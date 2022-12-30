Ronaldo, Neymar, Van Bronckhorst, Hagi, Tévez: best birthday team?
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Gheorghe Hagi and Carlos Tévez's share a birthday. Is there a better birthday five-a-side team?
Cristiano Ronaldo is far from the only famous footballer who came into this world on 5 February. Neymar, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Gheorghe Hagi and Carlos Tévez are all birthday buddies, and between them they would form some five-a-side team (they can take turns in goal).
"They are some of the best players with magic in their feet," says Adnan Januzaj, the Sevilla midfielder who would perhaps have to settle for a place on the bench alongside Vedran Ćorluka and Stefan de Vrij. In fact, has any date produced a better quintet of footballers?
Can you field a better team? Get in touch on Twitter or Facebook using #MyBirthday5 and let us know yours and any we have missed. Then it's just a case of making our diaries and time machines work.
5 February: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Gheorghe Hagi, Carlos Tévez
22 February: Branislav Ivanović, Hakan Yakın, Brian Laudrup, Juninho Paulista, Brett Emerton
26 February: Pepe, Pedro Mendes, Jesé, Emmanuel Adebayor, Fernando Llorente
21 March: Lothar Matthaus, Ronald Koeman, Ronaldinho, Jordi Alba, Antoine Griezmann
25 April: Bernd Müller, David Moyes, Gilberto, Raphaël Varane, Johan Cruyff
10 May: Rüştü Reçber, Christian Wörns, Adam Lallana, Dennis Bergkamp, Sylvain Wiltord
1 August: David James, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Nemanja Matić, Javier Hernández, Nwankwo Kanu
18 September: Peter Shilton, Sol Campbell, Aitor Karanka, John Aldridge, Ronaldo
5 October: Andreas Isaksson, Claudio Pizarro, Fred, Jackson Martínez, Zlatan Ibrahimović
19 December: Lorenzo Buffon, Gary Cahill, Iker Muniain, Karim Benzema, Alexis Sánchez