Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi goal for goal

It is one of the UEFA Champions League's best sub-plots: Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the all-time scoring charts.

The pair ended 2014/15 level on 77 goals but Ronaldo has since pulled away; after getting off the mark in his second spell for Manchester United, he leads 135–120 in terms of UEFA Champions League strikes. In all UEFA club competition action, the scoreline is 138–123 in the Portuguese forward's favour.

UEFA.com has listed all of Messi's and Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League goals since they first struck at this level – picking out some noteworthy stats amid the numbers.

Key stats

Ronaldo was the first to reach 100 goals with a single club, reaching the mark for Real Madrid on 14 February 2018; Messi completed his century, all for Barcelona, exactly a month later.

Messi has been on the losing side just four times when he has scored.

2017/18 was the seventh season running that Ronaldo scored ten goals or more in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi and Ronaldo have both scored in 16 UEFA Champions League seasons, equal with Karim Benzema and Ryan Giggs.

Ronaldo has netted twice or more on 36 different occasions.

Each has scored eight hat-tricks.

Ronaldo did not score until his 27th game in the competition for first club United but took just 13 minutes to do so in his second stint.

Ronaldo is the first player to amass 50 knockout goals, and is now past 60.

Ronaldo is the only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals.

Ronaldo is the only player to score in 11 consecutive appearances in the competition proper.

Ronaldo's ten goals against his now former club Juventus are more than anyone has scored against a single opponent.

Messi leads Ronaldo 71–68 in all-time group stage goals.

Ronaldo took 144 games to reach 100, Messi 123.

Messi's 120 goals for Barcelona eclipse Ronaldo's single-club high of 105 at Real Madrid.

Messi and Ronaldo's goal by goal record



Goals in the UEFA Champions League, group stage to final. All Messi's 120 goals so far have come for Barcelona; Ronaldo's were scored for Manchester United (1–15, 135–), Real Madrid (16–120) and Juventus (121–134).

All stats are group stage to final only.

Other UEFA club competition goals:

Messi: Porto 2-0 (n), 26/08/2011, UEFA Super Cup; v Sevilla 5-4aet x 2 (n), 11/08/2015, UEFA Super Cup

Ronaldo: Debrecen 3-0 (h) 09/08/05, UEFA Champions League third qualifying round; Sevilla 2-0 x 2 (n), 12/08/2014, UEFA Super Cup