De Jong, Robben, Van Nistelrooy: Who are the Netherlands' top UEFA Champions League performers?

The Netherlands' traditional big three have all won the top prize in European club football, with Feyenoord's success in 1970 beginning a four-season monopoly for Dutch sides, Ajax – inspired by the extraordinary Johan Cruyff – going on to take the top prize in 1971, 1972 and 1973. PSV (1988) and Ajax (1995) have won Old Big Ears since then, but plenty more Dutch players have picked up winners medals with foreign clubs.

Most appearances by Dutch players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

131: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, Milan)

111: Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern)

100: Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Juventus, Manchester United)

85: Frank de Boer (Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray)

84: Phillip Cocu (PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona)

83: Wesley Sneijder (Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, Galatasaray, Nice)

81: Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid)

79: Mark van Bommel (PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Bayern, Milan)

77: Michael Reiziger (Ajax, Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven)

75: Edgar Davids (Ajax, Juventus, Inter)

75: Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven)

Top-scoring Dutch players in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

60: Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid)

32: Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

30: Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, Barcelona, PSV Eindhoven)

29: Roy Makaay (Deportivo La Coruña, Bayern)

27: Robin van Persie (Feyenoord, Arsenal, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe)

21: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax, Milan, Schalke)

19: Johan Cruyff (Ajax, Barcelona), Marco van Basten (Ajax, Milan)

15: Wesley Sneijder (Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, Galatasaray, Nice)

15: Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool, Fenerbahçe)



Most appearances by Dutch players in UEFA club competition*

Frank de Boer lifts the UEFA Champions League trophy with Ajax in 1995 ©Getty Images

163: Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, Milan)

143: Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United)

130: Frank de Boer (Ajax, Barcelona, Galatasaray)

121: Phillip Cocu (Vitesse, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona)

115: Mark van Bommel (Fortuna Sittard, PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Bayern, Milan)

114: Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

101: Edgar Davids (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Tottenham Hotspur)

100: Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, Barcelona, Newcastle United, Valencia, PSV Eindhoven)

99: Dirk Kuyt (Utrecht, Feyenoord, Liverpool, Fenerbahçe)

99: Wesley Sneijder (Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter, Galatasaray, Nice)

99: Robin van Persie (Feyenoord, Arsenal, Manchester United, Fenerbahçe)

Top-scoring Dutch players in UEFA club competition*

62: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Heerenveen, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg)

55: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen, Ajax, Milan, Schalke)

42: Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, Barcelona, Newcastle United, Valencia, PSV Eindhoven)

35: Rob Rensenbrink (Club Brugge, Anderlecht)

33: Johan Cruyff (Ajax, Barcelona, Feyenoord)

32: Roy Makaay (Vitesse, Deportivo La Coruña, Bayern München, Feyenoord)

32: Arjen Robben (PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern München)

31: Marco van Basten (Ajax, Milan)

30: Dennis Bergkamp (Ajax, Inter, Arsenal)

30: Luuk de Jong (Twente, Mönchengladbach, PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla, Barcelona)

Key facts

Clarence Seedorf after winning the UEFA Champions League with Milan ©Getty Images

Most successful European club: Ajax (4 European Cup wins)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League games: Ajax (247)

Most European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League goals: Ajax (396)

First team to compete in the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: PSV Eindhoven (first round, 1955/56)

First team to win the European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League: Feyenoord (1969/70)

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup