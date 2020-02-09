Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results

Atlético

Since Matchday 6: WLDLLDWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Atlético 1-0 Granada, 08/02

Next: Valencia (a), 15/02

Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Liverpool

Since Matchday 6: WWDWWWWWWWWWLW

Latest: Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury, 04/02 – FA Cup round of 32 replay

Next: Norwich (a), 15/02

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Dortmund

Since Matchday 6: LLWWWLDW

Latest: Leverkusen 4-3 Dortmund, 08/02

Next: Eintracht (a), 14/02

Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga

Paris

Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWWDWWWW

Latest: Nantes 1-2 Paris, 04/02

Next: Lyon (h), 09/02

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup quarter-finals, League Cup final

Atalanta

Since Matchday 6: WDWLLDWWL

Latest: Fiorentina 1-2 Atalanta, 08/02

Next: Roma (h), 15/02

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Valencia

Since Matchday 6: LLWDWWLLWDD

Latest: Getafe 3-0 Valencia, 08/02

Next: Atlético (h), 15/02

Where they stand: 7th in Liga

Tottenham

Since Matchday 6: WWDWDWLDLDWLW

Latest: Tottenham 3-2 Southampton, 05/02, FA Cup round of 32 replay

Next game: Aston Villa (a), 16/02

Where they stand: 6th in the Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Leipzig

Since Matchday 6: DLDLWWDW

Latest: Bayern München 0-0 Leipzig, 09/02

Next: Werder Bremen (h), 15/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Chelsea

Since Matchday 6: DWDLWWDWLW

Latest: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea, 01/02

Next: Manchester United (h), 17/02

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Bayern

Since Matchday 6: DWWWWWWW

Latest: Bayern 0-0 Leipzig, 09/02

Next: Köln (a), 16/02

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Napoli

Since Matchday 6: LWWWLWLLWL

Latest: Napoli 2-3 Lecce, 09/02

Next: Inter (a), 12/02, Coppa Italia semi-final first leg

Where they stand: 11th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Barcelona

Since Matchday 6: LWWLWWLDWDD

Latest: Athletic 1-0 Barcelona, 06/02, Copa del Rey quarter-finals

Next: Real Betis (a), 09/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Lyon

Since Matchday 6: DLWWDWWWWDWL

Latest: Lyon 0-0 Amiens, 05/02

Next: Paris (a), 09/02

Where they stand: 9th in Ligue 1, French Cup quarter-finals, League Cup final

Juventus

Since Matchday 6: LWLWWWWWLWW

Latest: Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus, 08/02

Next: Brescia (h), 16/02

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Real Madrid

Since Matchday 6: WLWWWWDWWDDD

Latest: Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid, 09/02

Next: Celta Vigo (h), 16/02

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Manchester City

Since Matchday 6: LLWWDWWWWWLWWW

Latest: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City, 02/02

Next: Leicester (a), 22/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16, League Cup final