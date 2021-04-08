Liverpool vs Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

For the third season running, Liverpool welcome a Spanish side to Anfield needing to overturn a first-leg deficit after Real Madrid were 3-1 winners on home soil.

• Madrid, who also beat Liverpool 3-1 in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final, the sides' last meeting before this season, seized control of this tie with a dominant display in the Spanish capital. First-half goals from Vinícius Júnior (27) and Marco Asensio (36) put Madrid in charge and, though Mohamed Salah revived Liverpool's hopes six minutes after half-time, Vinícius Júnior gave Madrid a two-goal cushion to take to Merseyside with his second of the night in the 65th minute.

• The pair, who have 19 European Cup successes between them, set up this meeting by each finishing first in their group before easing through the round of 16, Madrid seeing off Atalanta and Liverpool safely negotiating their tie against Leipzig. Both sides' 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaigns were ended by clubs from their opponents' country in the last 16, holders Liverpool being eliminated by Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid bowing out against Manchester City.

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (2 mins)

Previous meetings

• The sides have twice met in European Cup finals, Liverpool winning the 1981 decider in Paris – the teams' first fixture – and Madrid claiming their 13th title, and third in a row, in Kyiv in 2018.

• The teams' last meeting before this tie came at Kyiv's NSC Olimpiyski on 26 May 2018, Zinédine Zidane's Madrid becoming the first team to win three successive European Cups twice with a 3-1 victory against a Liverpool side managed, as now, by Jürgen Klopp. Karim Benzema's 51st-minute opener was cancelled out within four minutes by Sadio Mané, but two goals from substitute Gareth Bale (64, 83) – including a stunning overhead effort – took the trophy to Madrid again.

• The first leg was the sides' seventh meeting, all in the European Cup. Madrid now have four wins to Liverpool's three, and have scored ten goals, two more than their English opponents.

• The teams also crossed paths in the 2014/15 group stage, Madrid winning both games with Benzema scoring twice in the first, a 3-0 away win. The Frenchman also got the only goal as Madrid won 1-0 in Spain two weeks later.

• Liverpool beat Madrid 5-0 on aggregate in the 2008/09 round of 16. Rafael Benítez's Reds won the first leg 1-0 in Spain, Yossi Benayoun getting the only goal with eight minutes left, before completing a comfortable aggregate victory with a 4-0 success back on Merseyside – Madrid's biggest UEFA Champions League defeat – thanks to two Steven Gerrard goals (28pen, 47) and further strikes from Fernando Torres (16) and Andrea Dossena (88).

• Bob Paisley's Liverpool also beat Madrid, coached by Vujadin Boškov, 1-0 in the 1981 European Champion Clubs' Cup final in Paris, Alan Kennedy scoring the only goal nine minutes from time.

2018 final highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Form guide

Liverpool

• Liverpool have won 11 of their previous 15 European Cup quarter-finals:

2018/19 Porto W 6-1 (2-0 h, 4-1 a)

2017/18 Manchester City W 5-1 (3-0 h, 2-1 a)

2008/09 Chelsea L 5-7 (1-3 h, 4-4 a)

2007/08 Arsenal W 5-3 (1-1 a, 4-2 h)

2006/07 PSV Eindhoven W 4-0 (3-0 a, 1-0 h)

2004/05 Juventus W 2-1 (2-1 h, 0-0 a)

2001/02 Bayer Leverkusen L 3-4 (1-0 h, 2-4 a)

1984/85 Austria Wien W 5-2 (1-1 a, 4-1 h)

1983/84 Benfica W 5-1 (1-0 h, 4-1 a)

1982/83 Widzew Łódź L 3-4 (0-2 a, 3-2 h)

1981/82 CSKA Sofia L 1-2 (1-0 h, 0-2 a)

1980/81 CSKA Sofia W 6-1 (5-1 h, 1-0 a)

1977/78 Benfica W 6-2 (2-1 a, 4-1 h)

1976/77 St-Étienne W 3-2 (0-1 a, 3-1 h)

1964/65 Köln W 2-2, Liverpool won on coin toss (0-0 a, 0-0 h, 2-2 n)

• The Reds won their first three games in this season's competition without conceding, beating Ajax (1-0) and Atalanta (5-0) away and Midtjylland (2-0) at home. A 2-0 defeat by the Italian side on Matchday 4 was their first group stage reverse at Anfield since October 2014, but progress and first place were assured by another 1-0 win against Ajax on Matchday 5 before a closing 1-1 draw at Midtjylland.

• Klopp's team then won 2-0 in both legs against Leipzig at Budapest's Puskás Aréna in the round of 16.

• Liverpool have won 15 of their last 24 European fixtures (D3 L6).

• The Reds are in the UEFA Champions League for the 13th time; this is the eighth season in which they have reached the quarter-finals.

• Liverpool were champions of England for the 19th time in 2019/20, their first league title since 1990.

