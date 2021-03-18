UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Have clubs from the same city ever won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in the same season?

Thursday 18 March 2021

London and Manchester could stage double celebrations this season.

The UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League trophies
The UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League trophies ©Getty Images for UEFA

Chelsea and Arsenal as well as Manchester City and Manchester United are still in with a chance of European trophies this year – is a civic double in the offing?

Teams from the same nation have won the major mens UEFA club competitions in the same season on several occasions, but only once have the biggest trophies settled in the same city. In 2018 Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League final, a few days after city rivals Atlético de Madrid defeated Marseille 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League decider.

City clean sweeps

2017/18 Real Madrid (UCL), Atlético de Madrid (UEL)

National doubles/clean sweeps

1974/75 GER – Bayern (ECCC), Borussia Mönchengladbach (UCUP)
1980/81 ENG – Liverpool (ECCC), Ipswich (UCUP)
1983/84 ENG – Liverpool (ECCC), Tottenham (UCUP)
1989/90 ITA – AC Milan (ECCC), Sampdoria (CWC), Juventus (UCUP)
2005/06 ESP –Barcelona (UCL), Sevilla (UCUP)
2013/14 ESP –Real Madrid (UCL), Sevilla (UEL)
2014/15 ESP – Barcelona (UCL), Sevilla (UEL)
2015/16 ESP – Real Madrid (UCL), Sevilla (UEL)
2017/18 ESP – Real Madrid (UCL), Atlético de Madrid (UEL)
2018/19 ENG – Liverpool (UCL), Chelsea (UEL)

Club and national success

Winning European Cup and EURO in same year
1988 PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands

Highlights: PSV Eindhoven's 1988 glory
Highlights: PSV Eindhoven's 1988 glory

Winning European Cup and World Cup in same year
1974 Bayern, West Germany*

Winning UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and EURO in same year
1980 Eintracht Frankfurt, West Germany
1996 Bayern, Germany
2012 Atlético de Madrid, Spain

Winning UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and World Cup in same year
2010 Atlético de Madrid, Spain

*Another German side, Magdeburg, won the Cup Winners' Cup that season, though they were representing East Germany.

Key
CWC: European Cup Winners' Cup
ECCC: European Champion Clubs' Cup
UCL: UEFA Champions League
UCUP: UEFA Cup
UEL: UEFA Europa League
WC: FIFA World Cup

Sevilla make it three in row at Liverpool's expense
18/05/2016
Live

Sevilla make it three in row at Liverpool's expense

Liverpool 1-3 Sevilla A stunning second-half comeback, featuring a goal for Kevin Gameiro and two by Coke, gave the Spanish side a third straight final win and a fifth title overall.
Real Madrid play Sevilla in UEFA Super Cup
28/05/2016
Live

Real Madrid play Sevilla in UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid will once again face Sevilla in the third straight all-Spanish UEFA Super Cup, to be played in the Norwegian city of Trondheim on Tuesday 9 August.
Cristiano Ronaldo v Atlético: Will he score?
26/05/2016
Live

Cristiano Ronaldo v Atlético: Will he score?

He has already scored 15 times against Atlético, but has yet to do so in Milan. UEFA.com presents a Cristiano Ronaldo-eye view of the UEFA Champions League final.
Winners bonuses: Finalists' personal extras
28/05/2016
Live

Winners bonuses: Finalists' personal extras

Keylor Navas has become Costa Rica's first European Cup winner, and Gareth Bale has joined an exclusive club in Wales. UEFA.com focuses on some individual final achievements.
