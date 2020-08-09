Barcelona vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final preview: where to watch, team news

Barcelona and Bayern meet at 21:00 CET on Friday 14 August in the third of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon.



How did the teams get this far?

Barcelona were not wholly in their groove despite topping Group F with 14 points, nor when coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Napoli in their round of 16 opener, but gave a glimpse of their formidable best in a first-half blitz that effectively ended the Italian side's ambitions in the return.

No team impressed more in the group stage than Bayern, who won every game and plundered 24 goals in the process. They were equally ruthless in a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in their round of 16 opener, and even more comprehensive with a 4-1 home win in the return.

Possible line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Roberto, Rakitić, De Jong; Messi, Súarez, Griezmann

Players added to squad: Jorge Cuenca, Ludovit Reis

Players removed from squad: Ferrán Sarsanedas, Kike Saverio

Bayern: to follow

Players added to squad: Bright Arrey-Mbi, Jamal Musiala, Malik Tillman

Players removed from squad: Lasse Mai, Oliver Batista Meier, Sarpreet Singh, Joshua Zirkzee

Reporters' views

Latest results

Barcelona

Form: WWLWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they finished: 2nd in Liga

Bayern

Form: WWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Where they finished: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup winners

What the coaches say

From the quarter-finals, all matches will be played as one-off ties at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal; this game is being held at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

Teams will be able to make five substitutions but will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.

There will also be more players to choose from: a total of 23 players will be allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.