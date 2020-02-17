Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results
Monday 17 February 2020
Keep track of all the Champions League round of 16 teams' latest results.
- Round of 16 first legs: start Tuesday
- Leagues and cups: fixtures, results, tables
- All fixtures domestic league unless stated
Atlético v Liverpool
Atlético
Since Matchday 6: DWLDLLDWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)
Latest: Valencia 2-2 Atlético, 15/02
Next: Liverpool (h), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 4th in Liga
Liverpool
Since Matchday 6: WWWDWWWWWWWWWLW
Latest: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool, 15/02
Next: Atlético (a), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Dortmund v Paris
Dortmund
Since Matchday 6: WLLWWWLDW
Latest: Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht, 14/02
Next: Paris (h), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga
Paris
Since Matchday 6: DWWWWWWWWWDWWWW
Latest: Amiens 4-4 Paris, 15/02
Next: Dortmund (a), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals, League Cup final
Atalanta v Valencia
Atalanta
Since Matchday 6: WWDWLLDWWL (all competitions, most recent first)
Latest: Atalanta 2-1 Roma, 15/02
Next: Valencia (h), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A
Valencia
Since Matchday 6: DLLWDWWLLWDD
Latest: Valencia 2-2 Atlético, 15/02
Next: Atalanta (a), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 7th in Liga
Tottenham v Leipzig
Tottenham
Since Matchday 6: WWWDWDWLDLDWLW
Latest: Aston Villa 2-3 Tottenham, 16/02
Next game: Leipzig (h), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Leipzig
Since Matchday 6: WDLDLWWDW
Latest: Leipzig 3-0 Werder Bremen, 15/02
Next: Tottenham (a), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga
Chelsea v Bayern
Chelsea
Since Matchday 6: DWDLWWDWLW
Latest: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea, 01/02
Next: Manchester United (h), 17/02
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16
Bayern
Since Matchday 6: WDWWWWWWW
Latest: Köln 1-4 Bayern, 16/02
Next: Paderborn (h), 21/02
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals
Napoli v Barcelona
Napoli
Since Matchday 6: WWLWWWLWLLWL
Latest: Cagliari 0-1 Napoli, 16/02
Next: Brescia (a), 21/02
Where they stand: 8th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Barcelona
Since Matchday 6: WWLWWLWWLDWDD
Latest: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe, 15/02
Next: Eibar (h), 22/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga
Lyon v Juventus
Lyon
Since Matchday 6: DWLDLWWDWWWWDWL
Latest: Lyon 1-1 Strasbourg, 16/02
Next: Metz (a), 21/02
Where they stand: 11th in Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals, League Cup final
Juventus
Since Matchday 6: WDLWLWWWWWLWW
Latest: Juventus 2-0 Brescia, 16/02
Next: SPAL (a), 22/02
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Real Madrid v Manchester City
Real Madrid
Since Matchday 6: DWLWWWWDWWDDD
Latest: Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo, 16/02
Next: Levante (a), 22/02
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Manchester City
Since Matchday 6: LLWWDWWWWWLWWW
Latest: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City, 02/02
Next: West Ham (h), 19/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16, League Cup final