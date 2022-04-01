Most goals in UEFA Champions League knockout tie

Fifteen UEFA Champions League ties over the years have reached the heights of 11 goals, but among them two stand tallest.

In 2018, Liverpool and Roma conjured up 13 between them in a semi-final thriller edged by the Reds. The total matched the record for a two-legged Champions League tie set nine years previously by Bayern and Sporting CP – although that was a considerably more one-sided contest.

Most goals in Champions League knockout tie

13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma, 2017/18 semi-finals

13 Bayern 12-1 Sporting CP, 2008/09 round of 16

12 Lyon 10-2 Werder Bremen, 2004/05 round of 16

12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool, 2008/09 quarter-finals

12 Barcelona 10-2 Bayer Leverkusen, 2011/12 round of 16

12 Monaco 6-6 Man. City (Monaco win on away goals), 2016/17 round of 16

12 Arsenal 2-10 Bayern, 2016/17 round of 16

12 Man. City 10-2 Schalke, 2018/19 round of 16

12 Atalanta 8-4 Valencia, 2019/20 round of 16

Ronaldo's magic moment v Manchester United

11 Real Madrid 6-5 Man. United, 2002/03 quarter-finals

11 Chelsea 6-5 Bayern, 2004/05 quarter-finals

11 Man. United 8-3 Roma, 2006/07 quarter-finals

11 Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke, 2013/14 round of 16

11 Bayern 7-4 Porto, 2014/15 quarter-finals

11 Barcelona 6-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 2016/17 round of 16

Most goals in Champions League round of 16 tie

13 Bayern 12-1 Sporting CP, 2008/09 round of 16

Most goals in Champions League quarter-final tie

12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool, 2008/09 quarter-finals

Most goals in Champions League semi-final tie

13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma, 2017/18 semi-finals