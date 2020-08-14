USA stars in European football: could Tyler Adams make history?

New York State-born midfielder Tyler Adams is keeping the American dream alive in the UEFA Champions League, the 21-year-old having scored Leipzig's winner in the quarter-final against Atlético.

Only the third United States national to score in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase (joining DaMarcus Beasley and Jermaine Jones), Adams will become his nation's first UEFA Champions League finalist if Leipzig can make it past Paris.

Most appearances by US nationals in European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)



27= DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

27= Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

26: Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea)

20: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

17: Claudio Reyna (Rangers)

Top-scoring US nationals in European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League (including qualifying)

6: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

3= Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

3= Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea)

2= Brian Gerzicich (Hapoel Kiryat Shmona)

2= Fabian Johnson (Wolfsburg, Mönchengladbach)

2= Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)



Christian Pulišić in action for Chelsea ©Getty Images

Most appearances by US nationals in men's UEFA club competition*

40= Brad Friedel (Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa, Tottenham)

40= Tim Howard (Manchester United, Everton)

39: Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

37: Oguchi Onyewu (La Louvière, Standard Liége, Twente, Sporting CP, Málaga)

34: Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

Top-scoring US nationals in men's UEFA club competition*

7: Clint Dempsey (Fulham, Tottenham)

6: DaMarcus Beasley (PSV Eindhoven, Rangers)

4= Jozy Altidore (Villarreal, AZ Alkmaar)

4= Sacha Kljestan (Anderlecht)

3= Jermaine Jones (Leverkusen, Schalke)

3= Oguchi Onyewu (La Louvière, Standard Liége, Twente, Sporting CP, Málaga)

3= Christian Pulišić (Dortmund, Chelsea)

Most appearances by US nationals in women's UEFA club competition

34: Gina Lewandowski (FFC Frankfurt, Bayern)

20: Janelle Cordia (Fortuna Hjørring, Fiorentina)

17: Ali Krieger (FFC Frankfurt, Tyresö)

15: Christen Press (Göteborg, Tyresö)

13: Ella Masar (Rosengård, Wolfsburg)

Krystyna Freda has scored 12 in UEFA games ©Getty Images

Top-scoring US nationals in women's UEFA club competition

12= Christen Press (Göteborg, Tyresö)

12= Krystyna Freda (Somatio Barcelona, Apollon)

7: Sinead Farrelly (Apollon Ladies)

4= Regina Holan (Sparta Praha)

4= Sarah Huffman (Røa)

4= Jennifer Benson (Energy Voronezh)

4= Catherine Walker (PK-35 Vantaa)

First US national to play in UEFA club competition: Gyula Visnyei

14/09/76: Lierse 1-0 Hajduk Split (European Cup Winners' Cup, first round first leg)

Having defected from his native Hungary aged 18, Visnyei returned to Europe after a spell in America to play for Lierse and Standard Liège (with whom he also became the first US national to feature in the UEFA Cup in 1977/78). Later, as 'Juli Veee', he was a 1980s US indoor soccer star with the New York Arrows, San Diego Sockers and Las Vegas Americans. He also scored twice in four USA appearances from 1976–82.

First US national to play in European Cup: Steve Trittschuh

03/10/90: Spartak Moskva 2-0 Sparta Praha (first round first leg)

The opportunity of European Cup football persuaded the Illinois-born defender – then 25 – to join Sparta after playing for USA against Czechoslovakia at the 1990 FIFA World Cup. "I always wanted to play in Europe," he said of his one season in Prague, in which he also won the league title. "It was a great experience and I learned a great deal about being a professional."

First US national to play in UEFA Champions League: Jovan Kirovski

16/10/96: Atlético Madrid 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (group stage)

Born in California to North Macedonian parents, Kirovski was a Manchester United trainee before making his name at Dortmund, figuring in their 1996/97 UEFA Champions League-winning campaign, albeit not the final. The 62-times capped USA forward made more history by becoming the first US national to play in the UEFA Super Cup, as Dortmund lost 2-0 to Barcelona in the 1997 edition.

Clint Dempsey reached the 2010 final with Fulham ©Getty Images

First US national to appear in major UEFA men's final: Clint Dempsey

12/05/10: Atlético Madrid 2-1aet Fulham (UEFA Europa League final, Hamburg)

Signed from New England Revolution in 2006, the Texan striker played 275 matches for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur. His stunning chip against Juventus in the round of 16 may have been the highlight of his 2009/10 UEFA Europa League adventure, though he also replaced Bobby Zamora 55 minutes into the final to break new ground for US players.

First US national to appear in major UEFA women's final: Stacey Peterson

09/06/03: Umeå 4-1 Fortuna Hjørring

21/06/03: Fortuna Hjørring 0-3 Umeå (UEFA Women's Cup final)

Long before Dempsey made the UEFA Europa League final with Fulham, forward Peterson had set a precedent for US disappointment in UEFA showpieces, appearing in both legs of Danish club Hjørring's 2003 UEFA Women's Cup final defeat. Compatriot Venus James had a similar sinking feeling in the two-legged 2005 decider, her Djurgården side losing 5-1 on aggregate to Turbine Potsdam.

First US nationals to win UEFA competition: Alex Krieger, Gina Lewandowski

17/05/08: Umeå 1-1 FFC Frankfurt

24/05/08: FFC Frankfurt 3-2 Umeå (UEFA Women's Cup final)

Virginian Krieger and Pennsylvanian Lewandowski moved to Frankfurt in summer 2007, completing a league, German Cup and UEFA Women's Cup treble in their first term. "For both of us it was a huge advantage, because we could speak English together," Lewandowski said. Compatriot Alex Morgan matched their achievement when helping Lyon win the 2017 UEFA Women's Champions League.

Jesse Marsch gives instructions at Salzburg ©AFP/Getty Images

First US national to coach in UEFA Champions League: Jesse Marsch

17/09/19: Salzburg v Genk



Carrie Kveton (Fortuna Hjørring) and Ahron Thode (Brøndby) both coached in the UEFA Women's Champions League before Marsch debuted as coach of Salzburg in the 2019 men's group stage – yet Marsch still remains the highest-profile US achiever in UEFA coaching. The former Chicago Fire and Chivas midfielder thrived in his first season in Austria after a campaign as assistant at Leipzig.

*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, European/South American Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup