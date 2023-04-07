Who has won a treble, including domestic league and cup titles, plus the European Cup or UEFA Champions League?

Who can win a treble this season?

Going into the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, there are three sides who could theoretically complete a treble by winning their domestic league and cup titles in addition to the biggest prize in European football.

Inter are level at 1-1 going into the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final against Juventus. They are fourth in the Serie A table with nine league games remaining and a long way behind leaders Napoli. They won a European treble in 2009/10.

Man City are second in the Premier League and through to the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Their city rivals Man United won a European treble in 1998/99.

Real Madrid are second in the Liga and through to the final of the Copa del Rey. They can become the second Spanish side to win a treble, following Barcelona who won three trophies in both 2008/09 and 2014/15.

Which teams have won the treble?

1966/67: Celtic*

1971/72: Ajax

1987/88: PSV Eindhoven

1998/99: Manchester United

2008/09: Barcelona

2009/10: Inter

2012/13: Bayern München

2014/15: Barcelona

2019/20: Bayern München

* Also won Scottish League Cup

1967 final highlights: Celtic's Lisbon Lions

Who has won a quadruple?

Celtic's Lisbon Lions – in 1966/67 – are the only team to date to have lifted a quadruple of European Cup, domestic league, domestic cup and domestic league cup in the same season. League Cups are played in a minority of countries, including England, Portugal and France, although the latter competition has not taken place since 2019/20. Liverpool won a quadruple of sorts in 2000/01, albeit with the UEFA Cup.