• Klopp's side also finished top of Group E in 2019/20, recovering from losing their opening fixture 2-0 at Napoli to advance with 13 points ahead of the Italian club. They sealed progress on Matchday 6 with a 2-0 victory at Salzburg.

• Liverpool had won their sixth European Cup in 2018/19, but their defence of the trophy came to a halt in the round of 16, Atlético winning 1-0 in Spain and, after extra time, 3-2 at Anfield. The latter result ended Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten home run in Europe (W18 D7), since the 3-0 loss to Real Madrid on 22 October 2014, and was their first aggregate defeat in 12 two-legged knockout ties in UEFA competition.

• Defeat by Atlético last season and Atalanta this have made it two losses in Liverpool's last four European games at Anfield (W2).

• Last season's elimination by Atlético was Liverpool's first two-legged defeat in the UEFA Champions League since a 7-5 aggregate loss to Chelsea in the 2008/09 quarter-finals.

• That aggregate defeat against Atlético ended Liverpool's perfect record against Spanish clubs in two-legged European Cup knockout ties; they had won all the previous four. Their overall record in two-legged knockout ties with Liga sides in all UEFA club competitions is W9 L3; including single-match finals it is W11 L5.

• Liverpool have won only two of their last 13 fixtures against Spanish clubs (D2 L9) – a sequence that also includes 3-1 losses under Klopp in the 2016 UEFA Europa League final to Sevilla and the 2018 UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.

• The Merseysiders have won only six of their 19 games against Spanish visitors at Anfield (D7 L6), although they have been victorious in four of the last seven (D1 L2).

• Liverpool have won 14 of the 29 UEFA competition ties in which they lost the away first leg, but were defeated in the most recent, against Atlético last season. When beaten away 3-1 in the first leg, they have lost both ties; against Anderlecht in the 1978 UEFA Super Cup (2-1 h) and Celta Vigo in the 1998/99 UEFA Cup third round (0-1 h).

• Liverpool's record in five UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W4 L1:

4-2 v Roma, 1983/84 European Champion Clubs' Cup final

3-2 v AC Milan, 2004/05 UEFA Champions League final

4-1 v Chelsea, 2006/07 UEFA Champions League semi-final

4-5 v Beşiktaş, 2014/15 UEFA Europa League round of 32

5-4 v Chelsea, 2019 UEFA Super Cup



Watch Vinícius Júnior highlights and reaction

Real Madrid

• Madrid are in the European Cup quarter-finals for the 36th time, more than any other side. Their record is W29 L6:

2017/18 Juventus W 4-3 (3-0 a, 1-3 h)

2016/17 Bayern München W 6-3 (2-1 a, 4-2 h)

2015/16 Wolfsburg W 3-2 (0-2 a, 3-0 h)

2014/15 Atlético de Madrid W 1-0 (0-0 a, 1-0 h)

2013/14 Borussia Dortmund W 3-2 (3-0 h, 0-2 a)

2012/13 Galatasaray W 5-3 (3-0 h, 2-3 a)

2011/12 APOEL W 8-2 (3-0 a, 5-2 h)

2010/11 Tottenham W 5-0 (4-0 h, 1-0 a)

2003/04 Monaco L 5-5, away goals (4-2 h, 1-3 a)

2002/03 Manchester United W 6-5 (3-1 h, 3-4 a)

2001/02 Bayern München W 3-2 (1-2 a, 2-0 h)

2000/01 Galatasaray W 5-3 (2-3 a, 3-0 h)

1999/00 Manchester United W 3-2 (0-0 h, 3-2 a)

1998/99 Dynamo Kyiv L 1-3 (1-1 h, 0-2 a)

1997/98 Bayer Leverkusen W 4-1 (1-1 a, 3-0 h)

1995/96 Juventus L 1-2 (1-0 h, 0-2 a)

1990/91 Spartak Moskva L 1-3 (0-0 a, 1-3 h)

1988/89 PSV Eindhoven W 3-2 (1-1 a, 2-1 h)

1987/88 Bayern München W 4-3 (2-3 a, 2-0 h)

1986/87 Crvena zvezda W 4-4 away goals (2-4 a, 2-0 h)

1980/81 Spartak Moskva W 2-0 (0-0 a, 2-0 h)

1979/80 Celtic W 3-2 (0-2 a, 3-0 h)

1975/76 Borussia Mönchengladbach W 3-3 away goals (2-2 a, 1-1 h)

1972/73 Dynamo Kyiv W 3-0 (0-0 a, 3-0 h)

1967/68 Sparta Praha W 4-2 (3-0 h, 1-2 a)

1966/67 Internazionale Milano L 0-3 (0-1 a, 0-2 h)

1965/66 Anderlecht W 4-3 (0-1 a, 4-2 h)

1964/65 Benfica L 3-6 (1-5 a, 2-1 h)

1963/64 AC Milan W 4-3 (4-1 h, 0-2 a)

