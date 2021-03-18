Have clubs from the same city ever won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League in the same season?

Chelsea and Arsenal as well as Manchester City and Manchester United are still in with a chance of European trophies this year – is a civic double in the offing?

Teams from the same nation have won the major mens UEFA club competitions in the same season on several occasions, but only once have the biggest trophies settled in the same city. In 2018 Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League final, a few days after city rivals Atlético de Madrid defeated Marseille 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League decider.

City clean sweeps

2017/18 Real Madrid (UCL), Atlético de Madrid (UEL)

National doubles/clean sweeps

1974/75 GER – Bayern (ECCC), Borussia Mönchengladbach (UCUP)

1980/81 ENG – Liverpool (ECCC), Ipswich (UCUP)

1983/84 ENG – Liverpool (ECCC), Tottenham (UCUP)

1989/90 ITA – AC Milan (ECCC), Sampdoria (CWC), Juventus (UCUP)

2005/06 ESP –Barcelona (UCL), Sevilla (UCUP)

2013/14 ESP –Real Madrid (UCL), Sevilla (UEL)

2014/15 ESP – Barcelona (UCL), Sevilla (UEL)

2015/16 ESP – Real Madrid (UCL), Sevilla (UEL)

2017/18 ESP – Real Madrid (UCL), Atlético de Madrid (UEL)

2018/19 ENG – Liverpool (UCL), Chelsea (UEL)

Club and national success

Winning European Cup and EURO in same year

1988 PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands

Highlights: PSV Eindhoven's 1988 glory

Winning European Cup and World Cup in same year

1974 Bayern, West Germany*

Winning UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and EURO in same year

1980 Eintracht Frankfurt, West Germany

1996 Bayern, Germany

2012 Atlético de Madrid, Spain

Winning UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and World Cup in same year

2010 Atlético de Madrid, Spain

*Another German side, Magdeburg, won the Cup Winners' Cup that season, though they were representing East Germany.

Key

CWC: European Cup Winners' Cup

ECCC: European Champion Clubs' Cup

UCL: UEFA Champions League

UCUP: UEFA Cup

UEL: UEFA Europa League

WC: FIFA World Cup