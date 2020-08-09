- 2019/20

Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica - Lisbon
Quarter-finals
Barcelona
-
-
Bayern
      Barcelona vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final preview: where to watch, team news

      Sunday 9 August 2020

      Barcelona and Bayern meet in Lisbon in the third of this season's one-off UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

      Barcelona saw off Napoli in the round of 16
      Barcelona and Bayern meet at 21:00 CET on Friday 14 August in the third of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon.

      Meet the quarter-finalists


      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

      How did the teams get this far?

      Barcelona were not wholly in their groove despite topping Group F with 14 points, nor when coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Napoli in their round of 16 opener, but gave a glimpse of their formidable best in a first-half blitz that effectively ended the Italian side's ambitions in the return.

      No team impressed more in the group stage than Bayern, who won every game and plundered 24 goals in the process. They were equally ruthless in a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in their round of 16 opener, and even more comprehensive with a 4-1 home win in the return.

      Possible line-ups

      Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Roberto, Rakitić, De Jong; Messi, Súarez, Griezmann
      Players added to squad: Jorge Cuenca, Ludovit Reis
      Players removed from squad: Ferrán Sarsanedas, Kike Saverio

      Bayern: to follow
      Players added to squad: Bright Arrey-Mbi, Jamal Musiala, Malik Tillman
      Players removed from squad: Lasse Mai, Oliver Batista Meier, Sarpreet Singh, Joshua Zirkzee

      Reporters' views

      Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter: to follow

      Jordan Maciel, Bayern reporter: to follow

      Latest results

      Barcelona
      Form: WWLWW (all competitions, most recent first)
      Where they finished: 2nd in Liga

      Bayern
      Form: WWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)
      Where they finished: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup winners

      What the coaches say

      To follow

      Rule changes

      From the quarter-finals, all matches will be played as one-off ties at two stadiums in Lisbon, Portugal; this game is being held at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

      Teams will be able to make five substitutions but will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.

      There will also be more players to choose from: a total of 23 players will be allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.

