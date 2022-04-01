UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Most goals in UEFA Champions League knockout tie

Friday 1 April 2022

Liverpool, Bayern, Chelsea and Manchester City are among sides with multiple entries in the list of the highest scoring knockout round ties in Champions League history.

Radja Nainggolan and Mo Salah embrace at full time of the Liverpool-Roma match
Radja Nainggolan and Mo Salah embrace at full time of the Liverpool-Roma match ©AFP/Getty Images

Fifteen UEFA Champions League ties over the years have reached the heights of 11 goals, but among them two stand tallest.

In 2018, Liverpool and Roma conjured up 13 between them in a semi-final thriller edged by the Reds. The total matched the record for a two-legged Champions League tie set nine years previously by Bayern and Sporting CP – although that was a considerably more one-sided contest.

Most goals in Champions League knockout tie

13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma, 2017/18 semi-finals
13 Bayern 12-1 Sporting CP, 2008/09 round of 16

12 Lyon 10-2 Werder Bremen, 2004/05 round of 16
12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool, 2008/09 quarter-finals
12 Barcelona 10-2 Bayer Leverkusen, 2011/12 round of 16
12 Monaco 6-6 Man. City (Monaco win on away goals), 2016/17 round of 16
12 Arsenal 2-10 Bayern, 2016/17 round of 16
12 Man. City 10-2 Schalke, 2018/19 round of 16
12 Atalanta 8-4 Valencia, 2019/20 round of 16

Ronaldo's magic moment v Manchester United
Ronaldo's magic moment v Manchester United

11 Real Madrid 6-5 Man. United, 2002/03 quarter-finals
11 Chelsea 6-5 Bayern, 2004/05 quarter-finals
11 Man. United 8-3 Roma, 2006/07 quarter-finals
11 Real Madrid 9-2 Schalke, 2013/14 round of 16
11 Bayern 7-4 Porto, 2014/15 quarter-finals
11 Barcelona 6-5 Paris Saint-Germain, 2016/17 round of 16

Most goals in Champions League round of 16 tie

13 Bayern 12-1 Sporting CP, 2008/09 round of 16

Most goals in Champions League quarter-final tie

12 Chelsea 7-5 Liverpool, 2008/09 quarter-finals

Most goals in Champions League semi-final tie

13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma, 2017/18 semi-finals

