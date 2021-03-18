Have clubs from the same city ever won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in the same season?
London and Manchester could stage double celebrations this season.
Chelsea and Arsenal as well as Manchester City and Manchester United are still in with a chance of European trophies this year – is a civic double in the offing?
Teams from the same nation have won the major mens UEFA club competitions in the same season on several occasions, but only once have the biggest trophies settled in the same city. In 2018 Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League final, a few days after city rivals Atlético de Madrid defeated Marseille 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League decider.
City clean sweeps
2017/18 Real Madrid (UCL), Atlético de Madrid (UEL)
National doubles/clean sweeps
1974/75 GER – Bayern (ECCC), Borussia Mönchengladbach (UCUP)
1980/81 ENG – Liverpool (ECCC), Ipswich (UCUP)
1983/84 ENG – Liverpool (ECCC), Tottenham (UCUP)
1989/90 ITA – AC Milan (ECCC), Sampdoria (CWC), Juventus (UCUP)
2005/06 ESP –Barcelona (UCL), Sevilla (UCUP)
2013/14 ESP –Real Madrid (UCL), Sevilla (UEL)
2014/15 ESP – Barcelona (UCL), Sevilla (UEL)
2015/16 ESP – Real Madrid (UCL), Sevilla (UEL)
2017/18 ESP – Real Madrid (UCL), Atlético de Madrid (UEL)
2018/19 ENG – Liverpool (UCL), Chelsea (UEL)
Club and national success
Winning European Cup and EURO in same year
1988 PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands
Winning European Cup and World Cup in same year
1974 Bayern, West Germany*
Winning UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and EURO in same year
1980 Eintracht Frankfurt, West Germany
1996 Bayern, Germany
2012 Atlético de Madrid, Spain
Winning UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and World Cup in same year
2010 Atlético de Madrid, Spain
*Another German side, Magdeburg, won the Cup Winners' Cup that season, though they were representing East Germany.
Key
CWC: European Cup Winners' Cup
ECCC: European Champion Clubs' Cup
UCL: UEFA Champions League
UCUP: UEFA Cup
UEL: UEFA Europa League
WC: FIFA World Cup