Europe's 2019/20 top scorer: Immobile pips Lewandowski in domestic league ranking

Robert Lewandowski is currently leading the rankings for UEFA competition goalscorers in 2019/20, but the Bayern striker did not finish the top marksman in Europe's big five domestic leagues after Lazio's Ciro Immobile ended on 36 goals for the season.

Lewandowski finished the Bundesliga campaign with 34 strikes and appeared well placed to be crowned the top scorer in Europe's five big leagues, only for Immobile to draw level in the latter stages of Lazio's campaign. The 30-year-old took his tally to 35 in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Brescia, and then on Saturday equalled Gonzalo Higuaín's Serie A record of 36, set for Napoli – away to who Immobile got the record-matching goal.

In European competition, Lewandowski stands clear of the pack with 11 goals and is aiming to become the first player to deny Ronaldo and Lionel Messi top spot since 2006/07 (the only slight exception being 2014/15 when they shared the podium with Neymar after all three finished with ten goals). This season, Messi and Ronaldo have managed two strikes apiece.

Top scorers in 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League (group stage to final)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch all of Lewandowski's round of 16 goals

11 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, UEFA Champions League)

10 Erling Braut Haaland (Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League)

6 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United, UEFA Europa League)

6 Serge Gnabry (Bayern München, UEFA Champions League)

6 Diogo Jota (Wolves, UEFA Europa League)

6 Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League)

6 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League)

6 Dries Mertens (Napoli, UEFA Champions League)

6 Alfredo Morelos (Rangers, UEFA Europa League)

6 Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP, UEFA Europa League)

6 Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir, UEFA Europa League)



2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, UEFA Champions League) – 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, UEFA Champions League), Neymar (Barcelona, UEFA Champions League), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League) – 10



Top scorers in Europe's 2019/20 top five domestic leagues

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch all Cristiano Ronaldo's round of 16 goals

36 Ciro Immobile (Lazio, ITA)

34 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München, GER)

31 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, ITA)

28 Timo Werner (Leipzig, GER)

25 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP)

23 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City, ENG)

23 Romelu Lukaku (Inter, ITA)

22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal, ENG)

22 Danny Ings (Southampton, ENG)

21 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, ESP)

21 Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo, ITA)

20 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, ENG)

19 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, ENG)

18 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco, FRA)

18 Harry Kane (Tottenham, ENG)

18 Sadio Mané (Liverpool, ENG)

18 Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA)

18 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal, ESP)

18 Luis Muriel (Atalanta, ITA)

18 João Pedro (Cagliari, ITA)

18 Duván Zapata (Atalanta, ITA)

17 Raúl Jiménez (Wolves, ENG)

17 Anthony Martial (Manchester United, ENG)

17 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United, ENG)

17 Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, GER)



2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 36

2017/18: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 34

2016/17: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ESP) – 37

2015/16: Luis Suárez (Barcelona, ESP) – 40

2014/15: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, ESP) – 48

