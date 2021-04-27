Champions League semi-finals: top performers by nation

England has multiple UEFA Champions League semi-finalists for the second time in three years – and could produce just the eighth single-nation decider in history.

Although Liverpool fell to Real Madrid in the last eight, Chelsea got the better of Porto and Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund. Had Liverpool won to set up a tie with Chelsea, it would have been a flashback to 2006/07, 2007/08 and 2008/09 when England also boasted three semi-finalists.



On each of those three occasions, Chelsea were among the English trio – and twice encountered Liverpool, as they had also done in 2004/05.

Last season, France became the fifth country to provide multiple semi-finalists after England, Germany, Italy and Spain. With two German sides also featuring in 2019/20's final four, it followed the 2012/13 campaign when the Bundesliga and Spanish Liga supplied two semi-finalists apiece.

Previous semi-finals: who had the most entries?

2020/21: 2 England (Chelsea, Manchester City)

2019/20: 2 Germany (Bayern München, Leipzig); 2 France (Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain)﻿

2018/19: 2 England (Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur)

2017/18: no country had more than one

2016/17: 2 Spain (Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid)

2015/16: 2 Spain (Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid)

2014/15: 2 Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)

2013/14: 2 Spain (Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid)

2012/13: 2 Germany (Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund); 2 Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)

2011/12: 2 Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)

2010/11: 2 Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)

2009/10: no country had more than one

2008/09: 3 England (Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United)2007/08: 3 England (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United)

2006/07: 3 England (Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United)

2005/06: 2 Spain (Barcelona, Villarreal)

2004/05: 2 England (Chelsea, Liverpool)

2003/04: no country had more than one

2002/03: 3 Italy (AC Milan, Internazionale Milano, Juventus)

2001/02: 2 Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)

2000/01: 2 Spain (Real Madrid, Valencia)

1999/2000: 3 Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia)

The number of entries to the competition for the top leagues was increased to four in 1999/2000.

Classic all-Spanish semi-finals

There have been nine previous one-nation semi-finals, four each for Spain and England, plus one for Italy.

Previous semi-finals include derbies in Milan (2003, both legs played at the same stadium and decided on away goals) and Madrid (2017), while two ties have been repeated: Real Madrid vs Barcelona (2002 and 2011) and Liverpool vs Chelsea (2005, 2007 and 2008).

One-nation UEFA Champions League semi-finals

2016/17: Spain – Real Madrid 4-2 Atlético de Madrid (3-0, 1-2)

2010/11: Spain – Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid (2-0, 1-1)

2008/09: England – Manchester United 4-1 Arsenal (1-0, 3-1)

2007/08: England – Chelsea 4-3 Liverpool (1-1, 3-2aet)

2006/07: England – Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea (1-0, 0-1aet, 4-1pens)

2004/05: England – Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea (0-0, 1-0)

2002/03: Italy – AC Milan 1-1 Internazionale Milano (0-0, 1-1, Milan win on away goals)

2001/02: Spain – Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona (2-0, 1-1)

1999/2000: Spain – Valencia 5-3 Barcelona (4-1, 1-2)

Of the seven one-nation finals, none have been played in that country, while England hosted the two that did not involve Premier League or Liga clubs (the Italian version of 2003 at Old Trafford and Germany's edition in 2013 at Wembley).

Only three times have those finals not needed at least extra time, and in 2013 that was only after a last-minute winner.

One-nation UEFA Champions League finals

All-English final: 2008

2018/19: England – Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

2015/16: Spain – Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético Madrid (aet, 5-3pens)

2013/14: Spain – Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético Madrid (aet)

2012/13: Germany – Bayern München 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

2007/08: England – Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea (aet, 6-5pens)

2002/03: Italy – AC Milan 0-0 Juventus (aet, 3-2pens)

1999/2000: Spain – Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

Just three times since the UEFA Champions League expanded to 32 teams – with leading countries providing four clubs each – have the semi-finals consisted of sides from four different nations. In the last decade, Spain has generally been the dominant force, never failing to muster two semi-finalists between 2010/11 and 2016/17 – albeit emulated by Germany in 2012/13, when both Bundesliga outfits prevailed over Liga opposition.

That made Germany the fourth country to clinch both slots in the final, though Spain subsequently achieved that feat twice more to set a record of three. Chelsea and City could ensure that England equals the record, following Tottenham vs Liverpool in 2019, and Chelsea vs Man. United in 2008.