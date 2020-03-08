Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results

Valencia

Form: DWLLD (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Alavés 1-1 Valencia, 06/03

Next: Atalanta (h), 10/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where they stand: 7th in Liga

Highlights: Atalanta 4-1 Valencia

Atalanta

Form: WWWWD

Latest: Lecce 2-7 Atalanta, 01/03

Next: Valencia (a), 10/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Leipzig

Form: DDWWW

Latest: Wolfsburg 0-0 Leipzig, 07/03

Next: Tottenham (h), 10/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga

Tottenham

Form: LLLLW

Latest: Burnley 1-1 Tottenham, 07/03

Next game: Leipzig (a), 10/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where they stand: 8th in Premier League

Highlights: Atlético 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool

Form: WLLWL

Latest: Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth, 07/03

Next: Atlético (h), 11/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League

Atlético

Form: DDWWD

Latest: Atlético 2-2 Sevilla, 07/03

Next: Liverpool (a), 11/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where they stand: 5th in Liga

Paris

Form: WWWLD

Latest: Lyon 1-5 Paris, 04/03 – French Cup semi-finals

Next: Dortmund (h), 11/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup final, League Cup final

Dortmund

Form: WWWWW

Latest: Mönchengladbach 1-2 Dortmund, 07/03

Next: Paris (a), 11/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Watch all Cristiano Ronaldo's round of 16 goals

Juventus

Form: WLWWDL

Latest: Juventus 2-0 Inter Milan, 08/03

Next: Bologna (a), 13/03

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Lyon

Form: LLWWWD

Latest: LOSC Lille 1-0 Lyon, 08/03

Next: Reims (h), 13/03

Where they stand: 7th in Ligue 1, League Cup final

Manchester City

Form: LWWWWW

Latest: Man. United 2-0 Man. City, 08/03

Next: Arsenal (h), 11/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals, League Cup winners

Real Madrid

Form: LWLLDW

Latest: Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid, 08/03

Next: Eibar (h), 13/03

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Highlights: Chelsea 0-3 Bayern

Bayern

Form: WWWWWW

Latest: Bayern 2-0 Augsburg, 08/03

Next: Union Berlin (a), 14/03

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

Chelsea

Form: WWDLWL

Latest: Chelsea 4-0 Everton, 08/03

Next: Aston Villa (a), 14/03

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals

Barcelona

Form: WLDWW

Latest: Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad, 07/03

Next: Mallorca (a), 14/03

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Napoli

Form: WDWWW

Latest: Napoli 2-1 Torino, 29/02

Next: SPAL (h), 14/03

Where they stand: 6th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals