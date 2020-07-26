Europe's most league and cup wins, longest streaks
Sunday 26 July 2020
Find out which teams have dominated the continent's domestic leagues and cups.
Juventus have secured a ninth straight Serie A title, the longest streak in any of Europe's 'big five' leagues and the joint longest across the continent, but it is still not enough to put them on the overall leaderboard for successive championships.
Top spot in this category belongs to two clubs who clinched 14 straight titles: Latvian side Skonto and Lincoln of Gibraltar, a team that missed out on outright leadership when pipped by rivals Europa on the last day of the 2016/17 season.
Lincoln's disappointment also left them one title short of what is considered the world record, held by Tafea of Vanuatu in Oceania, whose 15 consecutive championships ran from 1994 to 2008/09.
Sparta Praha's overall record of 32 women's national league titles, encompassing both the Czech Republic and the former Czechoslovakia.
Most consecutive titles in European championships
14 Lincoln (Gibraltar) 2002/03–2015/16
14 Skonto (Latvia) 1991–2004
13 BATE Borisov (Belarus) 2006–2018
13 Rosenborg (Norway) 1992–2004
11 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 2005/06–2015/16
10 Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) 1990–1999
10 Dynamo Berlin (East Germany) 1978/79–1987/88
10 MTK Budapest (Hungary) 1914, 1917–1925
10 Pyunik (Armenia) 2001–2010
10 Sheriff (Moldova) 2001–2010
Longest current runs
9 Celtic (Scotland) 2011/12–
9 Juventus (Italy) 2011/12–
9 Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) 2011/12–
8 Bayern München (Germany) 2012/13–
7 APOEL (Cyprus) 2012/13*–
7 Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) 2013/14–
7 Salzburg (Austria) 2013/14–
6 Astana (Kazakhstan) 2014–
*2019/20 season abandoned
Most titles in total in European championships
54 Rangers (Scotland)
53 Linfield (Northern Ireland)
51 Celtic (Scotland)
45 Olympiacos (Greece)
37 Benfica (Portugal)
36 Juventus (Italy)
34 Ajax (Netherlands)
34 Anderlecht (Belgium)
34 Real Madrid (Spain)
33 Sparta Praha (Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic)
32 Rapid Wien (Austria) – also won a unified German title in 1941
31 CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria)
31 Ferencváros (Hungary)
Most consecutive domestic cup wins in Europe (only main FA cup counted)
14 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1998–2011
7 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1956–1962
7 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 2013*–
6 Vaduz (Liechtenstein) 1966–1971
6 Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) 1937–1942
6 Principat (Andorra) 1994–1999
6 Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland) 1964–1969
6 Žalgiris (Lithuania) 2011–2016
*2019/20 competition abandoned
Most domestic cups in Europe (only main FA cup counted)
47 Vaduz (Liechtenstein)
43 Linfield (Northern Ireland)
39 Celtic (Scotland)
33 Rangers (Scotland)
30 Barcelona (Spain)
28 Benfica (Portugal)
27 Austria Wien (Austria)
27 Olympiacos (Greece)
26 HB (Faroe Islands)
25 Levski Sofia (Bulgaria)
25 Sparta Praha (Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic)
25 Shamrock Rovers (Republic of Ireland)
Most consecutive titles in European women's championships
18 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 2002/03–
17 KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands) 2000–2016
16 NSA Sofia (Bulgaria) 2004/05–
15 Gintra Universitetas (Lithuania) 2005–
14 Lyon (France) 2006/07–
13 Glasgow City (Scotland) 2007/08–
12 Neulengbach (Austria) 2002/03–2013/14
12 Osijek (Crostia) 2006/07–2017/18
Most titles in total in European women's championships
32 Sparta Praha (Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic)
25 Mašinac Niš (Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro/Serbia)
23 HJK Helsinki (Finland)
22 Osijek (Croatia)
22 FC Zürich Frauen (Switzerland)
20 Standard Liège (Belgium, including as top Belgian club in BeNe League)
Most consecutive domestic women's cup wins in Europe (only main FA cup counted)
14 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 2006–
12 Osijek (Croatia) 2006–2017
12 Gintra Universitetas (Lithuania) 2005–2016
11 Apollon LFC (Cyprus) 2009–
10 Neulengbach (Austria) 2003–2012
Most domestic women's cups in Europe (only main FA cup counted)
19 Osijek (Croatia)
16 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
15 FFC Bern (Switzerland)
15 HJK Helsinki (Finland)
15 Mašinac Niš (Yugoslavia/Serbia & Montenegro/Serbia)
15 NSA Sofia (Bulgaria)
14 Arsenal (England)
14 KÍ Klaksvík (Faroe Islands)