Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results

Sunday 9 February 2020

Keep track of all the Champions League round of 16 teams' latest results.

Sergio Ramos celebrates putting Real Madrid in front against Osasuna
Atlético v Liverpool

Atlético
Since Matchday 6: WLDLLDWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)
Latest: Atlético 1-0 Granada, 08/02
Next: Valencia (a), 15/02
Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Liverpool
Since Matchday 6: WWDWWWWWWWWWLW
Latest: Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury, 04/02 – FA Cup round of 32 replay
Next: Norwich (a), 15/02
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Dortmund v Paris

Dortmund
Since Matchday 6: LLWWWLDW
Latest: Leverkusen 4-3 Dortmund, 08/02
Next: Eintracht (a), 14/02
Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga

Paris
Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWWDWWWW
Latest: Nantes 1-2 Paris, 04/02
Next: Lyon (h), 09/02
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup quarter-finals, League Cup final

Atalanta v Valencia

Atalanta
Since Matchday 6: WDWLLDWWL
Latest: Fiorentina 1-2 Atalanta, 08/02
Next: Roma (h), 15/02
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Valencia
Since Matchday 6: LLWDWWLLWDD
Latest: Getafe 3-0 Valencia, 08/02
Next: Atlético (h), 15/02
Where they stand: 7th in Liga

Tottenham v Leipzig

Tottenham
Since Matchday 6: WWDWDWLDLDWLW
Latest: Tottenham 3-2 Southampton, 05/02, FA Cup round of 32 replay
Next game: Aston Villa (a), 16/02
Where they stand: 6th in the Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Leipzig
Since Matchday 6: DLDLWWDW
Latest: Bayern München 0-0 Leipzig, 09/02
Next: Werder Bremen (h), 15/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Chelsea v Bayern

Chelsea
Since Matchday 6: DWDLWWDWLW
Latest: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea, 01/02
Next: Manchester United (h), 17/02
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Bayern
Since Matchday 6: DWWWWWWW
Latest: Bayern 0-0 Leipzig, 09/02
Next: Köln (a), 16/02
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Napoli v Barcelona

Napoli
Since Matchday 6: LWWWLWLLWL
Latest: Napoli 2-3 Lecce, 09/02
Next: Inter (a), 12/02, Coppa Italia semi-final first leg
Where they stand: 11th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Barcelona
Since Matchday 6: LWWLWWLDWDD
Latest: Athletic 1-0 Barcelona, 06/02, Copa del Rey quarter-finals
Next: Real Betis (a), 09/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Lyon v Juventus

Lyon
Since Matchday 6: DLWWDWWWWDWL
Latest: Lyon 0-0 Amiens, 05/02
Next: Paris (a), 09/02
Where they stand: 9th in Ligue 1, French Cup quarter-finals, League Cup final

Juventus
Since Matchday 6: LWLWWWWWLWW
Latest: Hellas Verona 2-1 Juventus, 08/02
Next: Brescia (h), 16/02
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Real Madrid
Since Matchday 6: WLWWWWDWWDDD
Latest: Osasuna 1-4 Real Madrid, 09/02
Next: Celta Vigo (h), 16/02
Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Manchester City
Since Matchday 6: LLWWDWWWWWLWWW
Latest: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City, 02/02
Next: Leicester (a), 22/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16, League Cup final

