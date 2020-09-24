UEFA Super Cup roll of honour

Thursday 24 September 2020

Bayern are now the tenth club to have won the UEFA Super Cup more than once.

Javi Martínez scored Bayern's extra-time winner against Sevilla
Javi Martínez scored Bayern's extra-time winner against Sevilla UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern's defeat of Sevilla means they become only the tenth team in UEFA Super Cup history to have won the competition on multiple occasions.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League winners claimed the trophy for the second time with a 2-1 victory against Sevilla that came courtesy of Javi Martínez's extra-time header. The Bundesliga side's only previous Super Cup triumph was in 2013, when Martínez also scored in extra time prior to a penalty shoot-out defeat of Chelsea. Bayern lost the Super Cup in 1975, 1976 and 2001.

Most wins by club

AC Milan 5
Barcelona 5
Liverpool 4
Real Madrid 4
Atlético Madrid 3
Ajax 2
Anderlecht 2
Bayern 2
Juventus 2﻿
Valencia 2

Most appearances by club

Barcelona 9
AC Milan 7
Real Madrid 7
Liverpool 6
Sevilla 6
Bayern 5
Chelsea 4
Manchester United 4
Porto 4

Most wins by country

Spain 15
Italy 9
England 8
Belgium 3
Germany 2
Netherlands 2

Most appearances by country

Spain 28
England 18
Italy 13
Germany 9
Netherlands 5

Most wins by player

Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 4
Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) 4

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 24 September 2020

Related Items

Watch Super Cup highlights: Real Madrid 2-4 Atlético
15/08/2018
Live

Watch Super Cup highlights: Real Madrid 2-4 Atlético

Watch highlights of a thrilling UEFA Super Cup as Atlético Madrid edged out their neighbours in extra time.
Watch Super Cup highlights: Real Madrid 2-4 Atlético
15/08/2018
Live

Watch Super Cup highlights: Real Madrid 2-4 Atlético

Watch highlights of a thrilling UEFA Super Cup as Atlético Madrid edged out their neighbours in extra time.