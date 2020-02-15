Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results

Atlético

Since Matchday 6: DWLDLLDWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Valencia 2-2 Atlético, 15/02

Next: Liverpool (h), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Liverpool

Since Matchday 6: WWWDWWWWWWWWWLW

Latest: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool, 15/02

Next: Atlético (a), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Dortmund

Since Matchday 6: WLLWWWLDW

Latest: Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht, 14/02

Next: Paris (h), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga

Paris

Since Matchday 6: DWWWWWWWWWDWWWW

Latest: Amiens 4-4 Paris, 15/02

Next: Dortmund (a), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals, League Cup final

Atalanta

Since Matchday 6: WWDWLLDWWL (all competitions, most recent first)

Latest: Atalanta 2-1 Roma, 15/02

Next: Valencia (h), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Valencia

Since Matchday 6: DLLWDWWLLWDD

Latest: Valencia 2-2 Atlético, 15/02

Next: Atalanta (a), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where they stand: 7th in Liga

Tottenham

Since Matchday 6: WWWDWDWLDLDWLW

Latest: Aston Villa 2-3 Tottenham, 16/02

Next game: Leipzig (h), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Leipzig

Since Matchday 6: WDLDLWWDW

Latest: Leipzig 3-0 Werder Bremen, 15/02

Next: Tottenham (a), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Chelsea

Since Matchday 6: DWDLWWDWLW

Latest: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea, 01/02

Next: Manchester United (h), 17/02

Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Bayern

Since Matchday 6: WDWWWWWWW

Latest: Köln 1-4 Bayern, 16/02

Next: Paderborn (h), 21/02

Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Napoli

Since Matchday 6: WWLWWWLWLLWL

Latest: Cagliari 0-1 Napoli, 16/02

Next: Brescia (a), 21/02

Where they stand: 8th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Barcelona

Since Matchday 6: WWLWWLWWLDWDD

Latest: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe, 15/02

Next: Eibar (h), 22/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Lyon

Since Matchday 6: DWLDLWWDWWWWDWL

Latest: Lyon 1-1 Strasbourg, 16/02

Next: Metz (a), 21/02

Where they stand: 11th in Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals, League Cup final

Juventus

Since Matchday 6: WDLWLWWWWWLWW

Latest: Juventus 2-0 Brescia, 16/02

Next: SPAL (a), 22/02

Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Real Madrid

Since Matchday 6: DWLWWWWDWWDDD

Latest: Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo, 16/02

Next: Levante (a), 22/02

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Manchester City

Since Matchday 6: LLWWDWWWWWLWWW

Latest: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City, 02/02

Next: West Ham (h), 19/02

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16, League Cup final