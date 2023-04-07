Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?
There have been nine trebles of league, cup and European Cup over the years, and one team has managed a quadruple – can anyone join the list this season?
Who can win a treble this season?
Going into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, there are three sides who could theoretically complete a treble by winning their domestic league and cup titles in addition to the biggest prize in European football.
Inter are level at 1-1 going into the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus. They are fourth in the Serie A table with nine league games remaining and a long way behind leaders Napoli. They won a European treble in 2009/10.
Man City are second in the Premier League and through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Their city rivals Man United won a European treble in 1998/99.
Real Madrid are second in the Liga and through to the final of the Copa del Rey. They can become the second Spanish side to win a treble, following Barcelona who won three trophies in both 2008/09 and 2014/15.
Which teams have won the treble?
1966/67: Celtic*
1971/72: Ajax
1987/88: PSV Eindhoven
1998/99: Manchester United
2008/09: Barcelona
2009/10: Inter
2012/13: Bayern München
2014/15: Barcelona
2019/20: Bayern München
* Also won Scottish League Cup
Who has won a quadruple?
Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, Portugal and France, although the latter competition has not taken place since 2019/20. Liverpool won a quadruple of sorts in 2000/01, albeit with the UEFA Cup.