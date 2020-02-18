Champions League top scorers 2019/20: Haaland catches Lewandowski

UEFA.com keeps track of the top scorers in the UEFA Champions League this season; if players are level on goals, then the player with the most assists takes precedence.

This article will be updated at the end of every matchnight.

Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund): 10 goals

The 19-year-old had an extraordinary debut group stage with Salzburg, his eight goals (including two penalties) coming in 374 minutes of football, with an assist thrown in. Then made history by becoming the first player to score for two clubs in the same UEFA Champions League season (group stage onward) with his double for Dortmund against Paris.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München): 10 goals

The Polish international struck on the first five matchdays, and his four against Crvena zvezda came in a competition-record 16 minutes. With 63 goals, he is fifth in the competition's all-time rankings and topped the group-stage table for the second year running.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): 6 goals

Spurs' campaign has been up and down, but captain Kane has kept scoring in his 450 minutes on the pitch: two from the penalty spot then two from open play against Crvena zvezda and another pair in the comeback versus Olympiacos that clinched progress.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain): 5 goals

Mbappé also produced three assists and reached the tally in only 330 minutes.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): 5 goals

With two assists and five strikes, Sterling has had a hand in seven goals in total. He also bagged his first UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta on Matchday 3.

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur): 5 goals

The South Korean forward has registered five times in his last three UEFA Champions League outings, and has also produced an assist in his 340 minutes of game time.

Dries Mertens (Napoli): 5 goals

Mertens converted a penalty in the 4-0 win over Genk that took Napoli through to add to his four previous goals and one assist in the space of 442 minutes.

Memphis Depay (Lyon): 5 goals

His late equaliser against Leipzig to send Lyon through was his fifth strike of the group stage, from 394 minutes of action.

Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain): 5 goals

Mbappé wasn't the only Paris player to manage five, though Icardi did not match him for asissts in his 401 minutes.

Lautaro Martínez (Internazionale Milano): 5 goals

Martínez hit a rich vein of form and his five goals took a total of 521 minutes.

UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/2000: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5