect record against Spanish clubs in two-legged European Cup knockout ties; they had won all the previous four. Their overall record in two-legged knockout ties with Liga sides is W9 L3; including single-match finals it is W11 L5.

• Liverpool have won only two of their last 12 fixtures against Spanish clubs (D2 L8) – a sequence that also includes 3-1 losses under Klopp in the 2016 UEFA Europa League final to Sevilla and the 2018 UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.

• The defeat at Atlético is Liverpool's only loss in their last seven UEFA Champions League away matches (W5 D1).

• The loss at Atlético also made it six games without a win away to Spanish sides (D1 L5), since Liverpool's 1-0 victory at Real Madrid in 2009, although their overall record in Spain is W7 D5 L7.

2018 final highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Links and trivia

• Fabinho was on loan at Madrid in 2012/13, making one appearance for the senior side in what proved his only season at the club before joining Monaco.

• Klopp oversaw four games against Madrid as Borussia Dortmund coach in 2012/13. After a 2-1 win in Germany and 2-2 draw in Spain in the group stage, the teams met again in the semi-finals, Dortmund going through despite a 2-0 away second-leg defeat having won 4-1 at home, Robert Lewandowski scoring all four of the Bundesliga side's goals. Benzema and Sergio Ramos scored for Madrid in the second leg.

• The following season Madrid ousted Klopp's Dortmund in the quarter-finals, Isco scoring in a 3-0 first-leg win at the Bernabéu. The Spanish side held on despite a 2-0 away loss in the return.

• Have played in England:

Luka Modrić (Tottenham 2008–12)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea 2012–19)

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea 2014–18)

• Modrić faced Liverpool eight times with Tottenham (W5 D1 L2) and scored once, a penalty in a 2-0 victory at Anfield in May 2011.

• Have played together:

Toni Kroos & Thiago Alcántara (Bayern München 2013/14)

Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard & Mohamed Salah (Chelsea 2014)

• International team-mates:

Casemiro, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, Éder Militão & Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Brazil)

Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez, Isco, Álvaro Odriozola, Nacho & Thiago Alcántara (Spain)

Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard & Divock Origi (Belgium)