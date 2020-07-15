Leipzig vs Atlético Champions League quarter-finals preview: where to watch, team news

Leipzig and Atlético meet at 21:00 CET on Thursday 13 August in the second of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon.



From the quarter-finals, all matches will be played as one-off ties at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal; this game is being held at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Teams will be able to make five substitutions but will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.

There will also be more player to choose from: a total of 23 players will be allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.

How did the teams get this far?

Group G winners after suffering only one defeat, Leipzig saw off 2019 runners-up Tottenham in the round of 16 - the manner in which they did so (4-0 on aggregate) will have made many observers sit up and take notice.

Typically dogged for much of the campaign, Atlético did suffer two defeats in the group stage but reasserted their status as one of the teams to avoid by ousting holders Liverpool in the last 16.

Possible line-ups

Expert view

James Thorogood, Leipzig reporter: Much like Ajax last season, Leipzig have been a surprise package after catching the eye with an attractive brand of football to book their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League for the first time.

If topping Group G wasn't enough to be taken seriously, the 4-0 aggregate win over last year's beaten finalists Tottenham in the round of 16 was. Leipzig's performances underlined the extent of their progress in head coach Julian Nagelsmann's first season.

Joseph Walker, Atlético reporter: Atlético have had their ups and downs domestically this season, but have saved their best performances for Europe's premier club competition. From their resilience in coming back from two goals down against Juventus on Matchday 1, to their logic-defying victory over Liverpool in the last 16, their never-say-die attitude and fighting spirit are just two of the reasons they should never be discounted.

Latest results

Leipzig

Form: WLDWDW (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they finished: 3rd in Bundesliga

Atlético

Form: WDWDWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they stand: 3rd in Liga

What the coaches say

