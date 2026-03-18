Youngest Champions League players and winners: Filip Pavic joins Max Dowman, Youssoufa Moukoko, Lamine Yamal, Rayan Cherki, Nwankwo Kanu

A great number of European football royalty made their UEFA Champions League debuts early in their careers, but none did so at a younger age than Max Dowman.

The Arsenal midfielder made his bow in the competition for Arsenal at Slavia Praha in the league phase, replacing Leandro Trossard with 17 minutes of a 3-0 victory remaining. Still two months off his 16th birthday, the Englishman is the first 15-year-old to grace the competition.

When it comes to former Champions League winners, Ajax pair Nwankwo Kanu and Patrick Kluivert are the youngest. Both were still 18 when they saw off AC Milan to win the 1995 showpiece.

We take a look at the six youngest players to have featured in the competition and the six youngest Champions League winners.

Who are the youngest players in Champions League history?

Max Dowman (15 years 308 days)

Slavia Praha 0-3 Arsenal, 4 November 2025

The first 15-year-old to grace the competition, midfielder Dowman was twice an unused substitute in the competition before finally getting his opportunity as a late replacement in Czechia. The Chelmsford-born youngster, once dubbed the "next Kaká", has long been touted for great things. The youngest ever UEFA Youth League scorer, he last week became Arsenal's youngest-ever starter and followed that up by making UEFA Champions League history.

Youssoufa Moukoko (16 years 18 days)

Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 8 December 2020

Born ten years (minus three days) after Céléstine Babayaro set the previous best, striker Moukoko became the new record holder. Prolific for St Pauli Under-13s aged ten, he joined Dortmund in 2016 and played for their U17s at 13 and for the U19s a year later. In January 2020, when barely 15, he trained with Dortmund's first team and on 21 November – a day after his 16th birthday – Moukoko became the youngest ever Bundesliga player as a substitute against Hertha. Just over a fortnight later, having sat on the bench for two Champions League games, he had his senior European debut.

Filip Pavic (16 years 58 days)

Bayern 4-1 Atalanta, 18 March 2026

The first player born in 2010 to appear in the Champions League, Pavic came on a second-half substitute as Bayern eased to a second-leg victory against Atalanta in the round of 16. Having joined the Munich club in 2019, the defender – who can also play in midfield – was called up to train with the first-team squad by Vincent Kompany in September 2025, making his Germany debuts at Under-15 and U16 level the same year. He signed a new contract the following January, before his European debut two months later.

Lamine Yamal (16 years 68 days)

Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp, 19 September 2023

Already Barcelona's youngest La Liga player, the winger became the second-youngest Champions League appearance-maker on Matchday 1 of the 2023/24 competition, 11 days after scoring on his senior Spain debut in a 7-1 defeat of Georgia. "Since being in the youth team, I've played against much bigger players," he said. "[My mother] told me to be careful, but I always tell her to trust me." Yamal then became the youngest-ever player to appear in the knockout stage when he started the round of 16 first leg against Napoli, aged 16 years 223 days.

Céléstine Babayaro (16 years 86 days)

Steaua 1-1 Anderlecht, 23 November 1994

The Nigerian left-back had become the youngest player in Champions League history when he started for Anderlecht at Steaua in the 1994/95 group stage. His ground-breaking debut established more than one record, however, as Babayaro became the competition's youngest player to be sent off, 37 minutes later. He joined Chelsea in 1997, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and FA Cup in west London.

Rayan Cherki (16 years 102 days)

Zenit 2-0 Lyon, 27 November 2019

The attacking midfielder was introduced 74 minutes into OL's game at Zenit, having been an unused substitute three weeks earlier when he might have broken Babayaro's record. Cherki had only made his Ligue 1 debut the month before. The teenager had showcased his ability with four goals in three UEFA Youth League matchdays prior to his promotion, having also struck in that tournament aged 15 the previous September.

Rayan Cherki in action against Zenit in 2019 Getty Images

Marli Salmon (16 years 103 days)

Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal, 10 December 2025

Another Arsenal teenager to take his bow in the 2025/26 league phase, the centre-back was a late substitute in Belgium on Matchday 6 as the Gunners made it six wins from six. It was the ball-playing defender's senior debut; he joined Arsenal at Under-11 level in 2019 and made steady progress through the ranks, turning out in the UEFA Youth League in 2024/25 before being called up for the senior side's pre-season tour in July 2025.

Who is the youngest Champions League winner?

Three of the youngest players to have appeared in a Champions League final victory did so in 1995, when Ajax's incredible crop beat AC Milan in Vienna. Youngest of all was substitute Nwankwo Kanu, with fellow replacement and eventual match-winner Patrick Kluivert second on the list.

Thirty years later, two more young talents claimed European club football's greatest honour, with Senny Mayulu scoring in Paris' 5-0 win over Inter, two minutes after he had come onto the pitch alongside fellow teenager Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Nwankwo Kanu (18 years 296 days)

Ajax 1-0 AC Milan, 1995

Patrick Kluivert (18 years 327 days)

Ajax 1-0 AC Milan, 1995

Iker Casillas (19 years 4 days)

Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia, 2000

Senny Mayulu (19 years 14 days)

Paris 5-0 Inter, 2025

Clarence Seedorf (19 years 53 days)

Ajax 1-0 AC Milan, 1995

Warren Zaïre-Emery (19 years 84 days)

Paris 5-0 Inter, 2025