Ronaldo, Neymar, Van Bronckhorst, Hagi, Tévez: best birthday team?

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36 today, but he's far from the only famous footballer who came into this world on 5 February. Neymar, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Gheorghe Hagi and Carlos Tévez are all birthday buddies, and between them they would form some five-a-side team (they can take turns in goal).

"They are some of the best players with magic in their feet," says Adnan Januzaj, the Real Sociedad midfielder who will perhaps have to settle for a place on the bench alongside Vedran Ćorluka and Stefan de Vrij. In fact, has any date produced a better quintet of footballers?

5 February: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Gheorghe Hagi, Carlos Tévez



22 February: Branislav Ivanović, Hakan Yakın, Brian Laudrup, Juninho Paulista, Brett Emerton

26 February: Pepe, Pedro Mendes, Jesé, Emmanuel Adebayor, Fernando Llorente

21 March: Lothar Matthaus, Ronald Koeman, Ronaldinho, Jordi Alba, Antoine Griezmann

25 April: Bernd Müller, David Moyes, Gilberto, Raphaël Varane, Johan Cruyff

10 May: Rüştü Reçber, Christian Wörns, Adam Lallana, Dennis Bergkamp, Sylvain Wiltord

1 August: David James, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Nemanja Matić, Javier Hernández, Nwankwo Kanu

18 September: Peter Shilton, Sol Campbell, Aitor Karanka, John Aldridge, Ronaldo

5 October: Andreas Isaksson, Claudio Pizarro, Fred, Jackson Martínez, Zlatan Ibrahimović

19 December: Lorenzo Buffon, Gary Cahill, Iker Muniain, Karim Benzema, Alexis Sánchez