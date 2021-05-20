Which nations have the most UEFA Champions League winners?

Going into the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, 51 nations can lay claim to a European Cup-winning player, with Chelsea's Christian Pulišić and back-up City keeper Zack Steffen bidding to become the first players from the United States to play for the winning side in the decider. The Blues' Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, can become the first Moroccan to take the crown.

Since the first ever final in 1956, some 580 players have featured in European Cup or UEFA Champions League final wins (many more than once). Of that number, Spain have had the most winners (74), with City's Rodri and Ferran Torres and Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta eager to add to that national tally.

More trivia

• Greece have had the most finalists without producing a winner – 12; that total includes Panathinaikos' 11 men from their 1971 final defeat, plus Akis Zikos, a runner up with Monaco in 2004.

• Turkey (11th in the current UEFA rankings) is the highest-ranked country never to have had a UEFA Champions League or European Cup winner; Turkey's three finalists to date all ended up with runners-up medals: Yıldıray Baştürk (Leverkusen, 2002), Hamit Altıntop (Bayern, 2010) and Nuri Şahin (Dortmund, 2013).

• The lowest-ranked European nation to boast a UEFA Champions League or European Cup finalist and champion is San Marino; Massimo Bonini – a 1985 winner with Juventus – represented the country ranked 55th out of 55 in UEFA's national coefficient rankings.

Number of players (by nation) who have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League final

The 1974 Bayern side were Germany's first winners ©Getty Images

74: Spain

71: Italy

62: England

60: Germany

51: Netherlands

40: Portugal

37: Brazil

30: France

26: Scotland

12: Argentina

12: Romania

9: Serbia

8: Croatia

8: Republic of Ireland

7: Denmark

7: Sweden

4: Czech Republic

4: Poland

4: Wales

3: Ghana

3: Ivory Coast

3: North Macedonia

3: Nigeria

3: Norway

2: Australia

2: Austria

2: Belgium

2: Bosnia and Herzegovina

2: Cameroon

2: Finland

2: Mali

2: Montenegro

2: Northern Ireland

2: Uruguay



Algerian pioneer Rabah Madjer ©Bob Thomas/Getty Images

1: Algeria (Rabah Madjer, Porto 1987)

1: Bulgaria (Hriso Stoichkov, Barcelona 1992)

1: Canada (Alphonso Davies, Bayern 2020)

1: Costa Rica (Keylor Navas, Real Madrid 2016, 2017 & 2018)

1: Egypt (Mohamed Salah, Liverpool 2019)

1: Georgia (Kakha Kaladze, AC Milan 2003 & 2007)

1: Hungary (Ferenc Puskás, Real Madrid 1959, 1960 & 1966)

1: Mexico (Rafael Márquez, Barcelona 2006)

1: Peru (Víctor Benítez, winner AC Milan 1963)

1: South Africa (Benni McCarthy, Porto 2004)

1: Russia (Dmitri Alenichev, winner Porto 2004)

1: San Marino (Massimo Bonini, winner Juventus 1985)

1: Senegal (Sadio Mané, winner Liverpool 2019)

1: Switzerland (Stéphane Chapuisat, Dortmund 1997)

1: Trinidad & Tobago (Dwight Yorke, winner Manchester United 1999)

1: Ukraine (Andriy Shevchenko, AC Milan 2003)

1: Zimbabwe (Bruce Grobbelaar, winner Liverpool 1984)

Last updated 20/05/21