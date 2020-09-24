UEFA Super Cup roll of honour
Thursday 24 September 2020
Bayern are now the tenth club to have won the UEFA Super Cup more than once.
Bayern's defeat of Sevilla means they become only the tenth team in UEFA Super Cup history to have won the competition on multiple occasions.
The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League winners claimed the trophy for the second time with a 2-1 victory against Sevilla that came courtesy of Javi Martínez's extra-time header. The Bundesliga side's only previous Super Cup triumph was in 2013, when Martínez also scored in extra time prior to a penalty shoot-out defeat of Chelsea. Bayern lost the Super Cup in 1975, 1976 and 2001.
Most wins by club
AC Milan 5
Barcelona 5
Liverpool 4
Real Madrid 4
Atlético Madrid 3
Ajax 2
Anderlecht 2
Bayern 2
Juventus 2
Valencia 2
Most appearances by club
Barcelona 9
AC Milan 7
Real Madrid 7
Liverpool 6
Sevilla 6
Bayern 5
Chelsea 4
Manchester United 4
Porto 4
Most wins by country
Spain 15
Italy 9
England 8
Belgium 3
Germany 2
Netherlands 2
Most appearances by country
Spain 28
England 18
Italy 13
Germany 9
Netherlands 5
Most wins by player
Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 4
Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) 4