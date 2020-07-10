Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

Quarter-final draw

1. Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG) vs Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)

2. Leipzig (GER) vs Atlético (ESP)

3. Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER)

4. Atalanta (ITA) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Semi-final draw

1. Winner quarter-final 1 vs winner quarter-final 3

2. Winner quarter-final 2 vs winner quarter-final 4

The winner of semi-final 2 was drawn as the home team – for administrative purposes – for the final, which is being held at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday 23 August.

When were the draws?

The draws for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 10 July. The draw ceremony began at midday CET.

Who was involved?

There were four teams already qualified for the quarter-finals when the draw took place:

Atalanta (ITA)

Atlético (ESP)

Leipzig (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)



There were four round of 16 ties still to be concluded when the draw took place:

Chelsea (ENG) / Bayern München (GER)

Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP)

Real Madrid (ESP) / Manchester City (ENG)

Lyon (FRA) / Juventus (ITA)

How did the draws work?

There were three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

There were no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association.

Where will the games take place?

The final will be held at Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon, Portugal in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. The games will be split between Benfica's Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (which will host the final) and Sporting CP's Estádio José Alvalade.

What are the key dates?

7–8 August: Round of 16 second legs

12–15 August: Quarter-finals (Lisbon)

18–19 August: Semi-finals (Lisbon)

23 August: Final (Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon)