Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?

Who can win a treble this season?

Through to the UEFA Champions League final thanks to an emphatic 5-1 aggregate defeat of Real Madrid in the semi-finals, Manchester City are closing in on completing a treble by winning the Premier League and FA Cup to add to the biggest prize in European football.

Pep Guardiola's side lie four points clear of Arsenal in the English top flight with a game in hand and just three to play, while they are also through to the final of the FA Cup on 3 June. Their opponents at Wembley Stadium will be city rivals Manchester United, who won a European treble in 1998/99.

City's remaining fixtures

21/05 Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League

24/05 Brighton vs Man City, Premier League

28/05 Brentford vs Man City, Premier League

03/06 Man City vs Man United, FA Cup final

10/06 Man City vs Inter, Champions League final

Which teams have won the treble?

1966/67: Celtic*

1971/72: Ajax

1987/88: PSV Eindhoven

1998/99: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Inter

2012/13: Bayern München

2014/15: Barcelona

2019/20: Bayern München

* Also won Scottish League Cup

1967 final highlights: Celtic's Lisbon Lions

Who has won a quadruple?

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. City could have matched that, but lost to Southampton in this season's English League Cup quarter-finals in January. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, Portugal and France, although the latter competition has not taken place since 2019/20.