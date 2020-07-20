Leipzig v Atlético facts

Leipzig's first foray into the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds has set up a quarter-final against seasoned campaigners Atlético Madrid at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

• This is the first meeting between the sides and, while Leipzig are taking part in a UEFA knockout tie for only the ninth time, Atlético, who are in their sixth UEFA Champions League quarter-final, can draw on a wealth of experience having reached the final twice in the last seven seasons.

Form guide

Leipzig

• Not only is this Leipzig's first meeting with Atlético – it is their first official game against Spanish opposition.

• This is Leipzig's second trip to Lisbon in 2019/20 having won 2-1 at Benfica on Matchday 1.

• Leipzig finished three points clear at the top of Group G, picking up seven of their 11 points on their travels thanks to that win at Benfica and a 2-0 success at Zenit before they let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Lyon on Matchday 6. At home they bounced back from losing 2-0 to eventual section runners-up Lyon by defeating Zenit 2-1 and drawing 2-2 with Benfica in their penultimate game to secure progress.

• Julian Nagelsmann's side then despatched Tottenham 4-0 on aggregate in the round of 16 (1-0 a, 3-0 h) in their first UEFA Champions League knockout tie.

• Aside from the win at Benfica earlier this season, the German club's only other visit to Portugal ended in a 3-1 reverse at Porto in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage, only their second European away fixture.

• Leipzig have won seven of their 14 UEFA Champions League fixtures (D3 L4).

• Leipzig's record outside Germany in this season's competition is therefore W3 D1; they had previously won only three of their 12 European away matches (D4 L5).

• Third in the Bundesliga in 2018/19 and German Cup finalists, this is Leipzig's third European campaign, and only their 33rd match. In 2017/18 they became the first team to make their European debut in the UEFA Champions League group stage, picking up seven points to finish third in a section including Beşiktaş, Porto and Monaco. They went on to reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals before losing to Marseille.

• Leipzig's record in knockout European ties is W6 L1, their 2017/18 loss to Marseille the sole defeat (1-0 h, 2-5 a). That is also their only previous quarter-final.

• Leipzig have yet to feature in a UEFA penalty shoot-out.

Atlético

• Atlético finished with ten points in this season's group stage, six behind Juventus. Having fought back from two goals down to draw with Juve on Matchday 1, Atlético then won 2-0 at Lokomotiv Moskva and 1-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen only to lose 2-1 in Germany and 1-0 at Juve; a 2-0 defeat of Lokomotiv in Madrid on Matchday 6 nevertheless earned second place.

• Diego Simeone's side then ousted holders Liverpool in the round of 16, following up a 1-0 home win with a 3-2 success after extra time at Anfield.

• Second in Spain in 2018/19, this is Atlético's tenth UEFA Champions League campaign and their eighth appearance in the knockout stages.

• Atleti also finished second in their section in 2018/19 and bowed out in the round of 16 after succumbing to a Juventus fightback (2-0 h, 0-3 a).

• The success at Liverpool was only Atlético's second win in their last 12 matches away from their home stadium… in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds (D3 L7).

• Atlético have lost lost just five of their last 17 European fixtures outside Madrid, winning seven, although four of those defeats have come in their last seven matches (W2 D1).

• Despite defeats on Matchdays 4 and 5 this season, Atlético have lost only five of their last 30 matches in continental competition (W19 D6).

• Atlético's overall record against German clubs is W21 D7 L16, although this season's loss at Leverkusen made it five defeats in their last six matches against Bundesliga clubs outside Spain.

• Los Colchoneros have won their last eight knockout ties against German sides, most recently against Leverkusen in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (4-2 a, 0-0 h). Their last aggregate defeat came against Dynamo Dresden in the 1979/80 UEFA Cup first round (1-2 h, 0-3 a).

• Atlético are in the European Cup quarter-finals for the tenth time, and the fifth time in seven seasons. Their last-eight record is W6 L3 – they have won three of their last four quarter-finals, most recently beating Leicester City in 2016/17 (1-0 h, 1-1 a).

• The Spanish side last visited the Estádio José Alvalade in the quarter-finals of their victorious UEFA Europa League campaign in 2017/18, going through thanks to a 2-0 home first-leg win against Sporting CP despite a 1-0 reverse in Lisbon. That was their second game at the José Alvalade, following a 2-2 draw against Sporting in the 2009/10 UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg, a tie Atlético won on away goals after a scoreless first game; once again, the Spanish side also went on to lift the trophy that season.

• That 2018 defeat by Sporting made Atlético's record in Portugal W3 D2 L5. The three victories have come in their last five visits, including a 2-1 success at Benfica on Matchday 6 of the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League in which Saúl Ñíguez opened the scoring.

• Atlético lost 4-1 after extra time to city rivals Real Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final at Lisbon's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica; their record in the city overall is W1 D1 L2.

• The Rojiblancos have reached two UEFA Champions League and three UEFA Europa League finals in the last ten seasons.

• Atlético's record in six UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W2 L4:

6-7 v Derby, 1974/75 UEFA Cup second round

1-3 v Fiorentina, 1989/90 UEFA Cup first round

1-3 v Villarreal, 2004 UEFA Intertoto Cup final

3-2 v Bayer Leverkusen, 2014/15 UEFA Champions League round of 16

8-7 v PSV Eindhoven, 2015/16 UEFA Champions League round of 16

3-5 v Real Madrid, 2015/16 UEFA Champions League final

Links and trivia

• Have played in Spain:

Angeliño (Girona 2017, Mallorca 2017)

Dani Olmo (Espanyol youth 2006/07, Barcelona youth 2007–14)

• Have played together:

Ethan Ampadu & Álvaro Morata (Chelsea, 2017–19)

• International team-mates:

Dani Olmo & Vitolo, Álvaro Morata, Diego Costa, Mario Hermoso, Saúl Ñíguez, Koke (Spain)

• Kevin Kampl and Jan Oblak were Slovenia team-mates between 2012 and 2018.

• Héctor Herrera was on target in Porto's 3-1 home win against Leipzig in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage. Marcel Sabitzer provided an assist for the Bundesliga club, who had won the reverse fixture in Germany 3-2 – their first victory in the competition – with Willi Orban and Emil Forsberg both on target. Felipe also played both games for Porto.

• Christopher Nkunku scored in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-2 friendly win against Atlético in 2018.