1961/62 Juventus W 3-1 replay (1-0 a, 0-1 h)

1959/60 Nice W 6-3 (2-3 a, 4-0 h)

1958/59 Wiener Sport-Club W 7-1 (0-0 a, 7-1 h)

1957/58 Sevilla W 10-2 (8-0 h, 2-2 a)

1956/57 Nice W 6-2 (3-0 h, 3-2 a)

1955/56 Partizan W 4-3 (4-0 h, 0-3 a)

• Madrid collected six of their ten points in this season's group stage against Internazionale, who they beat 3-2 at home and 2-0 away. They took only one point from their first two Group B games, losing 3-2 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk before late goals from Benzema (87) and Casemiro (90+3) rescued a 2-2 draw at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Matchday 2. The wins against Inter were followed by a 2-0 loss at Shakhtar, but Mönchengladbach were then beaten by the same scoreline in the final round of group games.

• Madrid therefore finished first in their group for only the second time in the last five seasons but for the 17th time in all, second only to Barcelona (21).

• Zidane's side then beat Atalanta away (1-0) and at home (3-1) in the round of 16 to reach their first quarter-final since 2017/18, when they went on to beat Liverpool in the final.

• Madrid have won six of their last seven UEFA Champions League matches (L1), including all of the last four, having managed one victory in their previous six (D2 L3). They have lost seven of their last 20 games in the competition (W10 D3).

• The Spanish side have won 18 of their last 30 European away matches, losing seven.

• Spanish champions for a record-extending 34th time in 2019/20, this is Madrid's 25th UEFA Champions League campaign – a joint record along with Barcelona. They have qualified for the knockout rounds in all of their 25 seasons, also a competition best.

• This is the 13-time champions' 51st European Cup campaign, more than any other side.

• In 2019/20, Zidane's team were runners-up in their section behind eventual finalists Paris Saint-Germain, finishing on 11 points, five fewer than Paris. Their campaign came to an end in the round of 16 as they lost 2-1 home and away to Manchester City.

• Having reached the semi-finals or better for eight successive seasons between 2010/11 and 2017/18, that was Madrid's second successive last-16 elimination having bowed out against Ajax in 2018/19.

• This is Madrid's 17th appearance in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. It is the first time this century that they have been Spain's lone representatives in the last eight.

• Benzema's goal on Matchday 2 means he has matched the record of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in scoring in 16 successive UEFA Champions League campaigns.

• Madrid's record in two-legged knockout ties against English clubs is W8 L5; they had won three in a row before last season's defeat by Manchester City.

• The Merengues have lost their last two away games against English clubs, at City last season and at Tottenham in the 2017/18 group stage (1-3). The latter was Madrid's first loss to English opposition since the 4-0 reverse at Liverpool in 2009 and ended their five-match unbeaten run in England (W3 D2). Madrid's away record against English clubs is W6 D4 L7.

• Madrid have gone through in 47 of 60 European ties after winning the first leg at home, most recently against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2017/18 round of 16 (3-1 h, 2-1 a). That was the tenth time they had won 3-1 in the home first leg and their sixth aggregate victory.

• Madrid's record in four UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L2:

5-6 v Crvena zvezda, 1974/75 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final

3-1 v Juventus, 1986/87 European Champion Clubs' Cup second round

1-3 v Bayern München, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League semi-final

5-3 v Atlético de Madrid, 2015/16 UEFA Champions League final

Liverpool vs Real Madrid down the years

Links and trivia

• Fabinho was on loan at Madrid in 2012/13, making one appearance for the senior side in what proved his only season at the club before joining Monaco.

• Klopp oversaw four games against Madrid as Borussia Dortmund coach in 2012/13. After a 2-1 win in Germany and 2-2 draw in Spain in the group stage, the teams met again in the semi-finals, Dortmund going through despite a 2-0 away second-leg defeat having won 4-1 at home, Robert Lewandowski scoring all four of the Bundesliga side's goals. Benzema and Sergio Ramos scored for Madrid in the second leg.

• The following season Madrid ousted Klopp's Dortmund in the quarter-finals, Isco scoring in a 3-0 first-leg win at the Bernabéu. The Spanish side held on despite a 2-0 away loss in the return.

• Have played in England:

Luka Modrić (Tottenham 2008–12)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea 2012–19)

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea 2014–18)

• Modrić faced Liverpool eight times with Tottenham (W5 D1 L2) and scored once, a penalty in a 2-0 victory at Anfield in May 2011.

• Have played together:

Thiago Alcántara & Toni Kroos (Bayern München 2013/14)

Mohamed Salah & Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard (Chelsea 2014)

• International team-mates:

Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino & Casemiro, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, Éder Militão (Brazil)

Thiago Alcántara & Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez, Isco, Álvaro Odriozola, Nacho (Spain)

Divock Origi & Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard (Belgium)