Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results
Sunday 8 March 2020
Keep track of all the Champions League round of 16 teams' latest results.
Valencia (1-4) Atalanta
Valencia
Form: DWLLD (all competitions, most recent first)
Latest: Alavés 1-1 Valencia, 06/03
Next: Atalanta (h), 10/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
Where they stand: 7th in Liga
Atalanta
Form: WWWWD
Latest: Lecce 2-7 Atalanta, 01/03
Next: Valencia (a), 10/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A
Leipzig (1-0) Tottenham Hotspur
Leipzig
Form: DDWWW
Latest: Wolfsburg 0-0 Leipzig, 07/03
Next: Tottenham (h), 10/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga
Tottenham
Form: LLLLW
Latest: Burnley 1-1 Tottenham, 07/03
Next game: Leipzig (a), 10/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
Where they stand: 8th in Premier League
Liverpool (0-1) Atlético Madrid
Liverpool
Form: WLLWL
Latest: Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth, 07/03
Next: Atlético (h), 11/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League
Atlético
Form: DDWWD
Latest: Atlético 2-2 Sevilla, 07/03
Next: Liverpool (a), 11/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
Where they stand: 5th in Liga
Paris Saint-Germain (1-2) Borussia Dortmund
Paris
Form: WWWLD
Latest: Lyon 1-5 Paris, 04/03 – French Cup semi-finals
Next: Dortmund (h), 11/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup final, League Cup final
Dortmund
Form: WWWWW
Latest: Mönchengladbach 1-2 Dortmund, 07/03
Next: Paris (a), 11/03 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga
Juventus (0-1) Lyon
Juventus
Form: WLWWDL
Latest: Juventus 2-0 Inter Milan, 08/03
Next: Bologna (a), 13/03
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Lyon
Form: LLWWWD
Latest: LOSC Lille 1-0 Lyon, 08/03
Next: Reims (h), 13/03
Where they stand: 7th in Ligue 1, League Cup final
Manchester City (2-1) Real Madrid
Manchester City
Form: LWWWWW
Latest: Man. United 2-0 Man. City, 08/03
Next: Arsenal (h), 11/03
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals, League Cup winners
Real Madrid
Form: LWLLDW
Latest: Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid, 08/03
Next: Eibar (h), 13/03
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga
Bayern (3-0) Chelsea
Bayern
Form: WWWWWW
Latest: Bayern 2-0 Augsburg, 08/03
Next: Union Berlin (a), 14/03
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
Chelsea
Form: WWDLWL
Latest: Chelsea 4-0 Everton, 08/03
Next: Aston Villa (a), 14/03
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals
Barcelona (1-1) Napoli
Barcelona
Form: WLDWW
Latest: Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad, 07/03
Next: Mallorca (a), 14/03
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Napoli
Form: WDWWW
Latest: Napoli 2-1 Torino, 29/02
Next: SPAL (h), 14/03
Where they stand: 6th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals