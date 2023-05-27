Which nations have the most UEFA Champions League winners?

Albania, Armenia, Slovakia, Slovenia and final hosts Türkiye could all have their first UEFA Champions League-winning players after this season's decider between Manchester City and Fiorentina.

Inter's Kristjan Asllani, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Samir Handanovič, Milan Škriniar and Hakan Çalhanoğlu all have a chance to become their nations' first European Cup winners. No similar milestones will be set if City win, though Algeria's Riyad Mahrez can aspire to being his nation's second winner.

Some 606 players have featured in European Cup or Champions League final wins (many more than once). Of that number, Spain have had the most: 77 in total.

• Greece have had the most finalists without producing a winner – 12; that total includes Panathinaikos' 11 men from their 1971 final defeat, plus Akis Zikos, a runner up with Monaco in 2004.

• Türkiye (12th in the current UEFA rankings) is the highest-ranked country never to have had a UEFA Champions League or European Cup winner; their three finalists to date all ended up with runners-up medals: Yıldıray Baştürk (Leverkusen, 2002), Hamit Altıntop (Bayern, 2010) and Nuri Şahin (Dortmund, 2013).

• The lowest-ranked European nation to boast a UEFA Champions League or European Cup finalist and champion is San Marino; Massimo Bonini – a 1985 winner with Juventus – represented the country ranked 55th out of 55 in UEFA's national coefficient rankings.

Number of players (by nation) who have won the European Cup/Champions League final

77: Spain

72: Italy

65: England

64: Germany

51: Netherlands

42: Brazil

40: Portugal

35: France

26: Scotland

12: Argentina

12: Romania

10: Croatia

9: Serbia

8: Republic of Ireland

8: Denmark

7: Sweden

4: Czechia

4: Poland

4: Wales

3: Belgium

3: Ghana

3: Ivory Coast

3: North Macedonia

3: Nigeria

3: Norway

3: Uruguay

2: Australia

2: Austria

2: Bosnia and Herzegovina

2: Cameroon

2: Finland

2: Mali

2: Montenegro

2: Northern Ireland

2: Switzerland



1: Algeria (Rabah Madjer, Porto 1987)

1: Bulgaria (Hristo Stoichkov, Barcelona 1992)

1: Canada (Alphonso Davies, Bayern 2020)

1: Costa Rica (Keylor Navas, Real Madrid 2016, 2017 & 2018)

1: Egypt (Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2019)

1: Georgia (Kakha Kaladze, AC Milan 2003 & 2007)

1: Hungary (Ferenc Puskás, Real Madrid 1959, 1960 & 1966)

1: Mexico (Rafael Márquez, Barcelona 2006)

1: Peru (Víctor Benítez, AC Milan 1963)

1: Senegal (Sadio Mané, Liverpool 2019)

1: South Africa (Benni McCarthy, Porto 2004)

1: Russia (Dmitri Alenichev, Porto 2004)

1: San Marino (Massimo Bonini, Juventus 1985)

1: Trinidad & Tobago (Dwight Yorke, Manchester United 1999)

1: Ukraine (Andriy Shevchenko, AC Milan 2003)

1: United States (Christian Pulišić, Chelsea 2021)

1: Zimbabwe (Bruce Grobbelaar, Liverpool 1984)

