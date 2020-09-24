UEFA Super Cup roll of honour

Bayern's defeat of Sevilla means they become only the tenth team in UEFA Super Cup history to have won the competition on multiple occasions.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League winners claimed the trophy for the second time with a 2-1 victory against Sevilla that came courtesy of Javi Martínez's extra-time header. The Bundesliga side's only previous Super Cup triumph was in 2013, when Martínez also scored in extra time prior to a penalty shoot-out defeat of Chelsea. Bayern lost the Super Cup in 1975, 1976 and 2001.

Most wins by club

AC Milan 5

Barcelona 5

Liverpool 4

Real Madrid 4

Atlético Madrid 3

Ajax 2

Anderlecht 2

Bayern 2

Juventus 2﻿

Valencia 2

Most appearances by club

Barcelona 9

AC Milan 7

Real Madrid 7

Liverpool 6

Sevilla 6

Bayern 5

Chelsea 4

Manchester United 4

Porto 4



Most wins by country

Spain 15

Italy 9

England 8

Belgium 3

Germany 2

Netherlands 2



Most appearances by country

Spain 28

England 18

Italy 13

Germany 9

Netherlands 5

Most wins by player

Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona) 4

Paolo Maldini (AC Milan) 4