Champions League form guide: the last 16's latest results

Monday 17 February 2020

Keep track of all the Champions League round of 16 teams' latest results.

Paulo Dybala gave Juventus the lead against Brescia
Paulo Dybala gave Juventus the lead against Brescia Getty Images

Atlético v Liverpool

Atlético
Since Matchday 6: DWLDLLDWWWW (all competitions, most recent first)
Latest: Valencia 2-2 Atlético, 15/02
Next: Liverpool (h), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 4th in Liga

Liverpool
Since Matchday 6: WWWDWWWWWWWWWLW
Latest: Norwich 0-1 Liverpool, 15/02
Next: Atlético (a), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Dortmund v Paris

Watch goals from 2010 Dortmund-Paris clash
Watch goals from 2010 Dortmund-Paris clash

Dortmund
Since Matchday 6: WLLWWWLDW
Latest: Dortmund 4-0 Eintracht, 14/02
Next: Paris (h), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 3rd in Bundesliga

Paris
Since Matchday 6: DWWWWWWWWWDWWWW
Latest: Amiens 4-4 Paris, 15/02
Next: Dortmund (a), 18/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 1st in Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals, League Cup final

Atalanta v Valencia

Atalanta
Since Matchday 6: WWDWLLDWWL (all competitions, most recent first)
Latest: Atalanta 2-1 Roma, 15/02
Next: Valencia (h), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A

Valencia
Since Matchday 6: DLLWDWWLLWDD
Latest: Valencia 2-2 Atlético, 15/02
Next: Atalanta (a), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 7th in Liga

Tottenham v Leipzig

Highlights: Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos
Highlights: Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos

Tottenham
Since Matchday 6: WWWDWDWLDLDWLW
Latest: Aston Villa 2-3 Tottenham, 16/02
Next game: Leipzig (h), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 5th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Leipzig
Since Matchday 6: WDLDLWWDW
Latest: Leipzig 3-0 Werder Bremen, 15/02
Next: Tottenham (a), 19/02 – UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga

Chelsea v Bayern

Watch all of Lewandowski's round of 16 goals
Watch all of Lewandowski's round of 16 goals

Chelsea
Since Matchday 6: DWDLWWDWLW
Latest: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea, 01/02
Next: Manchester United (h), 17/02
Where they stand: 4th in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Bayern
Since Matchday 6: WDWWWWWWW
Latest: Köln 1-4 Bayern, 16/02
Next: Paderborn (h), 21/02
Where they stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Napoli v Barcelona

All of Messi's Champions League round of 16 goals
All of Messi's Champions League round of 16 goals

Napoli
Since Matchday 6: WWLWWWLWLLWL
Latest: Cagliari 0-1 Napoli, 16/02
Next: Brescia (a), 21/02
Where they stand: 8th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Barcelona
Since Matchday 6: WWLWWLWWLDWDD
Latest: Barcelona 2-1 Getafe, 15/02
Next: Eibar (h), 22/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga

Lyon v Juventus

Watch all Cristiano Ronaldo's round of 16 goals
Watch all Cristiano Ronaldo's round of 16 goals

Lyon
Since Matchday 6: DWLDLWWDWWWWDWL
Latest: Lyon 1-1 Strasbourg, 16/02
Next: Metz (a), 21/02
Where they stand: 11th in Ligue 1, French Cup semi-finals, League Cup final

Juventus
Since Matchday 6: WDLWLWWWWWLWW
Latest: Juventus 2-0 Brescia, 16/02
Next: SPAL (a), 22/02
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid
Highlights: Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid
Since Matchday 6: DWLWWWWDWWDDD
Latest: Real Madrid 2-2 Celta Vigo, 16/02
Next: Levante (a), 22/02
Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Manchester City
Since Matchday 6: LLWWDWWWWWLWWW
Latest: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City, 02/02
Next: West Ham (h), 19/02
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup round of 16, League Cup final

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 17 February 2020

Related Items

Champions League transfers
31/01/2020

LiveChampions League transfers

Check here for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January signings.
Meet your last-16 opponents
14/02/2020

LiveMeet your last-16 opponents

Form, pedigree, UEFA rankings and seasons in ten words – meet the last 16.
Round of 16 records
14/02/2020

LiveRound of 16 records

Who has played the most round of 16 games and scored the most goals? Which are the most successful clubs?
Champions League transfers
31/01/2020

LiveChampions League transfers

Check here for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' January signings.
Top